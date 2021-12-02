USA Today Sports

USA TODAY Super 25 Week 15 Preview: Playoffs heat up in Georgia and Texas

By December 2, 2021 7:17 am

Some states have already concluded their postseason slates, but things are just starting to heat up in two football hotbeds.

No. 2 Westlake, No. 3 Collins Hill, No. 7 Katy, No. 11 Southlake Carroll and No. 18 Duncanville are all set to face win or go home scenarios against stout opponents this weekend. One might think that the five programs ranked in the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 have a sizeable advantage, but that is not the case given how deep Georgia and Texas are on a yearly basis. Any team can fall at any given moment, adding an element of major intrigue to the postseason in both states.

With all of that being said, let’s take a look at what is in store for each team in the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 during the 14th weekend of the 2021 high school football season.

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) — Idle

Photo: 247Sports

No. 2 Westlake (Texas) vs. Vandegrift (Texas)

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Vandegrift Record: 12-1

No. 3 Collins Hill (Ga.) vs. Grayson (Ga.)

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Grayson Record: 10-3

No. 4 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) — Season Complete

Syndication: The Record

No. 5 St. Frances Academy (Md.) — Season Complete

Photo: Logan Newman/USA TODAY High School Sports)

No. 6 Center Grove (Ind.) — Season Complete

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

No. 7 Katy (Texas) vs. Summer Creek (Texas)

Summer Creek Record: 10-3

No. 8 Servite (Calif.) — Season Complete

Photo: Greg Biggins, 247Sports

No. 9 St. John Bosco (Calif.) — Season Complete

Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

No. 10 Hamilton (Ariz.) vs. Saguaro (Ariz.)

David Wallace/The Republic

Saguaro Record: 10-1

No. 11 Southlake Carroll (Texas) vs. Allen (Texas)

Sarah Winch/Carroll Senior High School

Allen Record: 11-2

No. 12 Jesuit (Fla.) vs. Northwestern (Fla.)

Photo: Jesuit High School

Northwestern Record: 10-3

No. 13 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) vs. Buchholz (Fla.)

Chuck Bethel/Football Hotbed

Buchholz Record: 12-1

No. 14 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) — Season Complete

Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

No. 15 St. John's (Washington D.C.) — Season Complete

Photo: Larry French/St. Johns College

No. 16 Centennial (Calif.) — Season Complete

Photo: Tre Anthony

No. 17 IMG Academy (Fla.) — Season Complete

Syndication: The Tennessean

No. 18 Thompson (Ala.) — Season Complete

MICKEY WELSH / ADVERTISER

No. 19 Duncanville (Texas) vs. DeSoto (Texas)

Photo: Mike Roach, 247Sports

DeSoto Record: 11-2

No. 20 Bixby (Okla.) vs. Deer Creek (Okla.)

Photo: Cody Nagel, 247Sports

Deer Creek Record: 10-2

No. 21 Chandler (Ariz.) vs. Liberty (Ariz.)

Photo: Arizona Republic

Liberty Record: 9-2

No. 22 Dutch Fork (S.C.) vs. Gaffney (S.C.)

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Gaffney Record: 14-0

No. 23 Central (Fla.) vs. Baker County (Fla.)

Robson Lopes/Football Hotbed

Baker County Record: 11-2

No. 24 Oakland (Tenn.) vs. Summit (Tenn.)

Photo: Tom Beckwith/For the DNJ

Summit Record: 14-0

No. 25 Hough (N.C.) vs. Chambers (N.C.)

Photo: CMS Athletics

Chambers Record: 13-1

