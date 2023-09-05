USA TODAY HSS Super 25 schedule: Week of Sept. 4, 2023

After Bishop Gorman’s (Las Vegas, Nev.) wild win over Central (Miami, Fla.), the Gales now find themselves at No. 2 in the latest USA TODAY HSS Super 25 rankings. But the Vegas power will have little time to reflect on the top-5 win as another Super 25 foe, No. 15 Centennial (Corona, Calif.), awaits on September 8.

Not one to be overlooked in the spotlight as this week’s games approach., No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) faces a Super 25 contender in Kahuku (Hawaii), while No. 6 Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) kicks off against No. 20 Bergen Catholic.

Here’s the complete Super 25 schedule.

More

HSS Top 5 Stars of the Week, Aug. 28

SCORES: Live in-game results around the nation as they happen

Live-Stream High School Sports on the NFHS Network