USA TODAY Super 25 Week 13 Recap: Servite, St. Frances Academy score big wins

Week 13 of the 2021 high school football season was arguably the most exciting yet.

No. 1 Mater Dei hung on to etch out a 21-16 win over No. 10 Centennial in the CIF Southern Section Division I tournament semifinals. No. 9 Servite pulled off the upset over No. 4 St. John Bosco on the other side of the bracket, taking down the Braves for the first time in 10 years.

No. 22 Thompson got revenge in its Alabama state playoffs semifinal matchup with No. 19 Hoover, taking down the Buccaneers 35-10 after losing without its quarterback in the second half of its regular season finale. No. 20 St. John’s, meanwhile, knocked off Our Lady of Good Counsel for the second time this season to win the WCAC championship.

One of the biggest wins of the weekend came outside of a postseason setting, as No. 15 St. Frances Academy made the trip from Baltimore to Bradenton to hand No. 3 IMG Academy its first home loss since 2014 and just its second in program history.

With all of that being said, let’s take a look at how each team ranked in the Super 25 fared over the weekend.

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) 21, No. 10 Centennial (Calif.) 16
No. 2 Westlake (Texas) 70, New Braunfels 7
No. 15 St. Frances Academy (Md.) 34, No. 3 IMG Academy (Fla.) 24
No. 9 Servite (Calif.) 40, No. 4 St. John Bosco (Calif.) 21
No. 5 Collins Hill (Ga.) 48, Pebblebrook 6
No. 6 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) 35, St. Peter's Prep 10
No. 7 Center Grove (Ind.) 45, Ben Davis 6
No. 8 Katy (Texas) 59, Stratford 7
No. 11 Hamilton (Ariz.) — Idle
No. 12 Southlake Carroll (Texas) 42, Midland Legacy 7
No. 13 Jesuit (Fla.) 49, Braden River 9
No. 14 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) 42, Miramar 12
No. 16 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 56, McQueen 7
No. 17 Bixby (Okla.) 48, Stillwater 6
No. 18 Chandler (Ariz.) — Idle
No. 22 Thompson (Ala.) 35, No. 19 Hoover (Ala.) 10
No. 20 St. John's (Washington D.C.) 30, Our Lady of Good Counsel 14
No. 21 Duncanville (Texas) 52, Mesquite 2
Roswell (Ga.) 46, No. 23 North Cobb (Ga.) 43
No. 24 Dutch Fork (S.C.) 49, Sumter 21
No. 25 Oakland (Tenn.) 45, Lebanon 20