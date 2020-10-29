USA Today Super 25 Week 9 Preview: No. 1 IMG Academy, No. 8 Miami Northwestern slated for monster matchup

Another week of high-profile action for USA Today’s Super 25 programs is among us.
No. 1 IMG Academy and No. 8 Miami Northwestern will do battle in a matchup of Florida’s best on Friday night, while No. 11 Cardinal Gibbons makes its Super 25 debut against a previously-ranked American Heritage squad and No. 21 Pickerington Central plays for a state title in Ohio.
With that being said, let’s see what’s in store for each team in USA Today’s Super 25 this weekend.
No. 1 IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. No. 8 Miami Northwestern (Fla.)
No. 1 IMG Academy and No. 8 Miami Northwestern are slated for a monster matchup on Friday night. IMG Academy had a bye last week, while Miami Northwestern kicked off its 2020 season by defeating rival Miami Central.
No. 2 North Shore (Texas) @ Humble
North Shore hits the road to take on 3-2 Humble High School on Friday night. The Mustangs have not scored less than 48 points in a game since their close call against Klein Collins in Week 2.
No. 3 St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.) @ Archbishop Wood
Two Pennsylvania prep powerhouses are set to do battle this weekend, as St. Joseph’s Prep will travel to Archbishop Wood on Saturday afternoon. St. Joseph’s Prep defeated Archbishop Wood 42-21 last season.
No. 4 Grayson (Ga.) vs. Parkview
Grayson will be put to the test off its bye when it hosts 5-1 Parkview High School on Friday night.
No. 5 Duncanville (Texas) vs. Mansfield
Duncanville is set to host 2-2- Mansfield High School on Friday night.
No. 6 Ryan (Texas) vs. Centennial (Texas)
Ryan will host 1-3 Centennial High School on Friday night. The Raiders have allowed only three points in their last two games.
No. 7 Chandler (Ariz.) vs. Centennial (Ariz.)
Chandler continues its three-game road stretch against 3-1 Centennial High School on Friday night.
No. 9 Lowndes (Ga.) vs. Tift County
Lowndes returns to the field against rival Tift County at home on Friday night. The Vikings have not played since Oct. 9 because of COVID-19.
No. 10 DeSoto (Texas) @ Lake Ridge
Next up on DeSoto’s schedule is a trip to winless Lake Ridge High School on Friday night.
No. 11 Cardinal Gibbons (Fla.) @ American Heritage
Cardinal Gibbons is in for another high-profile matchup this weekend after defeating St. Thomas Aquinas, as the Chiefs will hit the road to take on an American Heritage team that was previously ranked in the USA Today Super 25.
No. 12 Katy (Texas) vs. @ Dickinson
Katy will travel to 2-0 Dickinson on Friday night. The Tigers have outscored opponents 100-3 the last two weeks.
No. 13 Thompson (Ala.) — BYE
Thompson has the week off before beginning the Alabama state playoffs as a No. 1 seed against Grissom High School on Nov. 6.
No. 14 Trinity (Ky.) vs. Bowling Green
Trinity Christian will host 5-1 Bowling Green High School on Friday night. The Shamrocks have scored over 40 points in all six of their games so far this season.
No. 15 Austin Westlake (Texas) vs. Hays
Fresh off a bye week, Austin Westlake plays host to 3-2 Hays High School on Friday night. The Chaparrals have scored over 50 points in all four of their wins in 2020.
No. 16 Corner Canyon (Utah) vs. Westlake
Corner Canyon hosts 4-7 Westlake High School in the first round of the UHSAA playoffs on Friday night. Corner Canyon is the No. 1 seed.
No. 17 Center Grove (Ind.) vs. Columbus North
Center Grove takes on 6-2 Columbus North in the first round of the IHSAA Class 6A playoffs on Friday night.
No. 18 De Smet Jesuit (Mo.) vs. Howell Central
De Smet Jesuit plays 2-4 Howell Central in the first round of the MSHSAA Class 6 playoffs on Friday night.
No. 19 Dutch Fork (S.C.) @ South Pointe
Dutch Fork will travel to 4-1 South Pointe High School on Friday night.
No. 20 Cherry Creek (Colo.) @ Overland
Cherry Creek travels to winless Overland High School on Friday night. The Bruins have allowed only 21 points through their first three games so far this season.
No. 21 Pickerington Central (Ohio) vs. Westerville Central
Pickerington Central has a chance to bring home some hardware on Friday night, as it takes on 8-1 Westerville Central in the OHSAA Division I Region 3 championship game.
No. 22 St. Peter's Prep (N.J.) — BYE
St. Peter’s Prep has the weekend off before taking on Bergen Catholic on Nov. 7.
No. 23 Hamilton (Ariz.) @ Desert Vista
Hamilton visits 0-4 Desert Vista High School on Friday night. The Huskies are making their USA Today Super 25 debut this weekend after narrowly escaping with a 13-7 win over Saguaro High School on Oct. 23.
No. 24 Allen (Texas) vs. Boyd
After nearly a month on the sideline, Allen will return to action at home against Boyd High School on Friday night. The Eagles last played on Oct. 2.
No. 25 Bixby (Okla.) vs. Ponca City
Following an unexpected bye week because of COVID-19, Bixby returns to the field against 3-4 Ponca City High School on Friday night.