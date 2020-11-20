USA Today Super 25 Week 12 Preview: No. 12 Corner Canyon playing for state title in Utah

Most of the teams ranked in the latest USA Today Super 25 have kicked off postseason action, but the stakes are higher for No. 12 Corner Canyon than anyone else entering Week 12.
Corner Canyon will take on Lone Peak High School for the Utah 6A state title on Friday night. Corner Canyon has been dominant throughout 2020 and boasts one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the country in Jaxson Dart, but Lone Peak will pose a tough test for the defending 6A state champions.
With that being said, let’s see what’s in store for each team in USA Today’s Super 25 this weekend.
No. 1 IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. TRU Prep Academy
IMG Academy concludes its 2020 season against TRU Prep Academy on Friday night.
No. 2 Duncanville (Texas) vs. Lake Ridge
Duncanville hosts winless Lake Ridge High School on Friday night.
No. 3 St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.) vs. Souderton
St. Joseph’s Prep takes on 7-0 Souderton High School in the semifinals of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs on Friday night.
No. 4 North Shore (Texas) 47, King 21
North Shore played a bit earlier than usual in Week 12, defeating King High School, 47-21, on Thursday night.
No. 5 Grayson (Ga.) vs. — BYE
No. 6 Chandler (Ariz.) vs. Hamilton
Chandler hosts Hamilton, which was previously ranked in the USA Today Super 25, on Friday night to close out the regular season.
No. 7 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) @ Lehigh
St. Thomas Aquinas will do battle with 5-4 Lehigh High School in the quarterfinals of the FHSAA Class 7A playoffs on Friday night.
No. 8 Miami Northwestern vs. American Heritage
Miami Northwestern hosts American Heritage in a high-profile third-round Florida 6A playoff matchup on Friday night.
No. 9 Austin Westlake (Texas) vs. Austin
7-0 Austin Westlake plays host to 4-2 Austin High School in a local rivalry matchup on Friday night.
No. 10 Thompson (Ala.) vs. Hoover
Thompson continues its march to a state championship against arch-rival Hoover in the semifinals of the Alabama 7A playoffs on Friday night.
No. 11 Colquitt County — BYE
No. 13 Center Grove (Ind.) vs. Ben Davis
Center Grove takes on Ben Davis High School in the semifinals of the IHSAA Class 6A playoffs on Friday night.
No. 14 Trinity (Ky.) — BYE
No. 15 Ryan (Texas) 63, Heritage 20
No. 16 Orlando Jones (Fla.) vs. Hernando
Orlando Jones takes on 7-1 Hernando High School in the Class 5A FHSAA playoffs on Friday night.
No. 17 De Smet Jesuit (Mo.) vs. Fox
10-1 Fox High School is next up for De Smet Jesuit in the Missouri state playoffs on Friday night.
No. 18 Oakland (Tenn.) vs. Riverdale
Oakland is slated for a playoff matchup with rival Riverdale High School on Friday night.
No. 19 Allen (Texas) @ McKinney
Allen makes its return to the USA Today Super 25 against McKinney High School on Friday night.
No. 20 Dutch Fork (S.C.) vs. Carolina Forest
Dutch Fork takes on 8-1 Carolina Forest High School in the SCHSL Class AAAAA playoffs on Friday night.
No. 21 Cherry Creek (Colo.) vs. Regis Jesuit
Cherry Creek kicks off the postseason against Regis Jesuit on Friday night.
No. 22 Bixby (Okla.) vs. Del City
Bixby hosts Del City High School in the OSSAA Class 6A-II playoffs on Friday night.
No. 23 St. Peter's Prep (N.J.) @ Seton Hall Prep
St. Peter’s Prep returns to the field against Seton Hall Prep on Monday. The Marauders have not played since Oct. 24 because of COVID-19.
No. 24 Cathedral (Ind.) vs. Castle
Cathedral returns to the USA Today Super 25 this week and will take on Castle High School in the IHSAA Class 5A semifinals on Friday night.
No. 25 St. Xavier (Ohio) — Season Complete
Last weekend, St. Xavier dominated Pickerington Central by a final score of 44-3 to secure a state championship.