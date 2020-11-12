USA Today Super 25 Week 11 Preview: Top 10 teams do battle in Texas

From title weekend in Ohio to a marquee matchup in Texas, Week 11 is going to be an interesting one for the teams ranked in USA Today’s Super 25.

No. 17 Pickerington Central will play for a state title on Friday night, while No. 5 Duncanville will play host to No. 8 Cedar Hill, which makes its Super 25 debut after defeating No. DeSoto last weekend.

With that being said, let’s see what’s in store for each team in USA Today’s Super 25 this weekend.