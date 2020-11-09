Super 25 Week 10 Recap: Major upsets in Georgia and Texas

Week 10 was the week of upsets for a handful of teams ranked in the USA Today Super 25.

Colquitt County (Ga.) scored a statement victory over No. 9 Lowndes (Ga.), defeating the Vikings 40-10. In Texas, Tompkins defeated No. 6 Katy for the first time in school history, snapping its 75-game district winning, while Cedar Hill downed No. 16 DeSoto 49-42.

Here is a recap of how each team in the Super 25 fared in Week 10.