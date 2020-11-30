USA Today Sports

USA Today Super 25 Week 13 Recap: Plenty of state titles to go around

Football

By November 30, 2020 8:27 am

By |

Of the four teams ranked in the USA Today Super 25 that played for state titles over the weekend, three took home hardware.

No. 3 St. Joseph’s Prep, No. 11 Center Grove and No. 24 Cathedral all ended their seasons on high notes with state championships. St. Joseph’s Prep dominated Central York High School, 63-12, en route to its third straight state title. Center Grove won its first state title since 2015 after beating Westfield High School, 38-14, while Cathedral won its 13th state championship and first since 2014 with a 46-28 win over Zionsville High School. The lone loser was De Smet Jesuit, who was shockingly shut out by Raymore-Peculiar.

RELATED: USA Today Super 25 Week 13 Preview: 3 teams playing for state titles

How did the rest of the top 25 fare in Week 13? Let’s take a look.

No. 1 IMG Academy (Fla.) — Season Complete

Photo by Casey Brooke Lawson

No. 2 Duncanville (Texas) — BYE

Photo: Dallas Morning News

No. 3 St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.) 62, Central York 13

James Robinson/PennLive.com via AP

No. 4 North Shore (Texas) 63, Atascocita 14

Godofredo A Vásquez/Houston Chronicle

No. 5 Grayson (Ga.) 43, Tift County 0

Photo: Magic Moment Photography

No. 6 Chandler (Ariz.) 52, Desert Edge 0

Photo: Darryl Webb/Special for the Republic

No. 7 Thompson (Ala.) — BYE

MICKEY WELSH / ADVERTISER

No. 8 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) 45, Manatee 0

Chuck Bethel/Football Hotbed

No. 9 Corner Canyon (Utah) — Season Complete

Corner Canyon - Team Home Corner Canyon Chargers Sports

Photo: Corner Canyon Athletics

No. 10 Ryan (Texas) 52, Independence 21

Jeff Woo/Denton Record-Chronicle

No. 11 Center Grove (Ind.) 38, Westfield 14

Syndication: Indianapolis

No. 12 Austin Westlake (Texas) — BYE

Photo: Dallas Morning News

No. 13 Miami Columbus (Fla.) — BYE

Columbus defensive end Josh Uche decommitted from Miami two weeks after coach Al Golden's departure (Photo: Twitter)

No. 14 Colquitt County (Ga.) 49, Brookwood 3

Photo: Alan Staci

No. 15 American Heritage (Fla.) 26, Rockledge 14

Julie Bennett-USA TODAY Sports

No. 16 Trinity (Ky.) 49, Eastern 7

Matt Stone/Courier-Journal

No. 17 Orlando Jones (Fla.) vs. Zephyrhills

Photo: HUDL

Raymore-Peculiar (Mo.) 23, No. 18 De Smet Jesuit (Mo.) 0

Allen Trieu/247Sports

No. 19 Oakland (Tenn.) 49, Maryville 7

Photo: The Tennessean

No. 20 Allen (Texas) 35, Prosper 31

Vernon Bryant/Dallas Morning News

No. 21 Dutch Fork (S.C.) 24, Sumter 0

Photo: GoFlashWin

No. 22 Cherry Creek (Colo.) 35, Pomona 7

Cherry Creek Touchdown Club

Photo: Cherry Creek Touchdown Club

No. 23 Bixby (Okla.) 49, Midwest City 20

Photo: Bixby Athletics

No. 24 Cathedral 46, vs. Zionsville 28

Syndication: Indianapolis

No. 25 St. Xavier (Ohio) — Season Complete

USA Today Super 25 Week 13 Recap: Plenty of state titles to go around
