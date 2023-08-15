USA TODAY Sports Super 25 Regional Football Watchlist: West region

The 2023 high school football season has arrived, with teams kicking off across the country in August.
That means the first USA TODAY Sports Super 25 is nearing, which marks another start to an iconic franchise that began back in 1982.
Last year’s Super 25 was one of the tightest races of all time, as St. John Bosco narrowly won out over Mater Dei and Bishop Gorman, among others.
How will things stack up this season? Ahead of the opening Super 25, USA TODAY HSS is looking around the country at the five regions we use to create the national rankings:
Next up is the West region, which comprises of Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming
St John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)
2022 final Super 25 ranking: No. 1.
The only question mark for the reigning champions is the quarterback position, as former starter Pierce Clarkson is now at Louisville, but after three-star QB Caleb Sanchez’s offseason with 7v7 and SoCal Elite 11 play, he looks ready to take the reins. As per usual, both sides of the ball are stacked with Div. I prospects.
Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)
2022 final Super 25 ranking: No. 2.
Bishop Gorman will have to do some work to maintain its defense that was an absolute juggernaut last year. Jayden House, Quincy Davis, Jamih Otis, Palaie Faoa, Jeremiah Hughes were all section first-team players of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and all were seniors. But a team as stacked as Gorman tends to be more of next-man-up than take-a-step-back when stars graduate, as there are several more Gaels with three or more stars on the 247 Composite, including quarterback Micah Alejado.
Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)
2022 final Super 25 ranking: No. 3.
Bruce Rollinson, who was the Mater Dei head coach for so long that it’s possible some freshmen’s parents might not have even been alive when he took the helm, retired at the end of last season, leaving the program in the hands of longtime Mater Dei assistant coach Frank McManus. It’s as good a situation as any to transition into — Elijah Brown has only lost one game as a starter, and there are 11 players ranked four-star or higher, including four five-star prospects.
Basha (Chandler, Ariz.)
2022 final Super 25 ranking: No. 14.
How Basha makes up for the departures of senior linebackers Wyatt Milkovic, Jackson Browning and Patrick Green will dictate whether they can repeat as Open Division champions in 2023. What is promising is that four-star QB Demond Williams can control the passing game on offense four-star CB Miles Lockhart can manage it defensively. We’ll see who are the key offensive contributors without graduated RB Deshaun Buchanan.
Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.)
2022 final Super 25 ranking: No. 22.
Like Basha, Liberty’s ascent in the Open Division faces a test on how to replace defensive stalwarts. The Lions will rely more on tackle leader Keaton Stam on that end of the ball, while quarterback Navi Bruzon will be targeting Braylon Gardner and Jaqua Anderson after throwing for more than 3,000 yards and 33 touchdowns as a junior.
Chandler (Ariz.)
2022 final Super 25 ranking: NR.
Don’t count Chandler out just because they lost five-star QB Dylan Raiola to Georgia. He was not the one single aspect of this program, which made a championship game appearance every year from 2015 until missing it last season. Chandler’s leading receiver and rusher last year were juniors, and there are seven three-star prospects in 2024.
Saguaro (Scottsdale, Ariz.)
2022 final Super 25 ranking: NR.
Saguaro saw the departure of quarterback Devon Dampier, but the team’s biggest loss of the offseason may have been head coach Jason Mohns, the longtime leader who led the Sabercats to dominance. In his place steps Zak Hill, who has experience as an assistant coach at Arizona State University and Boise State University. He’ll lead the eight players rated as three-star prospects on 247Sports.
Long Beach Poly (Calif.)
2022 final Super 25 ranking: NR.
After breaking out as a junior with 3,007 passing yards and 38 touchdowns to four interceptions, Darius Curry will look to prove himself as one of the top California QBs with his four favorite targets from last year all returning for Long Beach Poly. Linebacker Dylan Williams, who had 79 tackles and 25.5 tackles for loss, and Joshua Cason, who had 76 tackles and 15.5 for loss, will lead the defense.
Serra (San Mateo, Calif.)
2022 final Super 25 ranking: NR.
Quarterback Maealiuaki Smith returns, but he’ll be throwing to a new batch of receivers with Serra’s top four from last year departing. The defense that allowed more than 21 points in only one game is returning almost completely in-check, as three-star players including Joseph Bey, Danny Niu, Jabari Mann and Marley Alapati lead the way.
Centennial (Corona, Calif.)
2022 final Super 25 ranking: NR.
Centennial may have found its quarterback of the next two years in Husan Longstreet, who transferred in after passing for almost 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns as a sophomore. With this four-star QB, running back Cornell Hatcher, and an offensive line headed by four-star Manasse Itete and three-star Wade Helton, there will be a lot of firepower in the offense.
Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah)
2022 final Super 25 ranking: NR.
Corner Canyon is now three years removed from its stretch of three consecutive undefeated seasons, and they’re hoping this year gets them back in the championship seat. Their advantage over Skyridge, which defeated the Chargers in the title game last year, is that Corner Canyon has a ton of returners, including four-star quarterback Isaac Wilson (4,469 total yards last year), three-star receiver Tate Kjar (1,665 yards, 19 TDs), four-star offensive lineman Isaiah Garcia, and three-star defenders including Kash Dillon and Bo Tate.