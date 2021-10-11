USA TODAY Super 25 Week 7 Recap: Corner Canyon's streak snapped, Servite rolls again

Week 7 of the high school football season marked the end of Corner Canyon’s dominance in Utah, as the Chargers had their 48-game winning streak snapped in a 41-16 loss to Lone Peak.

Corner Canyon’s first loss in over 1,400 days is all but certain to shake up the structure of the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 moving forward. The Utah powerhouse was the only ranked program to lose in Week 7, as No. 3 Westlake, No. 7 Servite, No. 15 Jesuit, No. 18 Hamilton and No. 25 Oakland all took care of business against tough competition.

Let’s take a look at how each team ranked in the Super 25 fared over the weekend.