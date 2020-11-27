USA Today Super 25 Week 13 Preview: 3 teams playing for state titles

Buckle up, high school football fans. It could be a wild weekend for teams ranked in the USA Today Super 25.
No. 3 St. Joseph’s Prep, No. 11 Center Grove and No. 24 Cathedral are all slated to play for state championships, while No. 5 Grayson, No. 6 Chandler and No. 11 Colquitt County begin their quests for hardware.
With that being said, let’s see what’s in store for each team in USA Today’s Super 25 this weekend.
No. 1 IMG Academy (Fla.) — Season Complete
No. 2 Duncanville (Texas) — BYE
No. 3 St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.) vs. Central York
St. Joseph’s Prep will play for its third consecutive Pennsylvania 6A state title and 16th straight win overall against Central York High School on Saturday night.
No. 4 North Shore (Texas) vs. Atascocita
North Shore goes for its 25th consecutive win and a district title against Atascocita on Friday afternoon.
No. 5 Grayson (Ga.) vs. Tift County
Grayson begins its quest for a state championship against 2-6 Tift County High School on Friday night.
No. 6 Chandler (Ariz.) vs. Desert Edge
Chandler begins postseason play in Arizona’s eight-team Open Division field against 8-0 Desert Ridge High School on Friday night.
No. 7 Thompson (Ala.) — BYE
No. 8 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) vs. Manatee
St. Thomas Aquinas takes on 9-1 Manatee High School in the Florida Class 7A semifinals on Friday night.
No. 9 Corner Canyon (Utah) — Season Complete
No. 10 Ryan (Texas) vs. Independence
Next up for Ryan is 3-3 Independence High School on Friday night.
No. 11 Center Grove (Ind.) vs. Westfield
An Indiana 6A state title is on the line when Center Grove takes on Westfield High School on Friday night.
No. 12 Austin Westlake (Texas) — BYE
No. 13 Miami Columbus (Fla.) — BYE
No. 14 Colquitt County (Ga.) vs. Brookwood
Colquitt County kicks off the state playoffs against 8-2 Brookwood High School on Friday night.
No. 15 American Heritage (Fla.) vs. Rockledge
Back in the USA Today Super 25 after defeating Miami Northwestern last week, American Heritage takes on Rockledge High School in the Florida Region 4 state semifinals.
No. 16 Trinity (Ky.) vs. Eastern
Trinity returns to the field after nearly a month on the sideline due to COVID-19 to take on 1-6 Eastern High School on Friday night.
No. 17 Orlando Jones (Fla.) vs. Zephyrhills
Next up for Orlando Jones in the Florida State playoffs is 8-2 Zephyrhills High School on Friday night.
No. 18 De Smet Jesuit (Mo.) vs Raymore-Peculiar
De Smet Jesuit will look to repeat as Missouri 6A state champions against Raymore-Peculiar High School on Saturday night.
No. 19 Oakland (Tenn.) vs. Maryville
Two Tennessee powerhouses are set to do battle in the state playoffs on Friday night, as 14-0 Oakland takes on 13-0 Maryville High School.
No. 20 Allen (Texas) vs. Prosper
Allen hosts 4-2 Prosper High School on Friday afternoon.
No. 21 Dutch Fork (S.C.) @ Sumter
Two of the best teams in South Carolina will do battle on Friday night, as Dutch Fork travels to 8-0 Sumter High School.
No. 22 Cherry Creek (Colo.) vs. Pomona
Cherry Creek takes on 7-0 Pomona High School in the second round of the Colorado state playoffs on Friday night.
No. 23 Bixby (Okla.) vs. Midwest City
8-2 Midwest City is next on the docket for Bixby in the Oklahoma state playoffs.
No. 24 Cathedral (Ind.) vs. Zionsville
An Indiana 5A state title is on the line when Cathedral takes on Zionsville High School on Friday night.