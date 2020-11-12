USA Today Super 25 Week 11 Preview: Top 10 teams do battle in Texas

USA Today Sports

Football

November 12, 2020

From title weekend in Ohio to a marquee matchup in Texas, Week 11 is going to be an interesting one for the teams ranked in USA Today’s Super 25.

No. 17 Pickerington Central will play for a state title on Friday night, while No. 5 Duncanville will play host to No. 8 Cedar Hill, which makes its Super 25 debut after defeating No. DeSoto last weekend.

With that being said, let’s see what’s in store for each team in USA Today’s Super 25 this weekend.

No. 1 IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Miami Central

Photo: IMG Academy Football

IMG Academy returns from its bye week to take on Miami Central on Friday night.

No. 2 North Shore (Texas) @ Summer Creek

Godofredo A Vásquez/Houston Chronicle

7-0 North Shore hits the road to do battle with 2-3 Summer Creek High School on Friday night.

No. 3 St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.) — BYE

James Robinson/PennLive.com via AP

No. 4 Grayson (Ga.) vs. Newton

Photo: Magic Moment Photography

Grayson concludes its regular-season schedule against 3-4 Newton High School on Friday night.

No. 5 Duncanville (Texas) vs. No. 8 Cedar Hill (Texas)

John F. Rhodes/Dallas Morning News

Duncanville is in for its biggest test since taking on No. 1 IMG Academy when No. 8 Cedar Hill comes to town on Friday night. Cedar Hill is making its 2020 USA Today Super 25 after defeating DeSoto last weekend.

No. 6 Chandler (Ariz.) vs. Highland

Darryl Webb/Special for the Republic

Chandler returns from its bye week to host 4-2 Highland High School on Friday night.

No. 7 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) — BYE

MaxPreps

No. 9 Miami Northwestern (Fla.) @ Key West

MaxPreps

Miami Northwestern kicks off the FHSAA state playoffs on the road against 4-1 Key West High School on Friday night.

No. 10 Austin Westlake (Texas) @ Bowie

Photo: Dallas Morning News

Austin Westlake travels to 2-3 Bowie High School on Thursday night.

No. 11 Thompson (Ala.) vs. Hewitt-Trussville

MICKEY WELSH / ADVERTISER

Thompson hosts 9-2 Hewitt-Trussville in the Alabama state playoffs on Friday night.

No. 12 Colquitt County (Ga.) @ Tift County

Photo: Alan Staci

Colquitt County makes its 2020 USA Today Super 25 debut on the road at 2-5 Tift County High School on Friday night.

No. 13 Corner Canyon (Utah) vs. East

MaxPreps

Corner Canyon takes on 8-4 East High School in the Utah state playoff semifinals on Friday night.

No. 14 Trinity (Ky.) vs. Marshall County

Photo: Louisville Courier-Journal

Trinity County returns from its two-week COVID-19 quarantine to host Marshall County High School in the first round of the Kentucky 6A state playoffs on Friday night.

No. 15 Center Grove (Ind.) vs. Warren Central

Grace Hollars/IndyStar

Center Grove hosts 4-5 Warren Central High School in the IHSAA state playoffs on Friday night.

No. 16 DeSoto (Texas) vs. Midway

Steve Hamm/Dallas Morning News

DeSoto will look to bounce back from its loss to Cedar Hill last weekend against 1-5 Midway High School on Friday night.

No. 17 Pickerington Central (Ohio) vs. St. Xavier

MaxPreps

Pickerington Central will play for an Ohio Division I state championship against 9-2 St. Xavier High School on Friday night.

No. 18 Orlando Jones (Fla.) — BYE

Photo: HUDL

Orlando Jones will play the winner of Tarpon Springs and Hernando in the quarterfinals of the FHSAA Division 3 playoffs on Nov. 20.

No. 19 De Smet Jesuit (Mo.) vs. Howell

De Smet Jesuit hosts 9-1 Howell High School in the Missouri state playoffs on Friday night.

No. 20 Oakland (Tenn.) vs. Mount Juliet

Photo: Helen Comer/DNJ

Oakland hosts 7-3 Mount Juliet High School in the Tennessee state playoffs on Friday night.

No. 21 Tompkins (Texas) vs. Mayde Creek

Photo: Houston Chronicle

Fresh off its first win over Katy in school history, Tompkins makes its 2020 USA Today Super 25 debut at home against Mayde Creek High School on Friday night.

No. 22 Dutch Fork (S.C.) vs. Summerville

Photo: GoFlashWin

Dutch Fork hosts Summerville High School in the first round of the South Carolina state playoffs on Friday night.

No. 23 Cherry Creek (Colo.) @ Eaglecrest

MaxPreps

It’ll be a battle of the unbeaten on Saturday afternoon, as 5-0 Cherry Creek hits the road to take on 4-0 Eaglecrest High School.

No. 24 Bixby (Okla.) vs. — BYE

MaxPreps

No. 25 St. Peter's Prep (N.J.) — BYE

Michael Karas/NorthJersey.com

