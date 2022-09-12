USA TODAY Sports Super 25 Week 2 recap: Shutout city for several teams

The top-ranked Super 25 teams, Mater Dei and St. John Bosco, continue to roll over their competition this season. Both schools remained undefeated by scoring dominant shutout wins this past weekend by a combined 84 points. The next couple of elite teams were idle, while the middle of the pack remained mostly unchanged from last week.

However, near the bottom of the list a couple of our top-25 schools were upset, including Jesuit (Fla.) and East St. Louis (Ill.), possibly costing them a spot on the list.

In preparation for tomorrow’s new edition of the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 rankings, here’s the complete scoreboard for Week 2’s top teams.

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) 35 - La Marida (Calif.) 0
No. 2 St. John Bosco (Calif.) 49 - Central Catholic (Ore.) 0
No. 3 St. Frances Academy (Md.) - IDLE
No. 4 Buford (Ga.) - IDLE
No. 5 Central (Fla.) 36 - Booker T. Washington (Fla.) 19
No. 6 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) 21 - Delbarton (N.J.) 6
No. 7 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) 42 - Cocoa (Fla.) 14
No. 8. North Shore (Texas) 55 - Westfield (Texas) 25
No. 9 Duncanville (Texas) - IDLE
No. 10 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 45 - Hamilton (Ariz.) 0
No. 11 Westlake (Texas) 56 - Akins (Texas) 6
No. 12 American Heritage (Fla.) 56 - Glades Central (Fla.) 0
No. 13 Chandler (Ariz.) 50 - Corona del Sol (Ariz.) 0
No. 14 IMG Academy (Fla.) 63 - East (Utah) 13
No. 15 Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) 42 - Northwestern (Fla.) 14
No. 16 Centennial (Calif.) 41 - JSerra Catholic (Calif.) 0
No. 17 Grayson (Ga.) 51 - Spartanburg (S.C.) 24
No. 18 St. Edward (Ohio) 17 - Elder (Ohio) 14
No. 19 Guyer (Texas) 50 - Lancaster (Texas) 27
No. 20 Katy (Texas) 14 - Tompkins (Texas) 13
No. 21 Jesuit (Fla.) 15 - Columbus (Fla.) 32
No. 22 Archbishop Moeller (Ohio) 39 - Our Lady of Good Counsel 31
No. 23 Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) 35 - Calvert Hall (Md.) 0
No. 24 Southlake Carroll (Texas) 47 - Cedar Hill (Texas) 6
No. 25 East St. Louis (Ill.) 8 - Creekside (Ga.) 10