USA TODAY Super 25 Week 15 Preview: Playoffs heat up in Georgia and Texas

Some states have already concluded their postseason slates, but things are just starting to heat up in two football hotbeds.
No. 2 Westlake, No. 3 Collins Hill, No. 7 Katy, No. 11 Southlake Carroll and No. 18 Duncanville are all set to face win or go home scenarios against stout opponents this weekend. One might think that the five programs ranked in the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 have a sizeable advantage, but that is not the case given how deep Georgia and Texas are on a yearly basis. Any team can fall at any given moment, adding an element of major intrigue to the postseason in both states.
With all of that being said, let’s take a look at what is in store for each team in the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 during the 14th weekend of the 2021 high school football season.
No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) — Idle
No. 2 Westlake (Texas) vs. Vandegrift (Texas)
Vandegrift Record: 12-1
No. 3 Collins Hill (Ga.) vs. Grayson (Ga.)
Grayson Record: 10-3
No. 4 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) — Season Complete
No. 5 St. Frances Academy (Md.) — Season Complete
No. 6 Center Grove (Ind.) — Season Complete
No. 7 Katy (Texas) vs. Summer Creek (Texas)
Summer Creek Record: 10-3
No. 8 Servite (Calif.) — Season Complete
No. 9 St. John Bosco (Calif.) — Season Complete
No. 10 Hamilton (Ariz.) vs. Saguaro (Ariz.)
Saguaro Record: 10-1
No. 11 Southlake Carroll (Texas) vs. Allen (Texas)
Allen Record: 11-2
No. 12 Jesuit (Fla.) vs. Northwestern (Fla.)
Northwestern Record: 10-3
No. 13 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) vs. Buchholz (Fla.)
Buchholz Record: 12-1
No. 14 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) — Season Complete
No. 15 St. John's (Washington D.C.) — Season Complete
No. 16 Centennial (Calif.) — Season Complete
No. 17 IMG Academy (Fla.) — Season Complete
No. 18 Thompson (Ala.) — Season Complete
No. 19 Duncanville (Texas) vs. DeSoto (Texas)
DeSoto Record: 11-2
No. 20 Bixby (Okla.) vs. Deer Creek (Okla.)
Deer Creek Record: 10-2
No. 21 Chandler (Ariz.) vs. Liberty (Ariz.)
Liberty Record: 9-2
No. 22 Dutch Fork (S.C.) vs. Gaffney (S.C.)
Gaffney Record: 14-0
No. 23 Central (Fla.) vs. Baker County (Fla.)
Baker County Record: 11-2
No. 24 Oakland (Tenn.) vs. Summit (Tenn.)
Summit Record: 14-0
No. 25 Hough (N.C.) vs. Chambers (N.C.)
Chambers Record: 13-1