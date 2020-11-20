USA Today Sports

USA Today Super 25 Week 12 Preview: No. 12 Corner Canyon playing for state title in Utah

Football

By November 20, 2020 12:54 pm

By |

Most of the teams ranked in the latest USA Today Super 25 have kicked off postseason action, but the stakes are higher for No. 12 Corner Canyon than anyone else entering Week 12.

Corner Canyon will take on Lone Peak High School for the Utah 6A state title on Friday night. Corner Canyon has been dominant throughout 2020 and boasts one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the country in Jaxson Dart, but Lone Peak will pose a tough test for the defending 6A state champions.

RELATED: USA Today Super 25 Week 11 Recap: No. 17 Pickerington Central stunned in Ohio state championship

With that being said, let’s see what’s in store for each team in USA Today’s Super 25 this weekend.

No. 1 IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. TRU Prep Academy

Photo: IMG Academy Football

IMG Academy concludes its 2020 season against TRU Prep Academy on Friday night.

No. 2 Duncanville (Texas) vs. Lake Ridge

John F. Rhodes/Dallas Morning News

Duncanville hosts winless Lake Ridge High School on Friday night.

No. 3 St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.) vs. Souderton

James Robinson/PennLive.com via AP

St. Joseph’s Prep takes on 7-0 Souderton High School in the semifinals of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs on Friday night.

No. 4 North Shore (Texas) 47, King 21

MaxPreps

North Shore played a bit earlier than usual in Week 12, defeating King High School, 47-21, on Thursday night.

No. 5 Grayson (Ga.) vs. — BYE

Photo: MaxPreps

No. 6 Chandler (Ariz.) vs. Hamilton

Rob Schumacher/The Republic

Chandler hosts Hamilton, which was previously ranked in the USA Today Super 25, on Friday night to close out the regular season.

No. 7 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) @ Lehigh

Photo: MaxPreps

St. Thomas Aquinas will do battle with 5-4 Lehigh High School in the quarterfinals of the FHSAA Class 7A playoffs on Friday night.

No. 8 Miami Northwestern vs. American Heritage

Photo: MaxPreps

Miami Northwestern hosts American Heritage in a high-profile third-round Florida 6A playoff matchup on Friday night.

No. 9 Austin Westlake (Texas) vs. Austin

Photo: Dallas Morning News

7-0 Austin Westlake plays host to 4-2 Austin High School in a local rivalry matchup on Friday night.

No. 10 Thompson (Ala.) vs. Hoover

MICKEY WELSH / ADVERTISER

Thompson continues its march to a state championship against arch-rival Hoover in the semifinals of the Alabama 7A playoffs on Friday night.

No. 11 Colquitt County — BYE

Photo: Alan Staci

No. 12 Corner Canyon (Utah) vs. Lone Peak

Photo: MaxPreps

Corner Canyon will play for the Utah 6A state championship against Lone Peak High School on Friday night.

No. 13 Center Grove (Ind.) vs. Ben Davis

Syndication: Indianapolis

Center Grove takes on Ben Davis High School in the semifinals of the IHSAA Class 6A playoffs on Friday night.

No. 14 Trinity (Ky.) — BYE

Matt Stone/Courier-Journal

No. 15 Ryan (Texas) 63, Heritage 20

Jeff Woo/Denton Record-Chronicle

No. 16 Orlando Jones (Fla.) vs. Hernando

Photo: HUDL

Orlando Jones takes on 7-1 Hernando High School in the Class 5A FHSAA playoffs on Friday night.

No. 17 De Smet Jesuit (Mo.) vs. Fox

10-1 Fox High School is next up for De Smet Jesuit in the Missouri state playoffs on Friday night.

No. 18 Oakland (Tenn.) vs. Riverdale

Syndication: The Tennessean

Oakland is slated for a playoff matchup with rival Riverdale High School on Friday night.

No. 19 Allen (Texas) @ McKinney

Vernon Bryant/Dallas Morning News

Allen makes its return to the USA Today Super 25 against McKinney High School on Friday night.

No. 20 Dutch Fork (S.C.) vs. Carolina Forest

Photo: GoFlashWin

Dutch Fork takes on 8-1 Carolina Forest High School in the SCHSL Class AAAAA playoffs on Friday night.

No. 21 Cherry Creek (Colo.) vs. Regis Jesuit

Photo: MaxPreps

Cherry Creek kicks off the postseason against Regis Jesuit on Friday night.

No. 22 Bixby (Okla.) vs. Del City

Photo: MaxPreps

Bixby hosts Del City High School in the OSSAA Class 6A-II playoffs on Friday night.

No. 23 St. Peter's Prep (N.J.) @ Seton Hall Prep

Michael Karas/NorthJersey.com

St. Peter’s Prep returns to the field against Seton Hall Prep on Monday. The Marauders have not played since Oct. 24 because of COVID-19.

No. 24 Cathedral (Ind.) vs. Castle

Photo: MaxPreps

Cathedral returns to the USA Today Super 25 this week and will take on Castle High School in the IHSAA Class 5A semifinals on Friday night.

No. 25 St. Xavier (Ohio) — Season Complete

Photo: Tony Tribble

Last weekend, St. Xavier dominated Pickerington Central by a final score of 44-3 to secure a state championship.

