USA TODAY Super 25 Week 6 Recap: No. 1 Mater Dei bests No. 3 St. John Bosco

The sixth week of the 2021 high school football season featured the game of the year, as No. 1 Mater Dei and No. 3 St. John Bosco met to determine the premier program in California.

St. John Bosco jumped out to an early lead, but Mater Dei answered right back and the two teams went into halftime tied at 21. Mater Dei won the second half, though, shutting out St. John Bosco en route to a commanding 42-21 win.

Mater Dei sophomore quarterback Elijah Brown spearheaded the Monarchs’ offensive attack with five touchdown passes. Brown torched St. John Bosco as a freshman during the spring and is well on his way to joining the list of elite Mater Dei quarterbacks.

Mater Dei and St. John Bosco garnered all of the attention over the weekend, but the rest of the teams ranked in the Super 25 still had to take the field and take care of business. Here is a look at how they fared in Week 6.