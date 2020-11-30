USA Today Super 25 Week 13 Recap: Plenty of state titles to go around

Of the four teams ranked in the USA Today Super 25 that played for state titles over the weekend, three took home hardware.
No. 3 St. Joseph’s Prep, No. 11 Center Grove and No. 24 Cathedral all ended their seasons on high notes with state championships. St. Joseph’s Prep dominated Central York High School, 63-12, en route to its third straight state title. Center Grove won its first state title since 2015 after beating Westfield High School, 38-14, while Cathedral won its 13th state championship and first since 2014 with a 46-28 win over Zionsville High School. The lone loser was De Smet Jesuit, who was shockingly shut out by Raymore-Peculiar.
How did the rest of the top 25 fare in Week 13? Let’s take a look.
No. 1 IMG Academy (Fla.) — Season Complete
No. 2 Duncanville (Texas) — BYE
No. 3 St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.) 62, Central York 13
No. 4 North Shore (Texas) 63, Atascocita 14
No. 5 Grayson (Ga.) 43, Tift County 0
No. 6 Chandler (Ariz.) 52, Desert Edge 0
No. 7 Thompson (Ala.) — BYE
No. 8 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) 45, Manatee 0
No. 9 Corner Canyon (Utah) — Season Complete
No. 10 Ryan (Texas) 52, Independence 21
No. 11 Center Grove (Ind.) 38, Westfield 14
No. 12 Austin Westlake (Texas) — BYE
No. 13 Miami Columbus (Fla.) — BYE
No. 14 Colquitt County (Ga.) 49, Brookwood 3
No. 15 American Heritage (Fla.) 26, Rockledge 14
No. 16 Trinity (Ky.) 49, Eastern 7
No. 17 Orlando Jones (Fla.) vs. Zephyrhills
Raymore-Peculiar (Mo.) 23, No. 18 De Smet Jesuit (Mo.) 0
No. 19 Oakland (Tenn.) 49, Maryville 7
No. 20 Allen (Texas) 35, Prosper 31
No. 21 Dutch Fork (S.C.) 24, Sumter 0
No. 22 Cherry Creek (Colo.) 35, Pomona 7
No. 23 Bixby (Okla.) 49, Midwest City 20
No. 24 Cathedral 46, vs. Zionsville 28
No. 25 St. Xavier (Ohio) — Season Complete