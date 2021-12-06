USA TODAY Super 25 Week 15 Recap: 3 teams win state titles

No. 18 Thompson, No. 20 Bixby and No. 24 Oakland ended their season by accomplishing their goal of winning a state championship.

Thompson knocked off Central to win its third straight Alabama 7A title, while Bixby dominated Deer Creek en route to its fourth straight state championship and 49th straight win. Led by Oklahoma State commit Braylin Presley, Bixby left no doubt that it was the best team in the Sooner State throughout 2021 with resounding win after resounding win.

Oakland, meanwhile, handled a good Summit team by a final score of 43-26 to win its second straight Tennessee Division I Class 6A championship. Senior running back Jordan James spearheaded Oakland’s offensive attack with 232 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

No. 3 Collins Hill played itself into the Georgia AAAAAAA title game against Milton by knocking off Grayson, the defending champions, in a 31-0 rout. Milton is likely to be ranked in next week’s USA TODAY Sports Super 25 after it throttled Marietta to advance past the semifinals.

No. 2 Westlake, No. 7 Katy, No. 11 Southlake Carroll and No. 19 Duncanville all advanced in the Texas playoffs, with Westlake dominating, Katy holding on for a three-point win, Southlake Carroll taking it to Allen and Duncanville defeating rival DeSoto. Westlake and Katy will play next weekend in the 6A Division 2 semifinals.

Unfortunately, it was not all roses for teams ranked in the top 25. No. 11 Hamilton had its season end in the Arizona Open Division semifinals, while No. 22 Dutch Fork lost to Gaffney in its state title game.

With all of that being said, let’s take a look at how each team ranked in the Super 25 fared over the weekend.

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) — Idle
No. 2 Westlake (Texas) 70, Vandegrift 7
No. 3 Collins Hill (Ga.) 31, Grayson 0
No. 4 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) — Season Complete
No. 5 St. Frances Academy (Md.) — Season Complete
No. 6 Center Grove (Ind.) — Season Complete
No. 7 Katy (Texas) 34, Summer Creek 31
No. 8 Servite (Calif.) — Season Complete
No. 9 St. John Bosco (Calif.) — Season Complete
Saguaro (Ariz.) 31, No. 10 Hamilton (Ariz.) 24
No. 11 Southlake Carroll (Texas), Allen
No. 12 Jesuit (Fla.) 37, Northwestern 12
No. 13 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) 45, Buchholz 7
No. 14 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) — Season Complete
No. 15 St. John's (Washington D.C.) — Season Complete
No. 16 Centennial (Calif.) — Season Complete
No. 17 IMG Academy (Fla.) — Season Complete
No. 18 Thompson (Ala.) 38, Central 22
No. 19 Duncanville (Texas) 38, DeSoto 20
No. 20 Bixby (Okla.) 63, Deer Creek 14
No. 21 Chandler (Ariz.) 27, Liberty 21 (OT)
Gaffney (S.C.) 22, No. 22 Dutch Fork (S.C.) 19
No. 23 Central (Fla.) 54, Baker County 21
No. 24 Oakland (Tenn.) 43, Summit 26
Chambers (N.C.) 35, No. 25 Hough (N.C.) 21