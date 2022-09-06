USA TODAY Sports Super 25 schedule: How to watch this week's top teams in action

The picture at the top of our Super-25 rankings is unchanged from last week. Reigning national champion Mater Dei (Calif.) remains on top, followed by St. John Bosco (Calif.) at No. 2.
The biggest gains this week were made by Bergen Catholic (N.J.), a school that jumped three spots from nine to six thanks to a 28-7 victory over Saguaro (Ariz.). And another significant riser was Chandler (Ariz.), moving up from No. 18 to No. 13 on the strength of a crushing 63-7 win over Cathedral Catholic (Calif.).
What’s in store for this week’s action?
Here are the opponents for each of the Super 25 teams in the nation this week, plus how to watch the games live.
No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) vs. La Mirada (Calif.)
No. 2 St. John Bosco (Calif.) vs. Central Catholic (Ore.)
No. 3 St. Frances Academy (Md.) at Venice (Fla.)
No. 4 Buford (Ga.) vs. Carver (Ga.)
No. 5 Central (Fla.) vs. Booker T. Washington (Fla.)
No. 6 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) at DelBarton (N.J.)
No. 7. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) vs. Cocoa (Fla.)
No. 8 North Shore (Texas) vs. Westfield (Texas)
No. 9 Duncanville (Texas) IDLE
No. 10 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) vs. Hamilton (Ariz.)
No. 11 Westlake (Texas) at Akins (Texas)
No. 12 American Heritage (Fla.) vs. Glades Central (Fla.)
No. 13 Chandler (Ariz.) vs. Corona del Sol (Ariz.)
No. 14 IMG Academy (Fla.) at East Salt Lake (Utah)
No. 15 Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) vs. Dillard (Fla.)
No. 16 Centennial (Calif.) vs. JSerra Catholic (Calif.)
No. 17 Grayson (Ga.) vs. Spartanburg (S.C.)
No. 18 St. Edward (Ohio) vs. Elder (Ohio)
No. 19 Guyer (Texas) vs. Lancaster (Texas)
No. 20 Katy (Texas) at Tompkins (Texas)
No. 21 Jesuit (Fla.) at Columbus (Fla.)
No. 22 Archbishop Moeller (Ohio) vs. Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.)
Live-Stream: N/A
No. 23 Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) vs. Calvert Hall (Md.)
No. 24 Southlake Carroll (Texas) vs. Cedar Hill (Texas)
No. 25 East St. Louis (Ill.) at Creekside (Ga.)
