USA TODAY HSS Super 25 schedule: Week of Sept. 4, 2023

After Bishop Gorman’s (Las Vegas, Nev.) wild win over Central (Miami, Fla.), the Gales now find themselves at No. 2 in the latest USA TODAY HSS Super 25 rankings. But the Vegas power will have little time to reflect on the top-5 win as another Super 25 foe, No. 15 Centennial (Corona, Calif.), awaits on September 8.
Not one to be overlooked in the spotlight as this week’s games approach., No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) faces a Super 25 contender in Kahuku (Hawaii), while No. 6 Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) kicks off against No. 20 Bergen Catholic.
Here’s the complete Super 25 schedule.
1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)
9/9 — vs. Kahuku (Honolulu, Hawaii)
2. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)
9/8 — vs. No. 15 Centennial (Corona, Calif.)
3. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)
9/8 — vs. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)
4. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
9/8 — vs. Ben Davis (Indianapolis, Ind.)
5. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)
9/8 — vs. No. 20 Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.)
6. Central (Miami, Fla.)
9/8 — Booker T. Washington (Miami, Fla.)
7. Duncanville (Texas)
DNP
8. Buford (Ga.)
DNP
9. North Shore (Houston, Texas)
9/8 — vs. Westfield (Houston, Texas)
10. St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio)
9/9 — vs. Elder (Cincinnati, Ohio)
11. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)
9/8 — vs. Glades Central (Belle Glade, Fla.)
12. St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia, Pa.)
9/8 — vs. Lakeland (Fla.)
13. Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.)
DNP
14. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
9/8 — vs. Cocoa (Fla.)
15. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)
9/8 — vs. No. 2 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)
16. DeSoto (Texas)
9/9 — vs. South Oak Cliff (Dallas, Texas)
17. Westlake (Austin, Texas)
9/8 — vs. Akins (Austin, Texas)
18. Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.)
9/8 — vs. Queen Creek (Ariz.)
19. Columbus (Miami, Fla.)
9/9 — vs. Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.)
20. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.)
9/8 — vs. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)
21. Colquitt County (Norman Park, Ga.)
9/8 — vs. Lee County (Leesburg, Ga.)
22. Saguaro (Scottsdale, Ariz.)
9/8 — vs. Basha (Chandler, Ariz.)
23. Belleville (Mich.)
9/8 — vs. Churchill (Livonia, Mich.)
24. Orange Lutheran (Calif.)
9/8 — vs. Chandler (Ariz.)
25. Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.)
DNP