USA Today Super 25 Week 11 Recap: No. 17 Pickerington Central stunned in Ohio state championship game

No. 8 Cedar Hill had its chances to pull off the upset over No. 5 Duncanville, but in the end, Duncanville’s defense stood tall and propelled the Panthers to their fifth win of 2020.

Duncanville and Cedar Hill played a one-possession game for 45 minutes, but junior running back Malachi Medlock put things on ice for the Panthers with a 59-yard touchdown run with just over three minutes remaining. Medlock finished with 182 rushing yards and three total touchdowns.

“This is what we live for,” Duncanville linebacker and SMU commit Jadarius Thursby said, per Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News. “We wanted to show we’re the better team on defense and that we can stop powerhouse offenses like Cedar Hill.”