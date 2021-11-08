USA TODAY Super 25 Week 11 Recap: No. 3 Westlake dominates Lake Travis

Clemson commit and No. 3 Westlake quarterback Cade Klubnik returned from an injury to his non-throwing shoulder in Week 11 and did not show any signs of rust, leading the Chaparrals to a dominant win over a loaded Lake Travis team.

It was a relatively quiet week for the teams ranked in the USA TODAY Super 25 with bye weeks aplenty, but Westlake was not the only team to notch a signature win. Bixby and Oklahoma State commit Braylin Presley rolled to a 69-20 win over Booker T. Washington, sending a firm a reminder that they are the top dogs in Oklahoma.

Let’s take a look at how each team ranked in the Super 25 fared over the weekend.

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) — Idle
No. 2 IMG Academy (Fla.) 28, Clarkson North 0
No. 3 Westlake (Texas) 63, Lake Travis 21
No. 4 St. John Bosco (Calif.) — Idle
No. 5 Collins Hill (Ga.) — Idle
No. 6 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) — Idle
No. 7 Center Grove (Ind.) 41, Columbus North 7
No. 8 Katy (Texas) 66, Morton Ranch 15
No. 9 Servite (Calif.) — Idle
No. 10 Chandler (Ariz.) 10, Highland 7
No. 11 Centennial (Calif.) — Idle
No. 12 Southlake Carroll (Texas) 62, Fossil Ridge 14
No. 13 Jesuit (Fla.) 42, Tampa Catholic 0
No. 14 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) — Idle
No. 15 St. Frances Academy (Md. 24, St. Thomas More 7
No. 16 Hamilton (Ariz.) 58, Higley 17
No. 17 Hoover (Ala.) 56, Sparkman 14
No. 18 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 63, Foothill 6
No. 19 St. John's (Washington D.C.) 20, Gonzaga 17
No. 20 Bixby (Okla.) 69, Booker T. Washington 20
No. 21 Duncanville 76, Waco 0
No. 22 North Cobb (Ga.) 12, North Paulding 7
No. 23 Thompson (Ala.) 49, Florence 10
No. 24 Dutch Fork (S.C.) 56, Socastee 0
No. 25 Oakland (Tenn.) 49, Warren County 0