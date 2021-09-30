USA TODAY Super 25 Week 6 Preview: No. 1 Mater Dei, No. 3 St. John Bosco slated for monster matchup

After an eventful week of high school football, it’s time to take a look at what the country’s elite teams will be up against this weekend.

No. 1 Mater Dei vs. No. 3 St. John Bosco is the headliner of Week 6, as all eyes will be on the matchup between two of the best programs in the nation. Mater Dei enters at 3-0 fresh off a blowout win, while St. John Bosco is 5-0 and coming off a bye week. It’s always special when Mater Dei and St. John Bosco get together, making Friday night’s action worth monitoring closely — especially when the Super 25 impact is added into the equation.

With that being said, let’s see what’s in store for each team in USA TODAY Sports’ Super 25 during the sixth weekend of the 2021 high school football season.