USA Today Super 25 Week 10 Preview: Tough tests in Georgia, premier matchup in Florida

Week 10 does not feature any matchups between teams ranked in the USA Today Super 25, but there are still plenty of intriguing games on this weekend’s slate.
Georgia powerhouses No. 4 Grayson and No. 9 Lowndes will be put to the test, while No. 8 St. Thomas Aquinas re-enters the Top 25 and immediately faces a fellow Florida elite in American Heritage, who was ranked to begin the season.
With that being said, let’s see what’s in store for each team in USA Today’s Super 25 this weekend.
No. 1 IMG Academy (Fla.) — BYE
IMG Academy has a bye before taking on previously ranked Miami Central next weekend.
No. 2 North Shore (Texas) vs. Kingwood
North Shore will look to improve to 7-0 when it takes on winless Kingswood High School on Friday night.
No. 3 St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.) @ Roman Catholic
St. Joseph’s Prep hits the road to take on 0-3 Roman Catholic on Saturday afternoon.
No. 4 Grayson (Ga.) @ Brookwood
Grayson is in for yet another test on Friday night, as the Rams travel to 6-1 Brookwood High School.
No. 5 Duncanville (Texas) @ Midway
Duncanville is slated for a trip to 1-4 Midway High School on Friday night. The Panthers have allowed only nine points in their last two games after giving up 41 against IMG Academy.
No. 6 Katy (Texas) @ Thompkins
5-0 Katy takes on Thompkins in a battle of the unbeaten on Thursday night.
No. 7 Chandler (Ariz.) — BYE
Chandler is on a bye and will return to the field against Highland High School next weekend.
No. 8 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) vs. American Heritage
St. Thomas Aquinas hosts 5-1 American Heritage in a battle of the Florida elite on Friday night. St. Thomas Aquinas re-enters the USA Today Super 25 this week after defeating DeLand High School on Oct. 30.
No. 9 Lowndes (Ga.) @ Colquitt County
Grayson is not the only Georgia powerhouse in for a dogfight this weekend, as Lowndes travels to 5-0 Colquitt County on Friday night. Lowndes narrowly escaped against rival Tift County in its return to the field last weekend following weeks on the sideline because of positive COVID-19 cases in the program.
No. 10 Ryan (Texas) @ The Colony
Ryan hits the road to take on The Colony on Friday night.
No. 11 Miami Northwestern (Fla.) vs. Miami Palmetto
Miami Northwestern hosts a loaded Miami Palmetto team on Thursday night.
No. 12 Austin Westlake (Texas) @ Akins
Austin Westlake travels to 1-5 Akins High School on Friday night. Austin Westlake has allowed only 13 points through its first five games.
No. 13 Thompson (Ala.) vs. Grissom
Thompson kicks off the Alabama state playoffs at home against 6-5 Grissom High School on Friday night.
No. 14 Trinity (Ky.) — BYE
Trinity is quarantining after a positive COVID-19 test in its program. The Shamrocks, who are favorites to repeat as 6A state champions this season, have canceled their home game on Friday night and plan to return to practice on Nov. 12 — one day before they are scheduled to host Marshall County in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
No. 15 Corner Canyon (Utah) vs. Bingham
Corner Canyon takes on Bringham High School in the second round of the Utah state playoffs on Friday night. Corner Canyon walloped Westlake High School 59-3 in the first round.
No. 16 DeSoto (Texas) @ Cedar Hill
DeSoto will be put to the test when it travels to 4-0 Cedar Hill in one of Texas’ best matchups of the weekend on Friday night.
No. 17 Center Grove (Ind.) vs. Columbus East
After knocking off Columbus North to begin the Indiana state playoffs, Center Grove will take a crack at 8-2 Columbus East in the second round on Friday night.
No. 18 De Smet Jesuit (Mo.) vs. Christian Brothers
De Smet Jesuit hosts Christian Brothers in the second round of the Missouri state playoffs on Friday night. The Spartans defeated Christian Brothers 41-21 to begin their season in early October.
No. 19 Orlando Jones (Fla.) @ West Orange
Orlando Jones concludes its regular-season schedule with a trip to 4-2 West Orange High School on Friday night.
No. 20 Dutch Fork (S.C.) vs. Summerville
Dutch Fork concludes the regular season by hosting Summerville High School on Friday night.
No. 21 Cherry Creek (Colo.) vs. Arapahoe
Cherry Creek finishes off its regular-season slate at home against Arapahoe High School on Friday night.
No. 22 Pickerington Central (Ohio) vs. Mentor
9-1 Mentor High School is up next for Pickerington Central in its quest for an Ohio state championship.
No. 23 St. Peter's Prep (N.J.) @ Bergen Catholic
St. Peter’s Prep travels to “The Jack” to take on Bergen Catholic on Saturday afternoon.
No. 24 Hamilton (Ariz.) @ Highland
Hamilton travels to 4-1 Highland High School on Friday night.
No. 25 Oakland (Tenn.) vs. Rossview
11-0 Oakland makes its 2020 USA Today Super 25 debut against Rossview High School in the Tennessee state playoffs on Friday night.