USA TODAY Super 25 Week 10 Recap: St. John Bosco fights off Servite, IMG Academy survives Auburn

The Trinity League’s latest high-profile matchup did not disappoint, as No. 4 St. John Bosco and No. 6 Servite went toe-to-toe in Bellflower over the weekend.

St. John Bosco ultimately got the best of Servite, knocking off the Friars by a final score of 24-10. Servite is now 0-2 against Mater Dei and St. John Bosco this season, although its two losses against the league powers came by a combined 23 points.

No. 2 IMG Academy survived a scare for the second time in three weeks, this one coming against Alabama powerhouse Auburn High School. Auburn led in the fourth quarter before IMG Academy running back and Penn State commit Kaytron Allen scored two touchdowns over the finals seven and a half minutes to keep the Ascenders undefeated.

No. 7 Collins Hill had arguably the best win of the weekend, stamping itself as the top team in Georgia with a dominant 40-10 win over previously undefeated Mill Creek. Mill Creek was knocking on the door of entering the USA TODAY Super 25 with a win on Friday night, but Collins Hill turned it away with authority.

Let’s take a look at how each team ranked in the Super 25 fared over the weekend.