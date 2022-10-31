USA TODAY Sports Super 25 recap: 13 shutout wins highlight last week's scores

There are some spooky-good high school football teams on our Super 25 power rankings list. As the 2022 season transitions towards the playoffs, several schools have faced lesser competition from their own states, with predictable results.
This past week, 13 schools on our Super 25 list posted shutout victories over their opponents. Not every team was able to come away unscathed, though. Chandler (Ariz.) suffered their first loss of the season and North Shore (Texas) narrowly avoided theirs. Here are the full results for last week’s games.
