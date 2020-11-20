USA Today Super 25 Week 12 Preview: No. 12 Corner Canyon playing for state title in Utah

Most of the teams ranked in the latest USA Today Super 25 have kicked off postseason action, but the stakes are higher for No. 12 Corner Canyon than anyone else entering Week 12.

Corner Canyon will take on Lone Peak High School for the Utah 6A state title on Friday night. Corner Canyon has been dominant throughout 2020 and boasts one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the country in Jaxson Dart, but Lone Peak will pose a tough test for the defending 6A state champions.

With that being said, let’s see what’s in store for each team in USA Today’s Super 25 this weekend.