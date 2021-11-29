USA TODAY Super 25 Week 14 Recap: Mater Dei downs Servite for Southern Section title

No. 1 Mater Dei’s high-flying passing attack took a back seat to its ground game against No. 5 Servite on Friday night, relying on its running backs to lead it to a 27-7 win and a CIF Southern Section title.

Raleek Brown, Ajon Bryant and Quincy Craig each rushed for a touchdown as Mater Dei took care of Servite to win its third Southern Section championship since 2017. Mater Dei will now play in the CIF Open Division championship game on Dec. 11.

Mater Dei wasn’t the only program ranked in the USA TODAY Super 25 to score a big win over the weekend. No. 4 Bergen Catholic won a state championship with a victory over rival Don Bosco Prep, No. 7 Center Grove edged a tough Westfield team to keep its season alive and Miami Central knocked off undefeated Killian.

With all of that being said, let’s take a look at how each team ranked in the Super 25 fared over the weekend.

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) 27, No. 5 Servite (Calif.) 7
No. 2 Westlake (Texas) 56, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 0
No. 3 Collins Hill (Ga.) 49, Lowndes 7
No. 4 Bergen Catholic 28 (N.J.), Don Bosco Prep 7
No. 6 St. Frances Academy (Md.) — Season Complete
No. 7 Center Grove 27 (Ind.), Westfield 21
No. 8 Katy (Texas) 41, King 24
No. 9 St. John Bosco (Calif.) — Season Complete
No. 10 Hamilton (Ariz.) 38, American Leadership Academy 14
No. 11 Southlake Carroll (Texas) 52, Lewisville 0
No. 12 Jesuit (Fla.) 42, Hillsborough 0
No. 13 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) 56, Homestead 7
No. 14 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) — Season Complete
No. 15 St. John's (Washington D.C.) — Season Complete
No. 16 Centennial (Calif.) — Season Complete
No. 17 IMG Academy (Fla.) — Season Complete
No. 18 Thompson (Ala.) — Idle
No. 19 Bixby (Okla.) — Idle
No. 20 Duncanville (Texas) 42, Spring 7
No. 21 Chandler (Ariz.) 48, Queen Creek 28
No. 22 Dutch Fork (S.C.) 21, Fort Dorchester 14
No. 23 Oakland (Tenn.) 24, Maryville 14
No. 24 Central (Fla.) 39, Killian 13
DeSoto 34, No. 25 Westfield (Texas) 17