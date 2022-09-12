USA TODAY Sports Super 25 Week 2 recap: Shutout city for several teams

Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY

USA TODAY Sports Super 25 Week 2 recap: Shutout city for several teams

Football

USA TODAY Sports Super 25 Week 2 recap: Shutout city for several teams

By September 12, 2022 3:43 pm

By |

The top-ranked Super 25 teams, Mater Dei and St. John Bosco, continue to roll over their competition this season. Both schools remained undefeated by scoring dominant shutout wins this past weekend by a combined 84 points. The next couple of elite teams were idle, while the middle of the pack remained mostly unchanged from last week.

However, near the bottom of the list a couple of our top-25 schools were upset, including Jesuit (Fla.) and East St. Louis (Ill.), possibly costing them a spot on the list.

In preparation for tomorrow’s new edition of the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 rankings, here’s the complete scoreboard for Week 2’s top teams.

More stories:

California player arrested for fake birth certificate

Poor air quality forces Idaho games to be cancelled

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) 35 - La Marida (Calif.) 0

(Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staffter)

No. 2 St. John Bosco (Calif.) 49 - Central Catholic (Ore.) 0

St. John Bosco

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

No. 3 St. Frances Academy (Md.) - IDLE

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

No. 4 Buford (Ga.) - IDLE

Buford RB Derrian Brown, a Texas commit (Photo: 247Sports)

(Photo: 247Sports)

No. 5 Central (Fla.) 36 - Booker T. Washington (Fla.) 19

(Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports)

No. 6 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) 21 - Delbarton (N.J.) 6

(USA TODAY Network)

No. 7 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) 42 - Cocoa (Fla.) 14

St. Thomas Aquinas

(Youtube)

No. 8. North Shore (Texas) 55 - Westfield (Texas) 25

(Godofredo A Vásquez/Houston Chronicle)

No. 9 Duncanville (Texas) - IDLE

(Mike Roach, 247Sports)

No. 10 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 45 - Hamilton (Ariz.) 0

(Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 11 Westlake (Texas) 56 - Akins (Texas) 6

(USA TODAY Network)

No. 12 American Heritage (Fla.) 56 - Glades Central (Fla.) 0

(AH__Athletics/Twitter)

No. 13 Chandler (Ariz.) 50 - Corona del Sol (Ariz.) 0

(Photo: Arizona Republic)

No. 14 IMG Academy (Fla.) 63 - East (Utah) 13

IMG Academy

(Youtube)

No. 15 Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) 42 - Northwestern (Fla.) 14

Chaminade-Madonna

(Youtube)

No. 16 Centennial (Calif.) 41 - JSerra Catholic (Calif.) 0

(USA TODAY Sports)

No. 17 Grayson (Ga.) 51 - Spartanburg (S.C.) 24

(Richard Craine/Grayson Rams Touchdown Club)

No. 18 St. Edward (Ohio) 17 - Elder (Ohio) 14

(USA TODAY Network)

No. 19 Guyer (Texas) 50 - Lancaster (Texas) 27

Denton Guyer

(Youtube)

No. 20 Katy (Texas) 14 - Tompkins (Texas) 13

Katy

(Youtube)

No. 21 Jesuit (Fla.) 15 - Columbus (Fla.) 32

Jesuit

(Youtube)

No. 22 Archbishop Moeller (Ohio) 39 - Our Lady of Good Counsel 31

(USA TODAY Network)

No. 23 Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) 35 - Calvert Hall (Md.) 0

(Gary Cosby-Tuscaloosa News)

No. 24 Southlake Carroll (Texas) 47 - Cedar Hill (Texas) 6

Southlake Carroll

(Youtube)

No. 25 East St. Louis (Ill.) 8 - Creekside (Ga.) 10

East St. Louis

(Youtube)

, , , , Football, Super 25 Scoreboard

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home