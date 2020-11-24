USA Today Super 25 Week 12 Recap: No. 12 Corner Canyon wins third straight state title

USA Today Sports

Make that three in a row for Corner Canyon.

The Chargers, ranked No. 12 in the USA Today Super 25 took home their third consecutive Utah 6A state championship on Friday, soundly defeating Lone Peak High School by a final score of 45-7. Senior quarterback Jaxson Dart led the way with five total touchdowns, giving him a state-record 79 (67 passing, 12 rushing) scores on the year.

RELATED: No. 12 Corner Canyon playing for state title in Utah

Corner Canyon sure had itself a successful weekend, but the same cannot be said for other teams ranked in the Super 25. Let’s take a look at how those teams fared in Week 12.

No. 1 IMG Academy (Fla.) 41, TRU Prep Academy 6

No. 2 Duncanville (Texas) 51, Lake Ridge 3

No. 3 St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.) 51, Souderton 43

No. 4 North Shore (Texas) 47, King 21

No. 5 Grayson (Ga.) vs. — BYE

No. 6 Chandler (Ariz.) 34, Hamilton 14

No. 7 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) 50, Lehigh 14

American Heritage (Fla.) 12, No. 8 Miami Northwestern (Fla.) 3

No. 9 Austin Westlake (Texas) 62, Austin 0

No. 10 Thompson (Ala.) 52, Hoover 14

No. 11 Colquitt County — BYE

No. 12 Corner Canyon (Utah) 35, Lone Peak 7

No. 13 Center Grove (Ind.) 48, Ben Davis 13

No. 14 Trinity (Ky.) — BYE

No. 15 Ryan (Texas) 63, Heritage 20

No. 16 Orlando Jones (Fla.) 39, Hernando 0

No. 17 De Smet Jesuit (Mo.) 13, Fox 0

No. 18 Oakland (Tenn.) 39, Riverdale 14

No. 19 Allen (Texas) 37, McKinney 10

No. 20 Dutch Fork (S.C.) 63, Carolina Forest 42

No. 21 Cherry Creek (Colo.) 29, Regis Jesuit 6

No. 22 Bixby (Okla.) 63, Del City 27

Seton Hall Prep (N.J.) 26, No. 23 St. Peter's Prep (N.J.) 25 (OT)

No. 24 Cathedral (Ind.) 32, Castle 7

No. 25 St. Xavier (Ohio) — Season Complete

