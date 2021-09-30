USA TODAY Super 25 Week 6 Preview: No. 1 Mater Dei, No. 3 St. John Bosco slated for monster matchup

After an eventful week of high school football, it’s time to take a look at what the country’s elite teams will be up against this weekend.
No. 1 Mater Dei vs. No. 3 St. John Bosco is the headliner of Week 6, as all eyes will be on the matchup between two of the best programs in the nation. Mater Dei enters at 3-0 fresh off a blowout win, while St. John Bosco is 5-0 and coming off a bye week. It’s always special when Mater Dei and St. John Bosco get together, making Friday night’s action worth monitoring closely — especially when the Super 25 impact is added into the equation.
With that being said, let’s see what’s in store for each team in USA TODAY Sports’ Super 25 during the sixth weekend of the 2021 high school football season.
No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) vs. No. 3 St. John Bosco (Calif.)
Mater Dei Record: 3-0
St. John Bosco Record: 5-0
No. 2 IMG Academy (Fla.) — Idle
No. 4 Westlake (Texas) vs. San Marcos
San Marcos Record: 1-3
No. 5 Thompson (Ala.) vs. Vestavia Hills
Vestavia Hills: 1-4
No. 6 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) vs. Pope John
Pope John Record: 1-4
No. 7 Collins Hill (Ga.) vs. Peachtree Ridge
Peachtree Ridge Record: 3-2
No. 8 Center Grove (Ind.) vs. Pike
Pike Record: 0-6
No. 9 Servite (Calif.) vs. Orange Lutheran
Orange Lutheran Record: 5-0
No. 10 St. Xavier (Ohio) vs. Trinity (Ky.)
Trinity Record: 0-5
No. 11 Chandler (Ariz.) vs. Pinnacle
Pinnacle Record: 1-2
No. 12 Katy (Texas) vs. Tompkins
Tompkins Record: 5-0
No. 13 Centennial (Calif.) vs. King
King Record: 3-2
No. 14 Southlake Carroll (Texas) vs. Keller
Keller Record: 5-0
No. 15 Corner Canyon (Utah) vs. Westlake
Westlake Record: 3-4
No. 16 Jesuit (Fla.) — Idle
No. 17 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) vs. Cooper City
Cooper City Record: 2-3
No. 18 Hamilton (Ariz.) vs. Perry
Perry Record: 2-2
No. 19 St. Frances Academy (Md.) vs. De La Salle (Calif.)
De La Salle Record: 3-1
No. 20 Duncanville (Texas) — Idle
No. 21 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) vs. Canyon Springs
Canyon Springs Record: 1-4
No. 22 Bixby (Okla.) vs. Putnam City West
Bixby Record: 0-4
No. 23 Dutch Fork (S.C.) vs. White Knoll
White Knoll Record: 1-4
No. 24 St. John's (Washington D.C.) — Idle
No. 25 St. Edward (Ohio) vs. St. Ignatius
St. Ignatius Record: 4-2