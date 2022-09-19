USA TODAY Sports Super 25 Week 3 Recap: Florida schools shine as top of the pack stays dominant

The top eight teams in last week’s Super 25 rankings all won their matchups this past weekend, including a 60-point blowout for Bishop Gorman (Nev.) and a 38-0 romp for Central Miami (Fla.). Further down the line, Chandler (Ariz.) and Southlake Carroll (Texas) both notched shutout victories of their own. In the middle of the pack, Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) scored an eight-point upset over American Heritage (Fla.), boosting their outlook for the next batch of rankings.

As we prep for the latest edition of the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 rankings, here’s the complete scoreboard for Week 3’s top teams.

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) 42 - Mililani (Hawaii) 14

Mater Dei

Youtube

No. 2 St. John Bosco (Calif.) 34 - Kahuku (Hawaii) 7

St. John Bosco

Youtube

No. 3 St. Frances Academy (Md.) 34 - Venice (Fla.) 17

St. Frances Academy

Youtube

No. 4 Buford (Ga.) 44 - Carver (Ga.) 16

Buford

Youtube

No. 5 Central (Fla.) 34 - Carol City (Fla.) 0

Central Miami

Youtube

No. 6 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) 35 - Seton Hall Prep (N.J.) 14

Bergen Catholic

Youtube

No. 7 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) 38 - Western (Fla.) 0

St. Thomas Aquinas

Youtube

No. 8 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 70 - Brookwood (Ga.) 10

Bishop Gorman

Youtube

No. 9 North Shore (Texas) IDLE

North Shore Texas

Youtube

No. 10 Duncanville (Texas) 44 - Lake Ridge (Texas) 6

Duncanville

Youtube

No. 11 Westlake (Texas) IDLE

Westlake Texas

Youtube

No. 12 American Heritage (Fla.) 34 - No. 15 Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) 42

American Heritage

Youtube

No. 13 Chandler (Ariz.) 35 - Notre Dame Prep (Ariz.) 0

Chandler

Youtube

No. 14 IMG Academy (Fla.) IDLE

IMG academy

Youtube

Chaminade-Madonna

Youtube

No. 16 Centennial (Calif.) 58 - Temecula Valley (Calif.) 15

Centennial Corona

Youtube

No. 17 Grayson (Ga.) IDLE

Grayson GA

Youtube

No. 18 Guyer (Texas) 23 - Prosper (Texas) 6

Denton Guyer

Youtube

No. 19 Archbishop Moeller (Ohio) 20 - St. Xavier (Ohio) 17 

Archbishop Moeller

Youtube

No. 20 St. Edward (Ohio) 28 - Washington (Ohio) 31

St. Edward Ohio

Youtube

No. 21 Katy (Texas) 41 - Morton Ranch (Texas) 20

(Houston Chronicle Contributor)

No. 22 Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) 41 - Franklin Academy (Tenn.) 12

Lipscomb

Youtube

No. 23 Southlake Carroll (Texas) 51 - Timber Creek (Texas) 0

Southlake Carroll

Youtube

No. 24 St. John’s (Washington, D.C.) 49 - Tottenville (N.Y.) 13

St. John's DC

Youtube

No. 25 Cardinal Gibbons (Fla.) 34 - Northeast (Fla.) 6

Cardinal Gibbons

Youtube

