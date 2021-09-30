USA Today Sports

USA TODAY Super 25 Week 6 Preview: No. 1 Mater Dei, No. 3 St. John Bosco slated for monster matchup

Football Super 25

September 30, 2021



After an eventful week of high school football, it’s time to take a look at what the country’s elite teams will be up against this weekend.

No. 1 Mater Dei vs. No. 3 St. John Bosco is the headliner of Week 6, as all eyes will be on the matchup between two of the best programs in the nation. Mater Dei enters at 3-0 fresh off a blowout win, while St. John Bosco is 5-0 and coming off a bye week. It’s always special when Mater Dei and St. John Bosco get together, making Friday night’s action worth monitoring closely — especially when the Super 25 impact is added into the equation.

With that being said, let’s see what’s in store for each team in USA TODAY Sports’ Super 25 during the sixth weekend of the 2021 high school football season.

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) vs. No. 3 St. John Bosco (Calif.)

Photo by Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staff

Mater Dei Record: 3-0

St. John Bosco Record: 5-0

No. 2 IMG Academy (Fla.) — Idle

Syndication: The Tennessean

No. 4 Westlake (Texas) vs. San Marcos

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

San Marcos Record: 1-3

No. 5 Thompson (Ala.) vs. Vestavia Hills

MICKEY WELSH / ADVERTISER

Vestavia Hills: 1-4

No. 6 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) vs. Pope John

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal

Pope John Record: 1-4

No. 7 Collins Hill (Ga.) vs. Peachtree Ridge

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Peachtree Ridge Record: 3-2

No. 8 Center Grove (Ind.) vs. Pike

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Pike Record: 0-6

No. 9 Servite (Calif.) vs. Orange Lutheran

15 Servite Football Players Selected All-Trinity League Headlined by Noah Fifita Earning MVP Honors | News - Servite High School

Photo: Servite High School

Orange Lutheran Record: 5-0

No. 10 St. Xavier (Ohio) vs. Trinity (Ky.)

Syndication: The Enquirer

Trinity Record: 0-5

No. 11 Chandler (Ariz.) vs. Pinnacle

Darryl Webb/Special for The Republic

Pinnacle Record: 1-2

No. 12 Katy (Texas) vs. Tompkins

Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

Tompkins Record: 5-0

No. 13 Centennial (Calif.) vs. King

Photo: Tre Anthony

King Record: 3-2

No. 14 Southlake Carroll (Texas) vs. Keller

Sarah Winch/Carroll Senior High School

Keller Record: 5-0

No. 15 Corner Canyon (Utah) vs. Westlake

Photo: Corner Canyon Athletics

Westlake Record: 3-4

No. 16 Jesuit (Fla.) — Idle

Photo: Jesuit High School

No. 17 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) vs. Cooper City

Chuck Bethel/Football Hotbed

Cooper City Record: 2-3

No. 18 Hamilton (Ariz.) vs. Perry

Photo: The Arizona Republic

Perry Record: 2-2

No. 19 St. Frances Academy (Md.) vs. De La Salle (Calif.)

Photo: Logan Newman/USA TODAY High School Sports)

De La Salle Record: 3-1

No. 20 Duncanville (Texas) — Idle

Duncanville QB Ja'Quinden Jackson (Photo: 247Sports)

Photo: 247Sports

No. 21 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) vs. Canyon Springs

Photo: Bishop Gorman Athletics

Canyon Springs Record: 1-4

No. 22 Bixby (Okla.) vs. Putnam City West

Photo: Bixby Athletics

Bixby Record: 0-4

No. 23 Dutch Fork (S.C.) vs. White Knoll

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

White Knoll Record: 1-4

No. 24 St. John's (Washington D.C.) — Idle

Photo: Larry French/St. Johns College

No. 25 St. Edward (Ohio) vs. St. Ignatius

Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

St. Ignatius Record: 4-2

Home