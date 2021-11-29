USA Today Sports

USA TODAY Super 25 Week 14 Recap: Mater Dei downs Servite for Southern Section title

Football Super 25

By November 29, 2021 12:07 pm

No. 1 Mater Dei’s high-flying passing attack took a back seat to its ground game against No. 5 Servite on Friday night, relying on its running backs to lead it to a 27-7 win and a CIF Southern Section title.

Raleek Brown, Ajon Bryant and Quincy Craig each rushed for a touchdown as Mater Dei took care of Servite to win its third Southern Section championship since 2017. Mater Dei will now play in the CIF Open Division championship game on Dec. 11.

Mater Dei wasn’t the only program ranked in the USA TODAY Super 25 to score a big win over the weekend. No. 4 Bergen Catholic won a state championship with a victory over rival Don Bosco Prep, No. 7 Center Grove edged a tough Westfield team to keep its season alive and Miami Central knocked off undefeated Killian.

With all of that being said, let’s take a look at how each team ranked in the Super 25 fared over the weekend.

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) 27, No. 5 Servite (Calif.) 7

Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staff

No. 2 Westlake (Texas) 56, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 0

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

No. 3 Collins Hill (Ga.) 49, Lowndes 7

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

No. 4 Bergen Catholic 28 (N.J.), Don Bosco Prep 7

Syndication: The Record

No. 6 St. Frances Academy (Md.) — Season Complete

St. Frances Academy Football

No. 7 Center Grove 27 (Ind.), Westfield 21

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

No. 8 Katy (Texas) 41, King 24

No. 9 St. John Bosco (Calif.) — Season Complete

Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

No. 10 Hamilton (Ariz.) 38, American Leadership Academy 14

Syndication: Arizona Republic

No. 11 Southlake Carroll (Texas) 52, Lewisville 0

Sarah Winch/Carroll Senior High School

No. 12 Jesuit (Fla.) 42, Hillsborough 0

Photo: Jesuit High School

No. 13 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) 56, Homestead 7

Photo: Tom Martinez

No. 14 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) — Season Complete

Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

No. 15 St. John's (Washington D.C.) — Season Complete

Photo: Larry French/St. John’s College

No. 16 Centennial (Calif.) — Season Complete

Photo: Tre Anthony

No. 17 IMG Academy (Fla.) — Season Complete

Syndication: The Tennessean

No. 18 Thompson (Ala.) — Idle

MICKEY WELSH / ADVERTISER

No. 19 Bixby (Okla.) — Idle

Photo: Cody Nagel, 247Sports

No. 20 Duncanville (Texas) 42, Spring 7

Photo: Mike Roach, 247Sports

No. 21 Chandler (Ariz.) 48, Queen Creek 28

Photo: Arizona Republic

No. 22 Dutch Fork (S.C.) 21, Fort Dorchester 14

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

No. 23 Oakland (Tenn.) 24, Maryville 14

Photo: Helen Comer/DNJ

No. 24 Central (Fla.) 39, Killian 13

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

DeSoto 34, No. 25 Westfield (Texas) 17

