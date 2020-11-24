USA Today Super 25 Week 12 Recap: No. 12 Corner Canyon wins third straight state title

Make that three in a row for Corner Canyon.

The Chargers, ranked No. 12 in the USA Today Super 25 took home their third consecutive Utah 6A state championship on Friday, soundly defeating Lone Peak High School by a final score of 45-7. Senior quarterback Jaxson Dart led the way with five total touchdowns, giving him a state-record 79 (67 passing, 12 rushing) scores on the year.

Corner Canyon sure had itself a successful weekend, but the same cannot be said for other teams ranked in the Super 25. Let’s take a look at how those teams fared in Week 12.