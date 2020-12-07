USA Today Sports

USA Today Super 25 Week 14 Recap: Another hardware-filled weekend

USA Today Super 25 Week 14 Recap: Another hardware-filled weekend

Football

USA Today Super 25 Week 14 Recap: Another hardware-filled weekend

By December 7, 2020 8:19 am

By |

Three teams ranked in the USA Today Super 25 took home state championships last weekend. This week, four more added to their trophy cases.

No. 7 Thompson (Ala.), No. 16 Oakland (Tenn.), No. 19 Dutch Fork (S.C.) and No. 20 Cherry Creek (Colo.) all took home state titles. Thompson kicked things off on Wednesday by staging a comeback for the ages, while Oakland, Dutch Fork and Cherry Creek won their state championships over the weekend.

RELATED: USA Today Super 25 Week 13 Recap: Plenty of state titles to go around

Let’s take a look at how every team ranked in the Super 25 fared over the weekend.

No. 1 IMG Academy (Fla.) — Season Complete

Syndication: The Tennessean

No. 2 Duncanville (Texas) — BYE

John F. Rhodes/Dallas Morning News

No. 3: St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.) — Season Complete

Gil McGlynn/St. Joseph’s Prep

No. 4 North Shore (Texas) — BYE

North Shore Mustangs quarterback Dematrius Davis Jr. (9) rushes for a touchdown defended by Atascocita Eagles Daniel Onwuachi (4) rushes during the first half of the high school football playoff game between the between the North Shore Mustangs and the Atascocita Eagles at Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in Houston, TX on Saturday, December 7, 2019. The Mustangs lead the Eagles 41-21.

Tim Warner/Houston Chronicle

 

No. 5 Grayson (Ga.) 30, Harrison 6

Richard Craine/Grayson Rams Touchdown Club

No. 6 Chandler (Ariz.) 35, Liberty 34 (OT)

Darryl Web/Special for Arizona Republic

No. 7 Thompson (Ala.) 29, Auburn 28

MICKEY WELSH / ADVERTISER

No. 8 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) 29, Venice 8

Chuck Bethel/Football Hotbed

No. 9 Corner Canyon (Utah) — Season Complete

Photo: Corner Canyon Athletics

No. 10 Center Grove (Ind.) — Season Complete

Syndication: Indianapolis

No. 11 Austin Westlake (Texas) — BYE

Photo: Dallas Morning News

No. 12 Miami Columbus (Fla.) — BYE

Photo: HUDL

No. 13 Colquitt County (Ga.) 35, Walton 12

Photo: Alan Staci

No. 14 American Heritage (Fla.) 38, Eau Gallie 18

Julie Bennett-USA TODAY Sports

Jesuit (Fla.) 40, No. 15 Orlando Jones (Fla.) 24

Photo: HUDL

No. 16 Oakland (Tenn.) 56, Brentwood 33

Syndication: The Tennessean

No. 17 Trinity (Ky.) 56, Dixie Heights 0

Photo: Louisville Courier-Journal

No. 18 Allen (Texas) 59, Braswell 35

Vernon Bryant/Dallas Morning News

No. 19 Dutch Fork (S.C.) 28, T.L. Hanna 6

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

No. 20 Cherry Creek (Colo.) 21, Valor Christian 0

Cherry Creek Touchdown Club

Photo: Cherry Creek Touchdown Club

No. 21 Bixby (Okla.) 17, Choctaw 14

Photo: Bixby Athletics

No. 22 Cathedral (Ind.) — Season Complete

Syndication: Indianapolis

No. 23 Pine-Richland (Pa.) — Season Complete

Photo: Tom Loy, 247Sports

No. 24: Bergen Catholic (N.J.) — Season Complete

Chris Pedota/North Jersey

No. 25 Bridgeland (Texas) — BYE

Godofredo Vasquez/Houston Chronicle

, , , , Football, Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/lists/usa-today-super-25-week-14-recap-another-hardware-filled-weekend
USA Today Super 25 Week 14 Recap: Another hardware-filled weekend
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.