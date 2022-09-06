USA TODAY Sports Super 25 schedule: How to watch this week's top teams in action

USA TODAY Sports Super 25 schedule: How to watch this week's top teams in action

Football

USA TODAY Sports Super 25 schedule: How to watch this week's top teams in action

By September 6, 2022 5:50 pm

By |

The picture at the top of our Super-25 rankings is unchanged from last week. Reigning national champion Mater Dei (Calif.) remains on top, followed by St. John Bosco (Calif.) at No. 2.

The biggest gains this week were made by Bergen Catholic (N.J.), a school that jumped three spots from nine to six thanks to a 28-7 victory over Saguaro (Ariz.). And another significant riser was Chandler (Ariz.), moving up from No. 18 to No. 13 on the strength of a crushing 63-7 win over Cathedral Catholic (Calif.).

What’s in store for this week’s action?

Here are the opponents for each of the Super 25 teams in the nation this week, plus how to watch the games live.

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) vs. La Mirada (Calif.)

(MaCabe Brown / Courier & Press / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 2 St. John Bosco (Calif.) vs. Central Catholic (Ore.)

(Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 3 St. Frances Academy (Md.) at Venice (Fla.)

St. Frances

(Youtube)

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 4 Buford (Ga.) vs. Carver (Ga.)

Buford RB Derrian Brown, a Texas commit (Photo: 247Sports)

(Photo: 247Sports)

Watch live on NFHS Network

No. 5 Central (Fla.) vs. Booker T. Washington (Fla.)

Miami Central

(Youtube)

Watch live on NFHS Network

No. 6 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) at DelBarton (N.J.)

(USA TODAY Network)

Watch live on NFHS Network

No. 7. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) vs. Cocoa (Fla.)

(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Watch live on the NFHS Network

No. 8 North Shore (Texas) vs. Westfield (Texas)

north shore texas

(Youtube)

Watch live on NFHS Network

No. 9 Duncanville (Texas) IDLE

(USA TODAY Network)

No. 10 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) vs. Hamilton (Ariz.)

(Photo: Bishop Gorman Football)

Watch live on NFHS Network

No. 11 Westlake (Texas) at Akins (Texas)

(Austin American-Statesman)

Watch live on NFHS Network

No. 12 American Heritage (Fla.) vs. Glades Central (Fla.)

(AH__Athletics/Twitter)

Watch live on NFHS Network

No. 13 Chandler (Ariz.) vs. Corona del Sol (Ariz.)

(Photo: Arizona Republic)

Watch live on NFHS Network

No. 14 IMG Academy (Fla.) at East Salt Lake (Utah)

(Andrew Ivins, 247Sports)

Watch live on NFHS Network

No. 15 Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) vs. Dillard (Fla.)

Chaminade-Madonna

(Tallahassee Democrat)

Watch live on NFHS Network

No. 16 Centennial (Calif.) vs. JSerra Catholic (Calif.)

(USA TODAY Sports)

Watch live on NFHS Network

No. 17 Grayson (Ga.) vs. Spartanburg (S.C.)

Grayson Georgia

(Youtube)

Watch live on NFHS Network

No. 18 St. Edward (Ohio) vs. Elder (Ohio)

St. Edwards Ohio

(Albert Cesare/ The Enquirer)

Watch live on NFHS Network

No. 19 Guyer (Texas) vs. Lancaster (Texas)

Denton Guyer

(Austin American-Statesman)

Watch live on NFHS Network

No. 20 Katy (Texas) at Tompkins (Texas)

(Photo: John Glaser, TexasHSFootball)

Watch live on NFHS Network

No. 21 Jesuit (Fla.) at Columbus (Fla.)

(Photo: Jesuit High School)

Watch live on NFHS Network

No. 22 Archbishop Moeller (Ohio) vs. Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.)

Archbishop Moeller

(Youtube)

Live-Stream: N/A

No. 23 Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) vs. Calvert Hall (Md.)

Lipscomb Academy

(The Tennessean)

Watch live on NFHS Network

No. 24 Southlake Carroll (Texas) vs. Cedar Hill (Texas)

(Sarah Winch/Carroll Senior High School)

Watch live on NFHS Network

No. 25 East St. Louis (Ill.) at Creekside (Ga.)

East. St. Louis

(Youtube)

Watch live on NFHS Network

Editor’s note: We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY HSS operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

, , , , , Football, Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home