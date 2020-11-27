USA Today Super 25 Week 13 Preview: 3 teams playing for state titles

Buckle up, high school football fans. It could be a wild weekend for teams ranked in the USA Today Super 25.

No. 3 St. Joseph’s Prep, No. 11 Center Grove and No. 24 Cathedral are all slated to play for state championships, while No. 5 Grayson, No. 6 Chandler and No. 11 Colquitt County begin their quests for hardware.

With that being said, let’s see what’s in store for each team in USA Today’s Super 25 this weekend.