USA TODAY Sports Super 25 recap: 13 shutout wins highlight last week's scores

Football

By October 31, 2022 2:42 pm

There are some spooky-good high school football teams on our Super 25 power rankings list. As the 2022 season transitions towards the playoffs, several schools have faced lesser competition from their own states, with predictable results.

This past week, 13 schools on our Super 25 list posted shutout victories over their opponents. Not every team was able to come away unscathed, though. Chandler (Ariz.) suffered their first loss of the season and North Shore (Texas) narrowly avoided theirs. Here are the full results for last week’s games.

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) 48 - Servite (Calif.) 17

No. 2 St. Frances Academy (Md.) 50 - Arundel (Md.) 0

No. 3 Central (Fla.) 50 - Monsignor Pace (Fla.) 14

No. 4 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 72 - Faith Lutheran (Nev.) 0

No. 5 St. John Bosco (Calif.) 56 - Santa Margarita (Calif.) 14

No. 6 Buford (Ga.) 56 - Mountain View (Ga.) 7

No. 7 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) 44 - Boyd Anderson (Fla.) 0

No. 8 Chandler (Ariz.) 7 - Basha (Ariz.) 14

9. Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) 63 - St. John Paul II Academy (Fla.) 0

10. North Shore (Texas) 16 - Atascocita (Texas) 13

11. Duncanville (Texas) 41 - DeSoto (Texas) 17

12. Westlake (Texas) 45 - Bowie (Texas) 0

13. IMG Academy (Fla.) 58 - Middletown (Del.) 0

14. American Heritage (Fla.) 63 - Hallandale (Fla.) 0

15. Guyer (Texas) 42 - McKinney (Texas) 21

16. Centennial (Calif.) 42 - Norco (California) 0

17. Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) 70 - Battle Ground Academy (Tenn.) 0

18. Katy (Texas) 59 - Seven Lakes (Texas) 0

19. Langston Hughes (Ga.) 68 - South Palding (Ga.) 14

20. Long Beach Poly (Calif.) 56 - Compton (Calif.) 0

21. Southlake Carroll (Texas) 38 - Byron Nelson (Texas) 23

22. Serra (Calif.) 21 - St. Ignatius (Calif.) 7

23. Liberty (Ariz.) 53 - O'Connor (Ariz.) 0

24. Lakeland (Fla.) 35 - Kathleen (Fla.) 0

25. Colquitt County (Ga.) 24 - Valdosta (Ga.) 6

