USA Today Sports

USA TODAY Super 25 Week 15 Recap: 3 teams win state titles

USA TODAY Super 25 Week 15 Recap: 3 teams win state titles

Football Super 25

USA TODAY Super 25 Week 15 Recap: 3 teams win state titles

By December 6, 2021 7:30 am

By |

No. 18 Thompson, No. 20 Bixby and No. 24 Oakland ended their season by accomplishing their goal of winning a state championship.

Thompson knocked off Central to win its third straight Alabama 7A title, while Bixby dominated Deer Creek en route to its fourth straight state championship and 49th straight win. Led by Oklahoma State commit Braylin Presley, Bixby left no doubt that it was the best team in the Sooner State throughout 2021 with resounding win after resounding win.

Oakland, meanwhile, handled a good Summit team by a final score of 43-26 to win its second straight Tennessee Division I Class 6A championship. Senior running back Jordan James spearheaded Oakland’s offensive attack with 232 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

No. 3 Collins Hill played itself into the Georgia AAAAAAA title game against Milton by knocking off Grayson, the defending champions, in a 31-0 rout. Milton is likely to be ranked in next week’s USA TODAY Sports Super 25 after it throttled Marietta to advance past the semifinals.

No. 2 Westlake, No. 7 Katy, No. 11 Southlake Carroll and No. 19 Duncanville all advanced in the Texas playoffs, with Westlake dominating, Katy holding on for a three-point win, Southlake Carroll taking it to Allen and Duncanville defeating rival DeSoto. Westlake and Katy will play next weekend in the 6A Division 2 semifinals.

Unfortunately, it was not all roses for teams ranked in the top 25. No. 11 Hamilton had its season end in the Arizona Open Division semifinals, while No. 22 Dutch Fork lost to Gaffney in its state title game.

With all of that being said, let’s take a look at how each team ranked in the Super 25 fared over the weekend.

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) — Idle

Photo: Russ Ronchi/Mater Dei Football

No. 2 Westlake (Texas) 70, Vandegrift 7

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

No. 3 Collins Hill (Ga.) 31, Grayson 0

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

No. 4 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) — Season Complete

Syndication: The Record

No. 5 St. Frances Academy (Md.) — Season Complete

Photo: Logan Newman/USA TODAY High School Sports

No. 6 Center Grove (Ind.) — Season Complete

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

No. 7 Katy (Texas) 34, Summer Creek 31

No. 8 Servite (Calif.) — Season Complete

Photo: Servite High School

No. 9 St. John Bosco (Calif.) — Season Complete

Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Saguaro (Ariz.) 31, No. 10 Hamilton (Ariz.) 24

Photo: The Arizona Republic

No. 11 Southlake Carroll (Texas), Allen

Sarah Winch/Carroll Senior High School

No. 12 Jesuit (Fla.) 37, Northwestern 12

Photo: Jesuit High School

No. 13 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) 45, Buchholz 7

Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports Images, Gannett

No. 14 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) — Season Complete

Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

No. 15 St. John's (Washington D.C.) — Season Complete

Photo: Larry French/St. Johns College

No. 16 Centennial (Calif.) — Season Complete

Photo: Tre Anthony

No. 17 IMG Academy (Fla.) — Season Complete

Syndication: The Tennessean

No. 18 Thompson (Ala.) 38, Central 22

MICKEY WELSH / ADVERTISER

No. 19 Duncanville (Texas) 38, DeSoto 20

Photo: Mike Roach, 247Sports

No. 20 Bixby (Okla.) 63, Deer Creek 14

Photo: Cody Nagel, 247Sports

No. 21 Chandler (Ariz.) 27, Liberty 21 (OT)

Photo: Benjamin Chambers/The Arizona Republic

Gaffney (S.C.) 22, No. 22 Dutch Fork (S.C.) 19

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

No. 23 Central (Fla.) 54, Baker County 21

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

No. 24 Oakland (Tenn.) 43, Summit 26

Syndication: The Tennessean

Chambers (N.C.) 35, No. 25 Hough (N.C.) 21

Photo: CMS Athletics

, , , , , , Football, Football Super 25, Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home