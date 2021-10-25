USA Today Sports

USA TODAY Super 25 Week 9 Recap: Mater Dei downs Servite, Thompson falls

USA TODAY Super 25 Week 9 Recap: Mater Dei downs Servite, Thompson falls

Football Super 25

USA TODAY Super 25 Week 9 Recap: Mater Dei downs Servite, Thompson falls

By October 25, 2021 7:35 am

By |

No. 1 Mater Dei and No. 7 Servite took the field on Saturday night in front of a packed Santa Ana Bowl crowd and delivered what will likely go down as one of the best high school football games of the year.

Servite hung tooth and nail with the top team in the nation before Mater Dei pulled away late for a 46-37 win. No team led by more than single digits until Mater Dei went up by 10 nine and a half minutes into the fourth quarter, as Servite’s star-studded lineup gave the Monarchs all they could handle. Nonetheless, Mater Dei did enough to remain undefeated and likely wrap up the Trinity League title and a possible national championship.

Week 9 was an exciting week of high school football outside of California, as Hoover took down No. 4 Thompson in a 24-21 thriller, No. 2 IMG Academy handled a good East St. Louis team and No. 23 St. John’s prevailed over rival DeMatha.

Let’s take a look at how each team ranked in the Super 25 fared over the weekend.

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) 46, No. 7 Servite (Calif.) 37

C.J. Williams, Mater Dei (Photo: 247Sports)

No. 2 IMG Academy (Fla.) 49, East St. Louis (Ill.) 8

Photo via Twitter/@IMGAFootball

No. 3 Westlake (Texas) 55, Akins 6

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Hoover (Ala.) 24, No. 4 Thompson (Ala.) 21

Photo via Twitter/@BucsFootball

No. 5 St. John Bosco (Calif.) 41, Santa Margarita 16

Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

No. 6 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) 38, Seton Hall Prep 28

Syndication: The Record

No. 8 Collins Hill (Ga.) 28, Mountain View 0

Photo: Rusty Mansell, 247Sports

No. 9 Center Grove (Ind.) — Idle

Syndication: Indianapolis

No. 10 Katy (Texas) — Idle

No. 11 Centennial (Calif.) 64, Roosevelt 0

Photo: Tre Anthony

No. 12 Chandler (Ariz.) 26, Queen Creek 7

Photo: Arizona Republic

No. 13 Southlake Carroll (Texas) 47, V.R. Eaton 24

Sarah Winch/Carroll Senior High School

No. 14 Jesuit (Fla.) 44, Blake 0

Photo: Jesuit High School

No. 15 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) 23, Dillard 13

Photo: Jasen Vinlove, USA TODAY Sports

No. 16 St. Frances Academy (Md.) — Idle

Photo: Robson Lopes/Football Hotbed

No. 17 Hamilton (Ariz.) — Idle

Photo: The Arizona Republic

No. 18 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 59, Foothill 0

Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

No. 19 Bixby (Okla.) 56, Muskogee 14

Photo: Bixby Athletics

No. 20 Duncanville (Texas) 58, Cedar Hill 7

Duncanville QB Ja'Quinden Jackson (Photo: 247Sports)

Photo: 247Sports

No. 21 Catholic (La.) 53, St. Amant 7

Photo via Twitter/@curdog_recruits

No. 22 Dutch Fork (S.C.) 49, Lexington 3

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

No. 23 St. John's (Washington D.C.) 14, DeMatha 7

Photo: Larry French/St. Johns College

No. 24 North Cobb (Ga.) 42, Hillgrove 0

Photo: North Cobb Football

No. 25 Oakland (Tenn.) 49, South Pittsburg 10

Syndication: The Tennessean

, , , , , , Football Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home