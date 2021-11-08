USA TODAY Super 25 Week 11 Recap: No. 3 Westlake dominates Lake Travis

Clemson commit and No. 3 Westlake quarterback Cade Klubnik returned from an injury to his non-throwing shoulder in Week 11 and did not show any signs of rust, leading the Chaparrals to a dominant win over a loaded Lake Travis team.
It was a relatively quiet week for the teams ranked in the USA TODAY Super 25 with bye weeks aplenty, but Westlake was not the only team to notch a signature win. Bixby and Oklahoma State commit Braylin Presley rolled to a 69-20 win over Booker T. Washington, sending a firm a reminder that they are the top dogs in Oklahoma.
Let’s take a look at how each team ranked in the Super 25 fared over the weekend.
No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) — Idle
No. 2 IMG Academy (Fla.) 28, Clarkson North 0
No. 3 Westlake (Texas) 63, Lake Travis 21
No. 4 St. John Bosco (Calif.) — Idle
No. 5 Collins Hill (Ga.) — Idle
No. 6 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) — Idle
No. 7 Center Grove (Ind.) 41, Columbus North 7
No. 8 Katy (Texas) 66, Morton Ranch 15