USA TODAY HSS Super 25 football schedule: Week of Sept. 18, 2023

The Sunshine State once again will headline the Super 25 action, with No. 3 Chaminade-Madonna taking on No. 5 Miami Central, while No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif) looks to hold ground at the top as they head east to play St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.).
Outside the top 5, it’s another week of solid matchups, too, including No. 17 Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.) going up against California continental Centennial.
Here’s the complete Super 25 schedule.
1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)
9/22 — vs. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)
2. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)
9/22 — vs. Silverado (Las Vegas, Nevada)
3. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)
9/21 — vs. No. 5 Central (Miami, Fla.)
4. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
DNP
5. Central (Miami, Fla.)
9/21 — vs. No. 3 Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)
6. Duncanville (Texas)
9/22 — vs. Cedar Hill (Texas)
7. Buford (Ga.)
9/22 — vs. Marietta (Ga.)
8. North Shore (Houston, Texas)
9/22 — vs. Beaumont United (Texas)
9. St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia, Pa.)
DNP
10. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)
DNP
11. Kahuku (Honolulu, Hawaii)
9/23 — vs. Nanakuli (Waianae, Hawaii)
12. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
9/22 — vs. Treasure Coast (Port St. Lucie, Fla.)
13. DeSoto (Texas)
9/22 — vs. Waxahachie (Texas)
14. Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.)
9/22 — vs. Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.)
15. Westlake (Austin, Texas)
9/22 — vs. Lake Travis (Austin, Texas)
16. Colquitt County (Ga.)
9/22 — vs. Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Ga.)
17. Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.)
9/22 — vs. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)
18. Columbus (Miami, Fla.)
9/22 — vs. Northwestern (Miami, Fla.)
19. Belleville (Mich.)
9/22 — vs. Franklin (Livonia, Mich.)
20. Chandler (Ariz.)
9/22 — Highland (Gilbert, Ariz.)
21. Washington (Massillon, Ohio)
9/22 — vs. Middletown (Del.)
22. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)
DNP
23. Walton (Marietta, Ga.)
DNP
24. St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio)
9/23 — vs. River Rouge (Mich.)
25. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah)
9/22 — Riverton (Utah)