USA TODAY Super 25 Week 8 Recap: Center Grove edges Cathedral, St. Edward suffers first loss

By October 18, 2021 7:30 am

Week 8 of the high school football season was not short on drama among the teams ranked in the USA TODAY Sports Super 25.

No. 9 Center Grove trailed undefeated Cathedral at halftime on Friday night and struggling mightily offensively. The Trojans ultimately rebounded from their 3-0 halftime deficit for a 21-6 win, reaffirming themselves as the top program in Indiana.

No. 25 St. Edward was not as lucky. The Ohio powerhouse suffered its first loss of the season, as Archbishop Moeller knocked off the Eagles in a 28-21 overtime thriller.

Let’s take a look at how each team ranked in the Super 25 fared over the weekend.

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) 56, Santa Margarita 3

Photo: David Chisholm/1550 Sports

No. 2 IMG Academy (Fla.) 24, St. Thomas More (Conn.) 14

Syndication: The Tennessean

No. 3 Westlake (Texas) 77, Hays 0

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

No. 4 Thompson (Ala.) 48, Oak Mountain 0

MICKEY WELSH / ADVERTISER

No. 5 St. John Bosco (Calif.) 49, Orange Lutheran 25

Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

No. 6 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) 21, St. Joseph Regional 10

Syndication: The Record

No. 7 Servite (Calif.) 53, JSerra Catholic 0

Photo: Servite High School

No. 8 Collins Hill (Ga.) 35, North Gwinnett 7

Photo: Rusty Mansell, 247Sports

No. 9 Center Grove 21, Cathedral 6

Photo: The Indianapolis Star

No. 10 Katy (Texas) 49, Cinco Ranch 3

Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

No. 11 Centennial (Calif.) 48, Norco 24

Photo: Tre Anthony

No. 12 Chandler (Ariz.) — Idle

Photo: Benjamin Chambers/The Arizona Republic

No. 13 Southlake Carroll (Texas) — Idle

Sarah Winch/Carroll Senior High School

No. 14 Jesuit (Fla.) 24, Jefferson 0

Photo: Jesuit High School

No. 15 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) 39, Cardinal Gibbons 14

Chuck Bethel/Football Hotbed

No. 16 St. Frances Academy (Md.) 47, Life Christian Academy 8

Photo: Logan Newman/USA TODAY High School Sports

No. 17 Hamilton (Ariz.) 63, Desert Vista 10

Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK

No. 18 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 49, Palo Verde 0

Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

No. 19 Bixby (Okla.) 58, Page 14

Photo: Bixby Athletics

No. 20 Duncanville (Texas) 52, Waxahachie 3

Duncanville QB Ja'Quinden Jackson (Photo: 247Sports)

Photo: 247Sports

No. 21 Dutch Fork 48 (S.C.), River Bluff 0

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

No. 22 St. John's (Washington D.C.) — Idle

Photo: Larry French/St. Johns College

No. 23 Central (La.) 66, McKinley 6

Photo via Twitter/@curdog_recruits

No. 24 Oakland (Tenn.) 24, Riverdale 7

Syndication: The Tennessean

Archbishop Moeller (Ohio) 28, No. 25 St. Edward (Ohio) 21 — Overtime

Albert Cesare/ The Enquirer

