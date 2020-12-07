USA Today Super 25 Week 14 Recap: Another hardware-filled weekend

Three teams ranked in the USA Today Super 25 took home state championships last weekend. This week, four more added to their trophy cases.
No. 7 Thompson (Ala.), No. 16 Oakland (Tenn.), No. 19 Dutch Fork (S.C.) and No. 20 Cherry Creek (Colo.) all took home state titles. Thompson kicked things off on Wednesday by staging a comeback for the ages, while Oakland, Dutch Fork and Cherry Creek won their state championships over the weekend.
Let’s take a look at how every team ranked in the Super 25 fared over the weekend.
No. 1 IMG Academy (Fla.) — Season Complete
No. 2 Duncanville (Texas) — BYE
No. 3: St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.) — Season Complete
No. 4 North Shore (Texas) — BYE