USA Today Super 25 Week 13 Preview: 3 teams playing for state titles

November 27, 2020 8:17 am

Buckle up, high school football fans. It could be a wild weekend for teams ranked in the USA Today Super 25.

No. 3 St. Joseph’s Prep, No. 11 Center Grove and No. 24 Cathedral are all slated to play for state championships, while No. 5 Grayson, No. 6 Chandler and No. 11 Colquitt County begin their quests for hardware.

With that being said, let’s see what’s in store for each team in USA Today’s Super 25 this weekend.

No. 1 IMG Academy (Fla.) — Season Complete

Photo: MaxPreps

No. 2 Duncanville (Texas) — BYE

Photo: Dallas Morning News

No. 3 St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.) vs. Central York

Gil McGlynn/St. Joseph’s Prep

St. Joseph’s Prep will play for its third consecutive Pennsylvania 6A state title and 16th straight win overall against Central York High School on Saturday night.

No. 4 North Shore (Texas) vs. Atascocita

Godofredo A Vásquez/Houston Chronicle

North Shore goes for its 25th consecutive win and a district title against Atascocita on Friday afternoon.

No. 5 Grayson (Ga.) vs. Tift County

Photo: MaxPreps

Grayson begins its quest for a state championship against 2-6 Tift County High School on Friday night.

No. 6 Chandler (Ariz.) vs. Desert Edge

Photo: Darryl Webb/Special for the Republic

Chandler begins postseason play in Arizona’s eight-team Open Division field against 8-0 Desert Ridge High School on Friday night.

No. 7 Thompson (Ala.) — BYE

MICKEY WELSH / ADVERTISER

No. 8 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) vs. Manatee

Chuck Bethel/Football Hotbed

St. Thomas Aquinas takes on 9-1 Manatee High School in the Florida Class 7A semifinals on Friday night.

No. 9 Corner Canyon (Utah) — Season Complete

Photo: MaxPreps

No. 10 Ryan (Texas) vs. Independence

Jeff Woo/Denton Record-Chronicle

Next up for Ryan is 3-3 Independence High School on Friday night.

No. 11 Center Grove (Ind.) vs. Westfield

Syndication: Indianapolis

An Indiana 6A state title is on the line when Center Grove takes on Westfield High School on Friday night.

No. 12 Austin Westlake (Texas) — BYE

Photo: Dallas Morning News

No. 13 Miami Columbus (Fla.) — BYE

Columbus defensive end Josh Uche decommitted from Miami two weeks after coach Al Golden's departure (Photo: Twitter)

No. 14 Colquitt County (Ga.) vs. Brookwood

Photo: Alan Staci

Colquitt County kicks off the state playoffs against 8-2 Brookwood High School on Friday night.

No. 15 American Heritage (Fla.) vs. Rockledge

Photo: Kayla Rubenstein

Back in the USA Today Super 25 after defeating Miami Northwestern last week, American Heritage takes on Rockledge High School in the Florida Region 4 state semifinals.

No. 16 Trinity (Ky.) vs. Eastern

Matt Stone/Courier Journal

Trinity returns to the field after nearly a month on the sideline due to COVID-19 to take on 1-6 Eastern High School on Friday night.

No. 17 Orlando Jones (Fla.) vs. Zephyrhills

Photo: HUDL

Next up for Orlando Jones in the Florida State playoffs is 8-2 Zephyrhills High School on Friday night.

No. 18 De Smet Jesuit (Mo.) vs Raymore-Peculiar

Photo: MaxPreps

De Smet Jesuit will look to repeat as Missouri 6A state champions against Raymore-Peculiar High School on Saturday night.

No. 19 Oakland (Tenn.) vs. Maryville

Photo: Helen Comer/DNJ

Two Tennessee powerhouses are set to do battle in the state playoffs on Friday night, as 14-0 Oakland takes on 13-0 Maryville High School.

No. 20 Allen (Texas) vs. Prosper

Vernon Bryant/Dallas Morning News

Allen hosts 4-2 Prosper High School on Friday afternoon.

No. 21 Dutch Fork (S.C.) @ Sumter

Photo: GoFlashWin

Two of the best teams in South Carolina will do battle on Friday night, as Dutch Fork travels to 8-0 Sumter High School.

No. 22 Cherry Creek (Colo.) vs. Pomona

Photo: MaxPreps

Cherry Creek takes on 7-0 Pomona High School in the second round of the Colorado state playoffs on Friday night.

No. 23 Bixby (Okla.) vs. Midwest City

Photo: Bixby Athletics

8-2 Midwest City is next on the docket for Bixby in the Oklahoma state playoffs.

No. 24 Cathedral (Ind.) vs. Zionsville

Syndication: Indianapolis

An Indiana 5A state title is on the line when Cathedral takes on Zionsville High School on Friday night.

No. 25 St. Xavier (Ohio) — Season Complete

Photo: Tony Tribble

