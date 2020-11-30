USA Today Super 25 Week 13 Recap: Plenty of state titles to go around

Of the four teams ranked in the USA Today Super 25 that played for state titles over the weekend, three took home hardware.

No. 3 St. Joseph’s Prep, No. 11 Center Grove and No. 24 Cathedral all ended their seasons on high notes with state championships. St. Joseph’s Prep dominated Central York High School, 63-12, en route to its third straight state title. Center Grove won its first state title since 2015 after beating Westfield High School, 38-14, while Cathedral won its 13th state championship and first since 2014 with a 46-28 win over Zionsville High School. The lone loser was De Smet Jesuit, who was shockingly shut out by Raymore-Peculiar.

How did the rest of the top 25 fare in Week 13? Let’s take a look.