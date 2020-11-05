USA Today Super 25 Week 10 Preview: Tough tests in Georgia, premier matchup in Florida

Week 10 does not feature any matchups between teams ranked in the USA Today Super 25, but there are still plenty of intriguing games on this weekend’s slate.

Georgia powerhouses No. 4 Grayson and No. 9 Lowndes will be put to the test, while No. 8 St. Thomas Aquinas re-enters the Top 25 and immediately faces a fellow Florida elite in American Heritage, who was ranked to begin the season.

RELATED: Super 25 Week 9 Recap: No. 1 IMG Academy rolls over No. 8 Miami Northwestern

With that being said, let’s see what’s in store for each team in USA Today’s Super 25 this weekend.