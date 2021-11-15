USA TODAY Super 25 Week 12 Recap: Hamilton reclaims Arizona supremacy with win over Chandler

Hamilton is back on top in Arizona.

The No. 16 Huskies etched out a 21-14 win over No. 10 Chandler to reclaim Arizona supremacy on Friday night. Hamilton now has two top 10 wins — the other being Bishop Gorman — under its belt and is poised for a major jump in the next set of USA TODAY Sports Super 25 rankings.

No. 1 Mater Dei, No. 4 St. John Bosco, No. 9 Servite and No. 11 Centennial kicked off the California state playoffs with wins, setting the stage for two huge semifinal matchups this weekend. Mater Dei will hit the road to take on Centennial in a matchup of the top private school in California versus the top public school in California, while St. John Bosco will meet Servite for a rematch after it beat the Friars during the regular season.

No. 17 Hoover edged Hewitt-Trussville to set up a rematch of its own, as No. 22 Thompson is awaiting it in the semifinals. Hoover snapped Thompson’s lengthy winning streak at the end of the regular season and the winner of Friday night’s matchup will be the favorite to bring home a state title.

Let’s take a look at how each team ranked in the Super 25 fared over the weekend.

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) 49, Norco 14 Related No. 2 Westlake (Texas) 54, Hutto 9 Related No. 3 IMG Academy (Fla.) — Idle Related No. 4 St. John Bosco (Calif.) 63, Los Alamitos 38 Related No. 5 Collins Hill (Ga.) 56, Lambert 13 Related No. 6 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) 35, Donovan Catholic 7 Related No. 7 Center Grove (Ind.) 29, Lawrence North 19 Related No. 8 Katy (Texas) 56, Fort Bend Clements 7 Related No. 9 Servite (Calif.) 34, Santa Margarita 3 Related No. 16 Hamilton (Ariz.) 21, No. 10 Chandler (Ariz.) 14 Related No. 11 Centennial (Calif.) 62, Mission Viejo 16 Related No. 12 Southlake Carroll (Texas) 42, North Crowley 20 Related No. 13 Jesuit (Fla.) 50, Boca Ciega 0 Related No. 14 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) 43, Atlantic 7 Related No. 15 St. Frances Academy (Md.) — Idle Related No. 17 Hoover (Ala.) 24, Hewitt-Trussville 23 Related No. 18 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 35, Liberty 14 Related No. 19 Bixby (Okla.) 78, Putnam City North 7 Related No. 20 St. John's (Washington D.C.) 28, Gonzaga 0 Related No. 21 Duncanville (Texas) 63, Belton 7 Related No. 22 Thompson (Ala.) 45, Oak Mountain 7 Related No. 23 North Cobb (Ga.) 44, Camden County 6 Related No. 24 Dutch Fork (S.C.) 56, Cane Bay 0 Related No. 25 Oakland (Tenn.) 56, Shelbyville Central 6 Related