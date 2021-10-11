USA Today Sports

USA TODAY Super 25 Week 7 Recap: Corner Canyon's streak snapped, Servite rolls again

Week 7 of the high school football season marked the end of Corner Canyon’s dominance in Utah, as the Chargers had their 48-game winning streak snapped in a 41-16 loss to Lone Peak.

Corner Canyon’s first loss in over 1,400 days is all but certain to shake up the structure of the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 moving forward. The Utah powerhouse was the only ranked program to lose in Week 7, as No. 3 Westlake, No. 7 Servite, No. 15 Jesuit, No. 18 Hamilton and No. 25 Oakland all took care of business against tough competition.

Let’s take a look at how each team ranked in the Super 25 fared over the weekend.

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) 55, Orange Lutheran 16

Photo: Russ Ronchi

No. 2 IMG Academy (Fla.) — Idle

Syndication: The Tennessean

No. 3 Westlake (Texas) 35, Bowie 0

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

No. 4 Thompson (Ala.) 41, Gadsden City 7

MICKEY WELSH / ADVERTISER

No. 5 St. John Bosco (Calif.) 44, JSerra Catholic 7

Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staff

No. 6 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) 63, Paramus Catholic 0

Syndication: The Record

No. 7 Servite (Calif.) 48, Santa Margarita 21

Photo: Erica Sabin, St. John Bosco Football

No. 8 Collins Hill — Idle

Photo: Rusty Mansell, 247Sports

No. 9 Center Grove (Ind.) 43, Lawrence North 19

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

No. 10 Katy (Texas) 65, Mayde Creek 7

Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

No. 11 Centennial (Calif.) 69, Santiago 14

Photo: Tre Anthony

No. 12 Chandler (Ariz.) 49, Perry 3

Photo: Benjamin Chambers/The Arizona Republic

No. 13 Southlake Carroll (Texas) 63, Keller Central 7

Sarah Winch/Carroll Senior High School

Lone Peak (Utah) 41, No. 14 Corner Canyon (Utah) 16

Photo: Corner Canyon Athletics

No. 15 Jesuit (Fla.) 35, Clearwater Central Catholic 21

Photo: Jesuit High School

No. 16 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) 62, South Plantation 0

Photo: Tom Martinez

No. 17 St. Frances Academy (Md.) 40 Academy of the New Church 7

Photo: Robson Lopes/Football Hotbed

No. 18 Hamilton (Ariz.) 35, Chaparral 32

Photo: The Arizona Republic

No. 19 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 62, Legacy 0

Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

No. 20 Bixby (Okla.) 70, Choctaw 7

Syndication: Tulsa

No. 21 Duncanville (Texas) 59, Lake Ridge 0

Duncanville QB Ja'Quinden Jackson (Photo: 247Sports)

Photo: 247Sports

No. 22 Dutch Fork (S.C.) 69, Chapin 21

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

No. 23 St. John's (Washington D.C.) 35, Bishop McNamara 0

Larry French/St. John’s College

No. 24 Catholic (La.) 48, East Ascension 29

Photo via Twitter/@curdog_recruits

No. 25 Oakland (Tenn.) 27, Christ Presbyterian Academy 24

Photo: The Tennessean

