USA TODAY Super 25 Week 9 Recap: Mater Dei downs Servite, Thompson falls

No. 1 Mater Dei and No. 7 Servite took the field on Saturday night in front of a packed Santa Ana Bowl crowd and delivered what will likely go down as one of the best high school football games of the year.

Servite hung tooth and nail with the top team in the nation before Mater Dei pulled away late for a 46-37 win. No team led by more than single digits until Mater Dei went up by 10 nine and a half minutes into the fourth quarter, as Servite’s star-studded lineup gave the Monarchs all they could handle. Nonetheless, Mater Dei did enough to remain undefeated and likely wrap up the Trinity League title and a possible national championship.

Week 9 was an exciting week of high school football outside of California, as Hoover took down No. 4 Thompson in a 24-21 thriller, No. 2 IMG Academy handled a good East St. Louis team and No. 23 St. John’s prevailed over rival DeMatha.

Let’s take a look at how each team ranked in the Super 25 fared over the weekend.