USA TODAY HSS Super 25 schedule: Week of Sept. 4, 2023

After Bishop Gorman’s (Las Vegas, Nev.) wild win over Central (Miami, Fla.), the Gales now find themselves at No. 2 in the latest USA TODAY HSS Super 25 rankings. But the Vegas power will have little time to reflect on the top-5 win as another Super 25 foe, No. 15 Centennial (Corona, Calif.), awaits on September 8.

Not one to be overlooked in the spotlight as this week’s games approach., No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) faces a Super 25 contender in Kahuku (Hawaii), while No. 6 Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) kicks off against No. 20 Bergen Catholic.

Here’s the complete Super 25 schedule.

1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

9/9 — vs. Kahuku (Honolulu, Hawaii)

2. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

9/8 — vs. No. 15 Centennial (Corona, Calif.)

3. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

9/8 — vs.  St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)

4. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

9/8 — vs. Ben Davis (Indianapolis, Ind.)

5. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)

9/8 — vs. No. 20 Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.)

6. Central (Miami, Fla.)

9/8 — Booker T. Washington (Miami, Fla.)

7. Duncanville (Texas)

DNP

8. Buford (Ga.)

DNP

9. North Shore (Houston, Texas)

9/8 — vs. Westfield (Houston, Texas)

10. St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio)

9/9 — vs. Elder (Cincinnati, Ohio)

11. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

9/8 — vs. Glades Central (Belle Glade, Fla.)

12. St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia, Pa.)

9/8 — vs. Lakeland (Fla.)

13. Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.)

DNP

14. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

9/8 — vs. Cocoa (Fla.)

15. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)

9/8 — vs. No. 2 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

16. DeSoto (Texas)

9/9 — vs. South Oak Cliff (Dallas, Texas)

17. Westlake (Austin, Texas)

9/8 — vs. Akins (Austin, Texas)

18. Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.)

9/8 — vs. Queen Creek (Ariz.)

19. Columbus (Miami, Fla.)

9/9 — vs. Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.)

20. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.)

9/8 — vs. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)

21. Colquitt County (Norman Park, Ga.)

9/8 — vs. Lee County (Leesburg, Ga.)

22. Saguaro (Scottsdale, Ariz.)

9/8 — vs. Basha (Chandler, Ariz.)

23. Belleville (Mich.)

9/8 — vs. Churchill (Livonia, Mich.)

24. Orange Lutheran (Calif.)

9/8 — vs. Chandler (Ariz.)

25. Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.)

DNP

