USA TODAY Sports Super 25 Regional Football Watchlist: Southeast region

The 2023 high school football season has arrived, with teams kicking off across the country in August.

That means the first USA TODAY Sports Super 25 is nearing, which marks another start to an iconic franchise that began back in 1982.

Last year’s Super 25 was one of the tightest races of all time, as St. John Bosco (Calif.) narrowly won out over Mater Dei (Calif.) and Bishop Gorman (Nev.), as well as Texas power Duncanville and Miami Central (Fla.).

How will things stack up this season? Ahead of the opening Super 25, USA TODAY HSS is looking around the country at the five regions we use to create the national rankings:

East

Southeast

Midwest

Southwest

West

Next up is the Southeast region, which includes schools from the following states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and South Carolina.