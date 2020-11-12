USA Today Super 25 Week 11 Preview: Top 10 teams do battle in Texas

From title weekend in Ohio to a marquee matchup in Texas, Week 11 is going to be an interesting one for the teams ranked in USA Today’s Super 25.
No. 17 Pickerington Central will play for a state title on Friday night, while No. 5 Duncanville will play host to No. 8 Cedar Hill, which makes its Super 25 debut after defeating No. DeSoto last weekend.
With that being said, let’s see what’s in store for each team in USA Today’s Super 25 this weekend.
No. 1 IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Miami Central
IMG Academy returns from its bye week to take on Miami Central on Friday night.
No. 2 North Shore (Texas) @ Summer Creek
7-0 North Shore hits the road to do battle with 2-3 Summer Creek High School on Friday night.
No. 3 St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.) — BYE
No. 4 Grayson (Ga.) vs. Newton
Grayson concludes its regular-season schedule against 3-4 Newton High School on Friday night.
No. 5 Duncanville (Texas) vs. No. 8 Cedar Hill (Texas)
Duncanville is in for its biggest test since taking on No. 1 IMG Academy when No. 8 Cedar Hill comes to town on Friday night. Cedar Hill is making its 2020 USA Today Super 25 after defeating DeSoto last weekend.
No. 6 Chandler (Ariz.) vs. Highland
Chandler returns from its bye week to host 4-2 Highland High School on Friday night.
No. 7 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) — BYE
No. 9 Miami Northwestern (Fla.) @ Key West
Miami Northwestern kicks off the FHSAA state playoffs on the road against 4-1 Key West High School on Friday night.
No. 10 Austin Westlake (Texas) @ Bowie
Austin Westlake travels to 2-3 Bowie High School on Thursday night.
No. 11 Thompson (Ala.) vs. Hewitt-Trussville
Thompson hosts 9-2 Hewitt-Trussville in the Alabama state playoffs on Friday night.
No. 12 Colquitt County (Ga.) @ Tift County
Colquitt County makes its 2020 USA Today Super 25 debut on the road at 2-5 Tift County High School on Friday night.
No. 13 Corner Canyon (Utah) vs. East
Corner Canyon takes on 8-4 East High School in the Utah state playoff semifinals on Friday night.
No. 14 Trinity (Ky.) vs. Marshall County
Trinity County returns from its two-week COVID-19 quarantine to host Marshall County High School in the first round of the Kentucky 6A state playoffs on Friday night.
No. 15 Center Grove (Ind.) vs. Warren Central
Center Grove hosts 4-5 Warren Central High School in the IHSAA state playoffs on Friday night.
No. 16 DeSoto (Texas) vs. Midway
DeSoto will look to bounce back from its loss to Cedar Hill last weekend against 1-5 Midway High School on Friday night.
No. 17 Pickerington Central (Ohio) vs. St. Xavier
Pickerington Central will play for an Ohio Division I state championship against 9-2 St. Xavier High School on Friday night.
No. 18 Orlando Jones (Fla.) — BYE
Orlando Jones will play the winner of Tarpon Springs and Hernando in the quarterfinals of the FHSAA Division 3 playoffs on Nov. 20.
No. 19 De Smet Jesuit (Mo.) vs. Howell
De Smet Jesuit hosts 9-1 Howell High School in the Missouri state playoffs on Friday night.
No. 20 Oakland (Tenn.) vs. Mount Juliet
Oakland hosts 7-3 Mount Juliet High School in the Tennessee state playoffs on Friday night.
No. 21 Tompkins (Texas) vs. Mayde Creek
Fresh off its first win over Katy in school history, Tompkins makes its 2020 USA Today Super 25 debut at home against Mayde Creek High School on Friday night.
No. 22 Dutch Fork (S.C.) vs. Summerville
Dutch Fork hosts Summerville High School in the first round of the South Carolina state playoffs on Friday night.
No. 23 Cherry Creek (Colo.) @ Eaglecrest
It’ll be a battle of the unbeaten on Saturday afternoon, as 5-0 Cherry Creek hits the road to take on 4-0 Eaglecrest High School.