USA TODAY Super 25 Week 15 Recap: No. 6 Chandler hangs on for Arizona state title

From No. 6 Chandler (Ariz.) hanging on to defeat Hamilton High School to win an Arizona open division state championship, playoffs starting in Texas and postseason action heating up in Florida and Georgia, it was a very busy weekend for teams ranked in the USA TODAY Super 25.

Chandler held off a late comeback bid and last-second field goal attempt from Hamilton to etch out a 23-21 state championship win. Boise State commit Eli Sanders powered Chandler’s offense with two rushing touchdowns. Hamilton had a chance to win the game with a field goal as time expired, but the kick sailed wide.

No. 2 Duncanville, No. 4 North Shore, No. 11 Allen, No. 15 Austin Westlake and No. 25 Katy kicked off the Texas state playoffs with wins, while No. 14 American Heritage held on for a 16-13 win over Jesuit to advance in the Florida state playoffs. No. 5 Grayson took care of business in the Georgia state playoffs, but No. 13 Colquitt County faltered against Norcross, bringing an end to its 2020 season.

Let’s take a look at what the weekend had in store for each USA Today Super 25 team.

RELATED: Football: The top-ranked 2021 recruit in each state