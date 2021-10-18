USA TODAY Super 25 Week 8 Recap: Center Grove edges Cathedral, St. Edward suffers first loss

Week 8 of the high school football season was not short on drama among the teams ranked in the USA TODAY Sports Super 25.

No. 9 Center Grove trailed undefeated Cathedral at halftime on Friday night and struggling mightily offensively. The Trojans ultimately rebounded from their 3-0 halftime deficit for a 21-6 win, reaffirming themselves as the top program in Indiana.

No. 25 St. Edward was not as lucky. The Ohio powerhouse suffered its first loss of the season, as Archbishop Moeller knocked off the Eagles in a 28-21 overtime thriller.

Let’s take a look at how each team ranked in the Super 25 fared over the weekend.