USA TODAY Super 25 Week 10 Recap: St. John Bosco fights off Servite, IMG Academy survives Auburn

By November 1, 2021 10:52 am

The Trinity League’s latest high-profile matchup did not disappoint, as No. 4 St. John Bosco and No. 6 Servite went toe-to-toe in Bellflower over the weekend.

St. John Bosco ultimately got the best of Servite, knocking off the Friars by a final score of 24-10. Servite is now 0-2 against Mater Dei and St. John Bosco this season, although its two losses against the league powers came by a combined 23 points.

No. 2 IMG Academy survived a scare for the second time in three weeks, this one coming against Alabama powerhouse Auburn High School. Auburn led in the fourth quarter before IMG Academy running back and Penn State commit Kaytron Allen scored two touchdowns over the finals seven and a half minutes to keep the Ascenders undefeated.

No. 7 Collins Hill had arguably the best win of the weekend, stamping itself as the top team in Georgia with a dominant 40-10 win over previously undefeated Mill Creek. Mill Creek was knocking on the door of entering the USA TODAY Super 25 with a win on Friday night, but Collins Hill turned it away with authority.

Let’s take a look at how each team ranked in the Super 25 fared over the weekend.

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) 56, JSerra Catholic 14

Photo by Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staff

No. 2 IMG Academy (Fla.) 27, Auburn (Ala.) 17

Syndication: The Tennessean

No. 3 Westlake (Texas) 77, Austin 3

Syndication: Austin-American Statesman

No. 4 St. John Bosco (Calif.) 24, No. 6 Servite (Calif.) 10

Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

No. 5 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) 21, St. Peter's Prep 0

Syndication: The Record

No. 7 Collins Hill (Ga.) 40, Mill Creek 10

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

No. 8 Center Grove (Ind.) 35, Franklin Central 7

Syndication: Indianapolis

No. 9 Chandler (Ariz.) 21, Casteel 17

Darryl Webb/Special for The Republic

No. 10 Katy (Texas) 67, Katy Taylor 17

No. 11 Centennial (Calif.) 64, Corona 0

Photo: Tre Anthony

No. 12 Southlake Carroll (Texas) 42, Timber Creek 7

Sarah Winch/Carroll Senior High School

No. 13 Jesuit (Fla.) 56, King 0

Photo: Jesuit High School

No. 14 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) 49, Nova 7

Photo by Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports Images, Gannett

No. 15 St. Frances Academy (Md.) 48, West Toronto Prep 6

St. Frances Academy Football

No. 16 Hamilton (Ariz.) 32, Highland 12

Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK

No. 17 Hoover (Ala.) — Idle

Photo via Twitter/@BucsFootball

No. 18 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 51, Faith Lutheran 0

Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

No. 19 St. John's (Washington D.C.) 34, Our Lady of Good Counsel 21

Photo: Larry French/St. John’s College

No. 20 Bixby (Okla.) 66, Ponca City 13

Syndication: Tulsa

No. 21 Thompson (Ala.) — Idle

MICKEY WELSH / ADVERTISER

No. 22 Duncanville (Texas) 63, Mansfield 17

Photo: Mike Roach, 247Sports

Woodlawn (La.) 35, No. 23 Catholic (La.) 28

Photo via Twitter/@curdog_recruits

No. 24 Dutch Fork (S.C.) — Idle

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

No. 25 North Cobb (Ga.) 35, Marietta 9

Photo: North Cobb Football

