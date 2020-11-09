Super 25 Week 10 Recap: Major upsets in Georgia and Texas

Week 10 was the week of upsets for a handful of teams ranked in the USA Today Super 25.
Colquitt County (Ga.) scored a statement victory over No. 9 Lowndes (Ga.), defeating the Vikings 40-10. In Texas, Tompkins defeated No. 6 Katy for the first time in school history, snapping its 75-game district winning, while Cedar Hill downed No. 16 DeSoto 49-42.
RELATED: USA Today Super 25 Week 10 Preview: Tough tests in Georgia, premier matchup in Florida
Here is a recap of how each team in the Super 25 fared in Week 10.
No. 1 IMG Academy (Fla.) — BYE
IMG Academy had a bye. The Ascenders take on previously-ranked Miami Central this weekend.
No. 2 North Shore (Texas) 63, Kingwood 6
North Shore turned in its highest offensive output of the season on Friday night, scoring 63 points in its win over Kingwood High School. The Mustangs have now scored over 50 points in their last three games.
No. 3 St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.) 42, Roman Catholic 0
St. Joseph’s Prep turned in its second consecutive defensive performance against Roman Catholic, shutting out the Cahillites 42-0. St. Joseph’s Prep has now allowed six points in its last two games.
No. 4 Grayson (Ga.) 58, Brookwood 17
Grayson downed a high-profile Georgia opponent for the second consecutive week, defeating Brookwood High School 58-17 on Friday night.
No. 5 Duncanville (Texas) 74, Midway 21
Duncanville has dominated since its loss to IMG Academy and the Panthers continued their march on the revenge trail on Friday night, defeating Midway High School 74-21.
74 is Duncanville’s highest scoring output in a season where it has outscored opponents 220-74 — 41 of the 74 points allowed came against IMG Academy.
Tompkins (Texas) 24, No. 6 Katy (Texas) 19
Tompkins notched arguably its biggest regular-season win in program history on Friday night, defeating Katy 24-19.
Alabama recruit Jalen Milroe hit junior wide receiver Joshua McMillan for three scores, as the Tigers defeated Katy for the first time in school history. The Tompkins win snapped a 75-game Katy district winning streak dating back to 2008.
No. 7 Chandler (Ariz.) — BYE
Chandler had a bye and will return to the field against Highland High School this weekend.
No. 8 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) 33, American Heritage 23
St. Thomas Aquinas’ defense scored three defensive touchdowns as the Raiders defeated American Heritage 33-23 in a marquee Florida matchup on Friday night.
Colquitt County (Ga.) 40, No. 9 Lowndes (Ga.) 10
Colquitt County scored a statement win in dominant fashion on Friday night, defeating No. 9 Lowndes 40-10.
Colquitt County now has a good chance to jump into the USA Today Super 25, as the Packers are 6-0 and are defeating opponents by more than 30 points per game.
No. 10 Ryan (Texas) 49, The Colony 8
Ryan scored 21 points in the first quarter and cruised to a 49-8 win over The Colony on Friday night.
No. 11 Miami Northwestern (Fla.) 17, Miami Palmetto 7
Miami Palmetto gave Miami Northwestern all it could handle on Thursday night, but the Bulls did enough to edge Panthers by a final score of 17-7.
No. 12 Austin Westlake (Texas) 48, Akins 0
Austin Westlake dominated Akins 48-0 on Friday night. Junior quarterback Cade Klubnik threw for 193 yards and two touchdowns, while sophomore wideout Jaden Greathouse caught seven passes for 123 yards and a score.
No. 13 Thompson (Ala.) 49, Grissom 7
Thompson dominated in the first round of the Alabama state playoffs, defeating Grissom High School 49-7.
No. 14 Trinity (Ky.) — BYE
Trinity is quarantining after a positive COVID-19 test in its program. The Shamrocks, who are favorites to repeat as 6A state champions this season, canceled their home game on Friday night and plan to return to practice on Nov. 12 — one day before they are scheduled to host Marshall County in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
RELATED: Nationally ranked Trinity High School quarantining after positive COVID-19 test
No. 15 Corner Canyon (Utah) 57, Bingham 22
Senior quarterback Jaxson Dart threw for five scores as Corner Canyon rolled past Bingham High School in the second round of the Utah state playoffs.
Cedar Hill (Texas) 49, No. 16 DeSoto (Texas) 42
Tennessee recruit Kaidon Salter accounted for almost 400 yards of total offense and six touchdowns as Cedar Hill upset DeSoto 49-42 in the Battle of the Beltline on Friday night.
No. 17 Center Grove (Ind.) 55, Columbus East 7
Center Grove defeated Columbus East 55-7 in the second round of the Indiana state playoffs on Friday night.
No. 18 De Smet Jesuit (Mo.) 54, Christian Brothers 21
De Smet Jesuit dominated Christian Brothers for the second time this season on Friday night, defeating the Cadets 54-21.
No. 19 Orlando Jones (Fla.) 38, West Orange 21
Orlando Jones concluded its regular season schedule by defeating West Orange High School 38-21 on Friday night.
No. 20 Dutch Fork (S.C.) — BYE
Dutch Fork returns to the field against Summerville High School on Friday night.
No. 21 Cherry Creek (Colo.) 49, Arapahoe 7
Cherry Creek defeated Arapahoe 49-7 on Friday night. The Bruins conclude their regular-season schedule this weekend.
No. 22 Pickerington Central (Ohio) 38, Mentor 31
Pickerington Central clinched a trip to the Ohio Division I state championship game with a 38-31 win over Mentor High School on Friday night.
No. 23 St. Peter's Prep (N.J.) — BYE
St. Peter’s Prep’s highly-anticipated matchup with Bergen Catholic on Saturday was canceled because of COVID-19.
No. 24 Hamilton (Ariz.) 46, Highland 26
Hamilton notched its second win as a USA Today Super 25 team on Friday night, defeating Highland 46-26.
No. 25 Oakland (Tenn.) 49, Rossview 7
Oakland defeated Rossview High School 49-7 on Friday night. Next up for the Patriots is Mount Juliet High School in the second round of the Tennessee state playoffs this weekend.