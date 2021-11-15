USA Today Sports

USA TODAY Super 25 Week 12 Recap: Hamilton reclaims Arizona supremacy with win over Chandler

By November 15, 2021 7:30 am

Hamilton is back on top in Arizona.

The No. 16 Huskies etched out a 21-14 win over No. 10 Chandler to reclaim Arizona supremacy on Friday night. Hamilton now has two top 10 wins — the other being Bishop Gorman — under its belt and is poised for a major jump in the next set of USA TODAY Sports Super 25 rankings.

No. 1 Mater Dei, No. 4 St. John Bosco, No. 9 Servite and No. 11 Centennial kicked off the California state playoffs with wins, setting the stage for two huge semifinal matchups this weekend. Mater Dei will hit the road to take on Centennial in a matchup of the top private school in California versus the top public school in California, while St. John Bosco will meet Servite for a rematch after it beat the Friars during the regular season.

No. 17 Hoover edged Hewitt-Trussville to set up a rematch of its own, as No. 22 Thompson is awaiting it in the semifinals. Hoover snapped Thompson’s lengthy winning streak at the end of the regular season and the winner of Friday night’s matchup will be the favorite to bring home a state title.

Let’s take a look at how each team ranked in the Super 25 fared over the weekend.

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) 49, Norco 14

Photo by Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staff

No. 2 Westlake (Texas) 54, Hutto 9

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

No. 3 IMG Academy (Fla.) — Idle

Syndication: The Tennessean

No. 4 St. John Bosco (Calif.) 63, Los Alamitos 38

Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staff ORG

No. 5 Collins Hill (Ga.) 56, Lambert 13

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

No. 6 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) 35, Donovan Catholic 7

Syndication: The Record

No. 7 Center Grove (Ind.) 29, Lawrence North 19

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

No. 8 Katy (Texas) 56, Fort Bend Clements 7

No. 9 Servite (Calif.) 34, Santa Margarita 3

Photo: Erica Sabin, St. John Bosco Football

No. 16 Hamilton (Ariz.) 21, No. 10 Chandler (Ariz.) 14

Photo: Arizona Republic

No. 11 Centennial (Calif.) 62, Mission Viejo 16

Photo: Tre Anthony

No. 12 Southlake Carroll (Texas) 42, North Crowley 20

Sarah Winch/Carroll Senior High School

No. 13 Jesuit (Fla.) 50, Boca Ciega 0

Photo: Jesuit High School

No. 14 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) 43, Atlantic 7

Photo: Chuck Bethel/Football Hotbed

No. 15 St. Frances Academy (Md.) — Idle

Photo: Robson Lopes/Football Hotbed

No. 17 Hoover (Ala.) 24, Hewitt-Trussville 23

Photo: Kevin Brooks

No. 18 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 35, Liberty 14

Photo: Bishop Gorman Athletics

No. 19 Bixby (Okla.) 78, Putnam City North 7

Photo: Cody Nagel, 247Sports

No. 20 St. John's (Washington D.C.) 28, Gonzaga 0

Photo: Larry French/St. Johns College

No. 21 Duncanville (Texas) 63, Belton 7

Photo: Mike Roach, 247Sports

No. 22 Thompson (Ala.) 45, Oak Mountain 7

MICKEY WELSH / ADVERTISER

No. 23 North Cobb (Ga.) 44, Camden County 6

Photo: North Cobb Football

No. 24 Dutch Fork (S.C.) 56, Cane Bay 0

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

No. 25 Oakland (Tenn.) 56, Shelbyville Central 6

Syndication: The Tennessean

