USA TODAY HSS Super 25 schedule: Week of Aug. 28, 2023

Except IMG Academy (Fla.) and DeSoto (Texas), the opening USA TODAY HSS Super 25 teams are back in action as the season progresses to the week of Aug. 28, 2023.
Games kick off on Thursday with a solid matchup in the Sunshine State, then ramp up on Friday, including a top 5 battle, and finish out on Saturday.
Here’s the complete Super 25 schedule.
1. Mater Dei (Calif.)
9/2 — vs. Creekside (Ga.)
2. St. John Bosco (Calif.)
9/1 — vs. Friendship Collegiate Academy (D.C.)
3. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)
9/1 — vs. No. 4 Central (Miami, Fla.)
5. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
No game this week
6. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)
9/1 — vs. Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
7. Duncanville (Texas)
9/2 — vs. Rockledge (Fla.)
8. Buford (Ga.)
9/1 — vs. North Cobb (Kennesaw, Ga.)
10. North Shore (Houston, Texas)
9/1 — vs. Spring (Texas)
10. Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.)
9/2 — vs. Butler (Matthews, N.C.)
11. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)
9/1 — vs. Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville, Fla.)
12. St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio)
9/2 — vs. Rock Creek Christian Academy (Upper Marlboro, Md.)
13. St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia, Pa.)
9/2 — vs. St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.)
14. Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.)
9/1 — vs. Archer (Lawrenceville, Ga.)
15. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
9/1 — vs. Fort Myers (Fla.)
16. Basha (Chandler, Ariz.)
9/1 — vs. Highland (Gilbert, Ariz.)
17. DeSoto (Texas)
No game this week.
18. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)
9/2 — vs. Punahou (Honolulu, Hawaii)
19. Westlake (Austin, Texas)
9/1 — vs. Judson (Converse, Texas)
20. Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.)
9/1 — vs. O’Connor (Phoenix, Ariz.)
21. Columbus (Miami, Fla.)
8/31 — vs. Killian (Miami, Fla.)
22. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.)
9/2 — Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.)
23. Saguaro (Scottsdale, Ariz.)
9/1 — vs. Mountain View (Mesa, Ariz.)
24. Colquitt County (Ga.)
9/1 — vs. Tift County (Tifton, Ga.)
25. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)
9/2 — vs. East St. Louis (Ill.)