USA TODAY High School Sports boys basketball Super 25: Final 2022-23 ranking

As the 2022-23 high school basketball season comes to a close, here is the final USA TODAY High School Sports Super 25 high school basketball rankings for the year.
Related: National scoreboard from ScoreStream
1. Duncanville (Texas): 29-1
Duncanville, led by No. 6 senior Ron Holland, had five victories over teams with 30+ wins, including Texas UIL 6A State champion Lake Highlands and California Super 25 team Centennial. The Panthers had 11 more wins against teams with 20+ wins, including Florida 7A champion Columbus. With wins against champions around the nation and just one loss, Duncanville established itself as the No. 1 team of 2022-23.
2. John Marshall (Richmond, Va.): 28-0
Undefeated John Marshall blitzed opponents by a point differential of 2,398-1,369 this season, blazing through the competition en route to the Virginia Class 2 championship. The Justices also won the Chick-Fil-A Classic by defeating Columbus and Wheeler, two of the 13 wins John Marshall had against teams with 20+ victories.
3. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.): 27-1
The GEICO National champions, Link Academy, has a bevy of top-ranked talent, including Ja’Kobe Walter and Elliot Cadeau. The Lions took down teams like Christ the King, Sunrise Christian Academy, Wasatch Academy, Oak Cliff Faith Academy, Paul VI and AZ Compass Prep in this historic season for the academy.
4. Montverde Academy (Fla.): 23-3
Montverde had an excellent resume with wins over teams like Long Island Lutheran, Winter Haven, Sunrise Christian Academy, Link Academy and Roselle Catholic, but the loss in the opening round of the GEICO Nationals pushed the Eagles out of the top 3. However, with five-star players Derik Queen, Liam McNeeley, Asa Newell and Cooper Flagg in the classes of 2024 and 2025, Montverde should remain in the thick of it next year.
5. Harvard-Westlake (Studio City, Calif.): 33-2
Harvard-Westlake made its case for best California team this season, racking up 33 wins and winning the Open Division state championship. Twenty-four of the wins came against teams who had 20+ wins, and the Wolverines avenged one of their two losses by defeating the same team, St. John Bosco, in the playoffs.
6. Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.): 35-2
With more than 3,000 points scored during the season, Prolific Prep was an unstoppable machine. The only loss in the regular season was by three points, and then they defeated the same team, 33-5 Dream City Christian, by 12 points to make up for the defeat. Prolific Prep didn’t lose another game until the GEICO Nationals.
7. Ben Davis (Indianapolis, Ind.): 33-0
With its 33-0 season, title at the Hall of Fame Classic, and Class 4A state championship, Ben Davis became the 14th boys basketball team in the Indiana High School Athletic Association to go undefeated, according to the Indianapolis Star. The offense and defensive came together, as the Giants did not allow 60 points or more in a single game.
8. Lake Highlands (Dallas, Texas): 34-3
Lake Highlands started relatively slow compared to other top teams, going 10-3 with losses to Super 25 stalwarts, before going on a tear. The Wildcats, behind No. 1 junior Tre Johnson, rattled off 24 wins in a row and capped its season by beating six consecutive teams that all had 30+ wins.
9. Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.): 30-1
Perry had one loss this season, a two-point defeat at the hands of Pinnacle. When the two teams met again a month later, Perry demolished them by a score of 87-34. Led by top-10 prospect Cody Williams, Perry ran away with the Open Division championship and asserted itself as not just a top team in Arizona but in the nation.
10. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.): 23-3
After losing two of its first three games, Long Island Lutheran did not look back, running off 22 straight victories over schools including Imhotep Charter, Oak Hill Academy, AZ Compass Prep and Sunrise Christian. Behind top prospects like five-star player Matas Buzelis, LuHi got a bid to the GEICO Nationals.
11. Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia, Pa.): 30-3
Imhotep made the most of its difficult schedule, defeating 10 teams with 20+ wins on the season, including Columbus, Newman, Exeter Township and Wheeler. Behind No. 3 recruit Justin Edwards, Imhotep allowed fewer than 40 points in each of the first three rounds of the playoffs and then won the semifinals and finals games by a combined 60 points.
12. Centennial (Corona, Calif.): 30-4
Over Centennial’s first 33 games of the season, they lost three games by a total of eight points and won 18 games against teams around the country with 20+ wins, including Lake Highlands, Camden, Winter Haven and Martin. The season’s final loss to Harvard-Westlake pushed the Huskies out of the top 10 of the Super 25, but they took down some of the best teams in the country this year.
13. Columbus (Miami, Fla.): 26-4
The Boozer twins are going to help Columbus be competitive for years to come. The Florida 7A champions took down schools like Paul VI, Camden, Mater Lakes, Sierra Canyon and Winter Haven, and don’t let those four losses make you underestimate them — two of them were against Duncanville and John Marshall, the top two teams in the nation, and both were single-possession games.
14. Camden (N.J.): 23-3
It’s a shame Camden’s season ended in a brawl and forfeit loss, primarily because you never want to see a team of high schoolers fighting but also because Camden was starting to roll. Behind top-5 senior recruits and Kentucky commits DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw, Camden was good enough this year to compete with anyone.
15. Central Cabarrus (Concord, N.C.): 32-0
Undefeated with a point differential of 2,815-1,600, Central Cabarrus was as dominant against any other team this season. Led by stellar guard play from four-year varsity player Jaiden Thompson (19.8 points. 5.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 4.3 steals per game) and twins Chase and Carson Daniel, the Vikings scored 100 points six times and allowed 60 just seven times.
16. Beaumont United (Texas): 36-2
In addition to coming out strong against a difficult schedule and holding an impressive W-L record, Beaumont United gets bonus points for the sheer number of games played. With a 36-2 record, the Timberwolves were dominant and tireless, winning 25 games against teams with 20+ wins and five against teams with 30+.
17. Sidwell Friends (D.C.): 27-4
Sidwell Friends took back-to-back championships, beating teams like Jackson-Reed, Gonzaga and Paul VI in the process. The Quakers, led by junior three-star power forward Caleb Williams, had nine total wins against teams with 20+ victories on the season.
18. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.): 31-4
Paul VI peaked at No. 1 this season, was in the top 10 for almost the entirety of the year, then fell flat at the end with losses to Sidwell Friends, St. John’s and Link Academy. But that doesn’t take away from early season dominance, with wins including Christ the King, Mater Dei, Mount St. Joseph, Lake Highlands and Wheeler. Despite moving down from the top 10, Paul VI has a chance to be right back there next season with four four-star juniors ready to go.
19. Bellevue West (Neb.): 29-0
For the fourth season in a row, Bellevue West and Millard North vied for the championship, and for the first time since 2019-20, Bellevue West came out on top. It wasn’t just a championship for the Thunderbirds — this senior class, who has only known fighting for championships against Millard North, went out undefeated. Creighton commit Josiah Dotzler, who lost only 10 games in his four years on varsity, led the way with 16.5 points, 5.0 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game.
20. Kell (Marietta, Ga.): 28-2
Kell’s 5A championship against 29-2 Eagle Landing put a cap on a terrific season. Four-star junior Auburn commit Peyton Marshall played a key role as Kell beat 11 teams with 20+ wins, not only from Georgia but around the country including Liberty (Nev.) and St. Augustine (Calif.). The only two losses on the year were one overtime game and one to 29-3 California team West Ranch.
21. Oak Cliff Faith (Texas): 32-3
Oak Cliff Faith started and finished the season the same way: a win over Washington (Houston), and the season capper came with the UIL 4A state championship. The Eagles had a tricky schedule, getting 18 victories against foes with 20+ wins on the season, yet still finishing with a point differential of 2,587-1,829.
22. West Linn (Ore.): 30-2
West Linn’s victory at the Les Schwab Invitational, in which they took down Barlow, eventual 6A champion Tualatin, Sierra Canyon, and No. 1 Duncanville, put the Lions in the top-5 of the nation for much of the season. They beat St. John; they had two other wins over Tualatin; they stormed their way through the competition. In the end, West Linn couldn’t beat Tualatin in the championship but still earned a spot in the Super 25.
23. Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore, Maryland): 37-4
Mount St. Joseph’s season was headlined by being one of the few teams to beat Montverde, but they also took down good teams like Jackson-Reed, Goretti High and St. Frances Academy. Behind four-star Amani Hansberry, the Gaels won a ridiculous 37 games and scored more than 3,000 points on the season.
24. Kimball (Dallas, Texas): 33-2
Kimball jumped into the Super 25 over the final few weeks of the season, which they capped with a UIL 5A state championship. The Knights won 28 games in a row to close the season. They won 12 games against teams with 20+ wins and four against opponents with 30+ victories. According to the Dallas News, this championship is their seventh as a school, the most in Dallas ISD history and second-most in Texas history.
25. Dorman (Roebuck, S.C.)
Dorman’s season was nearly perfect, losing just two games by a combined nine points, winning nine games against teams with 20+ wins and four more against teams with 19 wins, and winning the 5A championship over a very good Goose Creek team. In total: This was the Cavalier’s fifth title in the last seven years. Very few teams around the nation can say they’ve done the same.