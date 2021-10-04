USA Today Sports

USA TODAY Super 25 Week 6 Recap: No. 1 Mater Dei bests No. 3 St. John Bosco

Football Super 25

By October 4, 2021 7:30 am

The sixth week of the 2021 high school football season featured the game of the year, as No. 1 Mater Dei and No. 3 St. John Bosco met to determine the premier program in California.

St. John Bosco jumped out to an early lead, but Mater Dei answered right back and the two teams went into halftime tied at 21. Mater Dei won the second half, though, shutting out St. John Bosco en route to a commanding 42-21 win.

Mater Dei sophomore quarterback Elijah Brown spearheaded the Monarchs’ offensive attack with five touchdown passes. Brown torched St. John Bosco as a freshman during the spring and is well on his way to joining the list of elite Mater Dei quarterbacks.

Mater Dei and St. John Bosco garnered all of the attention over the weekend, but the rest of the teams ranked in the Super 25 still had to take the field and take care of business. Here is a look at how they fared in Week 6.

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) 42, No. 3 St. John Bosco 21

Photo: David Chisholm/1550 Sports

No. 2 IMG Academy (Fla.) — Idle

Syndication: The Tennessean

No. 4 Westlake (Texas) 56, San Marcos 0

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

No. 5 Thompson (Ala.) 49, Vestavia Hills 7

Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images

No. 6 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) 41, Pope John 0

Syndication: The Record

No. 7 Collins Hill (Ga.) 63, Peachtree Ridge 0

Photo: Rusty Mansell, 247Sports

No. 8 Center Grove (Ind.) 49, Pike 6

Syndication: Indianapolis

No. 9 Servite (Calif.) 56, Orange Lutheran 12

Photo: Erica Sabin, St. John Bosco Football

Trinity (Ky.) 33, No. 10 St. Xavier (Ohio) 32

Syndication: The Enquirer

No. 11 Chandler (Ariz.) 35, Pinnacle 19

Photo: Darryl Webb/Special for the Republic

No. 12 Katy (Texas) 56, Tompkins 21

Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

No. 13 Centennial (Calif.) 84, King 0

Photo: USA TODAY Sports

No. 14 Southlake Carroll (Texas) 49, Keller 13

Sarah Winch/Carroll Senior High School

No. 15 Corner Canyon (Utah) 56, Westlake 0

Photo: Corner Canyon Athletics

No. 16 Jesuit (Fla.) — Idle

Photo: Jesuit High School

No. 17 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) 69, Cooper City 0

Chuck Bethel/Football Hotbed

No. 18 Hamilton (Ariz.) 42, Perry 7

Photo: Arizona Republic

No. 19 St. Frances Academy (Md.) 42, De La Salle (Calif.) 28

St. Frances Academy Football

No. 20 Duncanville (Texas) — Idle

Duncanville QB Ja'Quinden Jackson (Photo: 247Sports)

Photo: 247Sports

No. 21 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 51, Canyon Springs 0

Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

No. 22 Bixby (Okla.) 81, Putnam City West 6

Syndication: Tulsa

No. 23 Dutch Fork (S.C.) 60, White Knoll 7

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

No. 24 St. John's (Washington D.C.) — Idle

Photo: Larry French/St. Johns College

No. 25 St. Edward (Ohio) 19, St. Ignatius 14

Albert Cesare/ The Enquirer

