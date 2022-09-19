USA TODAY Sports Super 25 Week 3 Recap: Florida schools shine as top of the pack stays dominant

The top eight teams in last week’s Super 25 rankings all won their matchups this past weekend, including a 60-point blowout for Bishop Gorman (Nev.) and a 38-0 romp for Central Miami (Fla.). Further down the line, Chandler (Ariz.) and Southlake Carroll (Texas) both notched shutout victories of their own. In the middle of the pack, Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) scored an eight-point upset over American Heritage (Fla.), boosting their outlook for the next batch of rankings.

As we prep for the latest edition of the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 rankings, here’s the complete scoreboard for Week 3’s top teams.

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) 42 - Mililani (Hawaii) 14
No. 2 St. John Bosco (Calif.) 34 - Kahuku (Hawaii) 7
No. 3 St. Frances Academy (Md.) 34 - Venice (Fla.) 17
No. 4 Buford (Ga.) 44 - Carver (Ga.) 16
No. 5 Central (Fla.) 34 - Carol City (Fla.) 0
No. 6 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) 35 - Seton Hall Prep (N.J.) 14
No. 7 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) 38 - Western (Fla.) 0
No. 8 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 70 - Brookwood (Ga.) 10
No. 9 North Shore (Texas) IDLE
No. 10 Duncanville (Texas) 44 - Lake Ridge (Texas) 6
No. 11 Westlake (Texas) IDLE
No. 12 American Heritage (Fla.) 34 - No. 15 Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) 42
No. 13 Chandler (Ariz.) 35 - Notre Dame Prep (Ariz.) 0
No. 14 IMG Academy (Fla.) IDLE
No. 15 Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) 42 - No. 12 American Heritage 34
No. 16 Centennial (Calif.) 58 - Temecula Valley (Calif.) 15
No. 17 Grayson (Ga.) IDLE
No. 18 Guyer (Texas) 23 - Prosper (Texas) 6
No. 19 Archbishop Moeller (Ohio) 20 - St. Xavier (Ohio) 17
No. 20 St. Edward (Ohio) 28 - Washington (Ohio) 31
No. 21 Katy (Texas) 41 - Morton Ranch (Texas) 20
No. 22 Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) 41 - Franklin Academy (Tenn.) 12
No. 23 Southlake Carroll (Texas) 51 - Timber Creek (Texas) 0
No. 24 St. John's (Washington, D.C.) 49 - Tottenville (N.Y.) 13
No. 25 Cardinal Gibbons (Fla.) 34 - Northeast (Fla.) 6