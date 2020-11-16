USA Today Super 25 Week 11 Recap: No. 17 Pickerington Central stunned in Ohio state championship game

Pickerington Central entered Friday night as the resounding favorites to repeat as Ohio Division 1 state champions.
And then St. Xavier happened.
The Bombers dominated from the opening kickoff to the final whistle, shocking Pickerington Central, ranked No. 17 in USA Today’s Super 25, 44-3, for their fourth state title and first since 2016. St. Xavier’s upset over Pickerington Central was not the only noteworthy result from Week 11, as No. 5 Duncanville’s defense stepped up to limit No. 8 Cedar Hill’s offense to only 14 points in a 28-14 win.
Here is a recap of how each team in the Super 25 fared in Week 11.
No. 1 IMG Academy (Fla.) — BYE
No. 2 North Shore (Texas) 58, Summer Creek 0
North Shore pitched its first shutout of 2020 on Friday night, defeating Midway High School, 58-0.
No. 3 St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.) — BYE
No. 4 Grayson 37, Newton 0
Grayson cruised to a dominant 37-0 win over Newton High School on Friday night.
No. 5 Duncanville (Texas) 28, No. 8 Cedar Hill (Texas) 14
No. 8 Cedar Hill had its chances to pull off the upset over No. 5 Duncanville, but in the end, Duncanville’s defense stood tall and propelled the Panthers to their fifth win of 2020.
Duncanville and Cedar Hill played a one-possession game for 45 minutes, but junior running back Malachi Medlock put things on ice for the Panthers with a 59-yard touchdown run with just over three minutes remaining. Medlock finished with 182 rushing yards and three total touchdowns.
“This is what we live for,” Duncanville linebacker and SMU commit Jadarius Thursby said, per Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News. “We wanted to show we’re the better team on defense and that we can stop powerhouse offenses like Cedar Hill.”
No. 6 Chandler (Ariz.) 42, Highland 16
Chandler rolled to a 42-16 win over Highland High School on Friday night.
No. 7 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) — BYE
No. 9 Miami Northwestern (Fla.) 28, Key West 20
Miami Northwestern embraced the survive and advance mantra in the first round of the FHSAA Division 3 playoffs on Friday night, etching out a 28-20 win over Key West High School.
Things only get tougher for the Bulls from here on out, as they are set to do battle with American Heritage next weekend.
No. 10 Austin Westlake 45, Bowie 7
Junior quarterback Cade Klubnik threw for 183 yards and three touchdowns as Austin Westlake hit the road to defeat Bowie High School, 45-7, on Friday night.
Sophomore wide receiver Jaden Greathouse hauled in six passes for 111 yards and three touchdowns in the win.
No. 11 Thompson (Ala.) 42, Hewitt-Trussville 16
Thompson rolled over Hewitt-Trussville in the second round of the Alabama 7A state playoffs to set up a semifinal rematch with arch-rival Hoover High School next weekend.
No. 12 Colquitt County 41, Tift County 0
Colquitt County soundly defeated Tift County, 41-0, in its first game ranked as a USA Today Super 25 team in 2020.
No. 13 Corner Canyon (Utah) 45, East 30
Corner Canyon secured its spot in the Utah 6A state championship game with a 45-30 win over East High School.
Senior quarterback Jaxson Dart broke Cammon Cooper’s single-season state touchdown record, throwing his 59th touchdown pass in the first quarter. Dart finished with five touchdowns through the air to go along with one on the ground.
No. 14 Trinity (Ky.) — BYE
No. 15 Center Grove (Ind.) 38, Warren Central 0
Center Grove dominated from start to finish against Warren Central, cruising to a 38-0 win on Friday night.
No. 16 DeSoto (Texas) 63, Midway 14
DeSoto bounced back from its narrow loss to Cedar Hill in a big way, blowing out Midway High School, 63-14, on Friday night.
St. Xavier (Ohio) 44, No. 17 Pickerington Central (Ohio) 3
No. 17 Pickerington Central was denied a state championship on Friday night, as St. Xavier shocked the Tigers with a 44-3 blowout victory.
The win gives the Bombers their fourth state title in school history and first since 2016.
No. 18 Orlando Jones (Fla.) — BYE
Orlando Jones will play the winner of Tarpon Springs and Hernando in the quarterfinals of the FHSAA Division 3 playoffs on Nov. 20.
No. 19 De Smet Jesuit 28, Howell 7
De Smet Jesuit’s offense did not fire on all cylinders on Friday night, but still did enough to defeat Howell High School by a final score of 28-7 in the Missouri state playoffs.
No. 20 Oakland (Tenn.) 49, Mount Juliet 17
Oakland defeated Mount Juliet, 49-17, on Friday night to advance in the Tennessee state playoffs.
No. 21 Tompkins (Texas) — BYE
No. 22 Dutch Fork (S.C.) 42, Summerville 7
Dutch Fork dialed things up offensively against Summerville High School on Friday night, scoring 42 points in their latest win.
No. 23 Cherry Creek 50, Eaglecrest 0
Cherry Creek turned in a statement performance on Saturday afternoon, defeating previously-unbeaten Eaglecrest by a final score of 50-0.
No. 24 Bixby (Okla.) vs. — BYE