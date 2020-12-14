USA TODAY Super 25 Week 15 Recap: No. 6 Chandler hangs on for Arizona state title

USA Today Sports

Football

From No. 6 Chandler (Ariz.) hanging on to defeat Hamilton High School to win an Arizona open division state championship, playoffs starting in Texas and postseason action heating up in Florida and Georgia, it was a very busy weekend for teams ranked in the USA TODAY Super 25.

Chandler held off a late comeback bid and last-second field goal attempt from Hamilton to etch out a 23-21 state championship win. Boise State commit Eli Sanders powered Chandler’s offense with two rushing touchdowns. Hamilton had a chance to win the game with a field goal as time expired, but the kick sailed wide.

No. 2 Duncanville, No. 4 North Shore, No. 11 Allen, No. 15 Austin Westlake and No. 25 Katy kicked off the Texas state playoffs with wins, while No. 14 American Heritage held on for a 16-13 win over Jesuit to advance in the Florida state playoffs. No. 5 Grayson took care of business in the Georgia state playoffs, but No. 13 Colquitt County faltered against Norcross, bringing an end to its 2020 season.

Let’s take a look at what the weekend had in store for each USA Today Super 25 team.

RELATED: Football: The top-ranked 2021 recruit in each state

No. 1 IMG Academy — Season Complete

Photo: IMG Academy Football

No. 2 Duncanville (Texas) 60, Harker Heights 14

Photo: Dallas Morning News

No. 3 St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.) — Season Complete

Gil McGlynn/St. Joseph’s Prep

No. 4 North Shore (Texas) 59, Deer Park 7

Godofredo A Vásquez/Houston Chronicle

No. 5 Grayson (Ga.) 33, West Forsyth 0

Richard Craine/Grayson Rams Touchdown Club

No. 6 Chandler (Ariz.) 23, Hamilton 21

Chandler's Eli Sanders (6) celebrates his fourth quarter touchdown against Hamilton during the second half of their game in Chandler, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.

Darryl Webb/Special for The Republic

No. 7 Thompson (Ala.) — Season Complete

MICKEY WELSH / ADVERTISER

No. 8 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) 37, Bloomingdale 14

Photo: Chuck Bethel/Football Hotbed

No. 9 Corner Canyon (Utah) — Season Complete

Photo: Corner Canyon Athletics

No. 10 Center Grove — Season Complete

Syndication: Indianapolis

No. 11 Allen (Texas) 34, Plano West 13

Vernon Bryant/Dallas Morning News

No. 12 Miami Columbus (Fla.) vs. Stoneman Douglas — Forfeit

Photo: HUDL

Norcross (Ga.) 17, No. 13 Colquitt County (Ga.) 7

Photo: Alan Staci

No. 14 American Heritage (Fla.) 16, Jesuit 13

Julie Bennett-USA TODAY Sports

No. 15 Austin Westlake (Texas) 57, Cedar Ridge 14

Photo: Dallas Morning News

No. 16 Oakland (Tenn.) — Season Complete

Syndication: The Tennessean

No. 17 Trinity (Ky.) 31, St. Xavier 0

Matt Stone/Courier Journal

No. 18 Dutch Fork (S.C.) — Season Complete

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

No. 19 Cherry Creek (Colo.) — Season Complete

Home — Cherry Creek Touchdown Club

Photo: Cherry Creek Touchdown Club

No. 20 Bixby (Okla.) — Season Complete

Photo: Bixby Athletics

No. 21 Cathedral (Ind.) — Season Complete

Syndication: Indianapolis

No. 22 Pine-Richland (Pa.) — Season Complete

Photo: Tom Loy, 247Sports

No. 23 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) — Season Complete

Chris Pedota/North Jersey

No. 24 Cardinal Gibbons (Fla.) — BYE

Photo: 247 Sports

No. 25 Tompkins (Texas) 42, Fort Bend Travis 10

Photo: Houston Chronicle

