USA TODAY HSS Super 25 football schedule: Week of Sept. 11, 2023

It’s another packed weekend for the teams in the latest USA TODAY HSS Super 25 football rankings, headlined by Florida powers, No. 4 Chaminade-Madonna vs. No. 11 American Heritage, on Friday, September 15.

Here’s the complete Super 25 schedule.

1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

DNP

2. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

9/14 — vs.  Liberty (Henderson, Nev.)

3. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

9/16 — vs. Kahuku (Hawaii)

4. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)

9/15 — vs. No. 11 American Heritage

5. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

9/15 — vs. Glenville (Cleveland, Ohio)

6. Central (Miami, Fla.)

9/16 — vs. Carol City (Miami, Fla.)

7. Duncanville (Texas)

9/15 — Lake Ridge (Mansfield, Texas)

8. North Shore (Houston, Texas)

DNP

9. Buford (Ga.)

9/15 — vs. Carver (Atlanta, Ga.)

10. St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio)

9/15 — vs. Washington (Massillon, Ohio)

11. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

9/15 — vs. No. 4 Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)

12. St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia, Pa.)

9/15 — vs. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.)

13. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

9/15 — vs. Western (Davie, Fla.)

14. Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.)

9/15 — vs. Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Ga.)

15. DeSoto (Texas)

9/15 — vs. Skyline (Dallas, Texas)

16. Westlake (Austin, Texas)

DNP

17. Colquitt County (Ga.)

DNP

18. Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.)

9/15 — vs. Sunrise Mountain (Peoria, Ariz.)

19. Columbus (Miami, Fla.)

9/16 — vs. Palmetto (Miami, Fla.)

20. Belleville (Mich.)

9/15 — vs. Dearborn (Mich.)

21. Chandler (Ariz.)

9/15 — vs. Corona del Sol (Tempe, Ariz.)

22. Walton (Ga.)

9/15 — vs. Marietta (Ga.)

23. Serra (San Mateo, Calif.)

DNP

24. Atascocita (Humble, Texas)

DNP

25. Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio)

9/15 — vs. St. Ignatius (Cleveland, Ohio)

