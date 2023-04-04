USA TODAY High School Sports boys basketball Super 25: Final 2022-23 ranking

Paul VI peaked at No. 1 this season, was in the top 10 for almost the entirety of the year, then fell flat at the end with losses to Sidwell Friends, St. John’s and Link Academy. But that doesn’t take away from early season dominance, with wins including Christ the King, Mater Dei, Mount St. Joseph, Lake Highlands and Wheeler. Despite moving down from the top 10, Paul VI has a chance to be right back there next season with four four-star juniors ready to go.