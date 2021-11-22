USA Today Sports

USA TODAY Super 25 Week 13 Recap: Servite, St. Frances Academy score big wins

USA TODAY Super 25 Week 13 Recap: Servite, St. Frances Academy score big wins

November 22, 2021

Week 13 of the 2021 high school football season was arguably the most exciting yet.

No. 1 Mater Dei hung on to etch out a 21-16 win over No. 10 Centennial in the CIF Southern Section Division I tournament semifinals. No. 9 Servite pulled off the upset over No. 4 St. John Bosco on the other side of the bracket, taking down the Braves for the first time in 10 years.

No. 22 Thompson got revenge in its Alabama state playoffs semifinal matchup with No. 19 Hoover, taking down the Buccaneers 35-10 after losing without its quarterback in the second half of its regular season finale. No. 20 St. John’s, meanwhile, knocked off Our Lady of Good Counsel for the second time this season to win the WCAC championship.

One of the biggest wins of the weekend came outside of a postseason setting, as No. 15 St. Frances Academy made the trip from Baltimore to Bradenton to hand No. 3 IMG Academy its first home loss since 2014 and just its second in program history.

With all of that being said, let’s take a look at how each team ranked in the Super 25 fared over the weekend.

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) 21, No. 10 Centennial (Calif.) 16

Photo by Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staff ORG

No. 2 Westlake (Texas) 70, New Braunfels 7

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

No. 15 St. Frances Academy (Md.) 34, No. 3 IMG Academy (Fla.) 24

Photo: Logan Newman/USA TODAY High School Sports

No. 9 Servite (Calif.) 40, No. 4 St. John Bosco (Calif.) 21

Photo: Greg Biggins, 247Sports

No. 5 Collins Hill (Ga.) 48, Pebblebrook 6

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

No. 6 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) 35, St. Peter's Prep 10

Syndication: The Record

No. 7 Center Grove (Ind.) 45, Ben Davis 6

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

No. 8 Katy (Texas) 59, Stratford 7

No. 11 Hamilton (Ariz.) — Idle

Photo: Arizona Republic

No. 12 Southlake Carroll (Texas) 42, Midland Legacy 7

Sarah Winch/Carroll Senior High School

No. 13 Jesuit (Fla.) 49, Braden River 9

Photo: Jesuit High School

No. 14 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) 42, Miramar 12

Chuck Bethel/Football Hotbed

No. 16 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 56, McQueen 7

Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

No. 17 Bixby (Okla.) 48, Stillwater 6

Photo: Cody Nagel, 247Sports

No. 18 Chandler (Ariz.) — Idle

Photo: Arizona Republic

No. 22 Thompson (Ala.) 35, No. 19 Hoover (Ala.) 10

MICKEY WELSH / ADVERTISER

No. 20 St. John's (Washington D.C.) 30, Our Lady of Good Counsel 14

Photo: Larry French/St. John’s College

No. 21 Duncanville (Texas) 52, Mesquite 2

Photo: Mike Roach, 247Sports

Roswell (Ga.) 46, No. 23 North Cobb (Ga.) 43

Photo: North Cobb Football

No. 24 Dutch Fork (S.C.) 49, Sumter 21

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

No. 25 Oakland (Tenn.) 45, Lebanon 20

Photo: Tom Beckwith/For the DNJ

