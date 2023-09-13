USA TODAY HSS Super 25 football schedule: Week of Sept. 11, 2023

It’s another packed weekend for the teams in the latest USA TODAY HSS Super 25 football rankings, headlined by Florida powers, No. 4 Chaminade-Madonna vs. No. 11 American Heritage, on Friday, September 15.
Here’s the complete Super 25 schedule.
1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)
DNP
2. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)
9/14 — vs. Liberty (Henderson, Nev.)
3. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)
9/16 — vs. Kahuku (Hawaii)
4. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)
9/15 — vs. No. 11 American Heritage
5. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
9/15 — vs. Glenville (Cleveland, Ohio)
6. Central (Miami, Fla.)
9/16 — vs. Carol City (Miami, Fla.)
7. Duncanville (Texas)
9/15 — Lake Ridge (Mansfield, Texas)
8. North Shore (Houston, Texas)
DNP
9. Buford (Ga.)
9/15 — vs. Carver (Atlanta, Ga.)
10. St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio)
9/15 — vs. Washington (Massillon, Ohio)
11. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)
9/15 — vs. No. 4 Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)
12. St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia, Pa.)
9/15 — vs. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.)
13. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
9/15 — vs. Western (Davie, Fla.)
14. Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.)
9/15 — vs. Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Ga.)
15. DeSoto (Texas)
9/15 — vs. Skyline (Dallas, Texas)
16. Westlake (Austin, Texas)
DNP
17. Colquitt County (Ga.)
DNP
18. Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.)
9/15 — vs. Sunrise Mountain (Peoria, Ariz.)
19. Columbus (Miami, Fla.)
9/16 — vs. Palmetto (Miami, Fla.)
20. Belleville (Mich.)
9/15 — vs. Dearborn (Mich.)
21. Chandler (Ariz.)
9/15 — vs. Corona del Sol (Tempe, Ariz.)
22. Walton (Ga.)
9/15 — vs. Marietta (Ga.)
23. Serra (San Mateo, Calif.)
DNP
24. Atascocita (Humble, Texas)
DNP
25. Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio)
9/15 — vs. St. Ignatius (Cleveland, Ohio)