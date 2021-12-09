USA Today Sports

USA TODAY Super 25 Week 16 Preview: Championships in Georgia, semifinals in Texas

By December 9, 2021 7:03 am

The 2021 high school football season is winding down, but there are still plenty of champions that need to be crowned.

No. 3 Collins Hill and No. 25 Milton will play each other for a Georgia state title in Week 16, while No. 2 Westlake, No. 6 Southlake Carroll, No. 8 Katy and No. 18 Duncanville will fight to make it to championship games in their respective Texas playoff brackets. Westlake and Katy will meet in a 6A Division 2 semifinal matchup, while Southlake Carroll and Duncanville will clash in the 6A Division 1 semifinals.

Hardware will also be on the line in Arizona, as No. 20 Saguaro, which is new to the USA TODAY Super 25 after knocking off No. 22 in the Open Division semifinals, takes on No. 21 Chandler. The Open Division has long belonged to Chandler, but Saguaro will have a chance to end its storybook run with a championship.

With that being said, let’s take a look at what is in store for each team in the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 during the 16th weekend of the 2021 high school football season.

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) vs. Serra (Calif.)

Serra Record: 11-1

No. 2 Westlake (Texas) vs. No. 8 Katy (Texas)

Westlake Record: 14-0

Katy Record: 14-0

No. 3 Collins Hill (Ga.) vs. No. 25 Milton (Ga.)

Collins Hill Record: 14-0

Milton Record: 13-1

No. 4 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) — Season Complete

No. 5 St. Frances Academy (Md.) — Season Complete

No. 6 Southlake Carroll (Texas) vs. No. 18 Duncanville (Texas)

Southlake Carroll Record: 14-0

Duncanville Record: 12-1

No. 7 Center Grove (Ind.) — Season Complete

No. 9 Servite (Calif.) — Season Complete

No. 10 St. John Bosco (Calif.) — Season Complete

No. 11 Jesuit (Fla.) — Idle

No. 12 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) — Idle

No. 13 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) — Season Complete

No. 14 St. John's (Washington D.C.) — Season Complete

No. 15 Centennial (Calif.) — Season Complete

No. 16 IMG Academy (Fla.) — Season Complete

No. 17 Thompson (Ala.) — Season Complete

No. 19 Bixby (Okla.) — Season Complete

No. 20 Saguaro (Ariz.) vs. No. 21 Chandler (Ariz.)

Saguaro Record: 11-1

Chandler Record: 11-1

No. 22 Hamilton (Ariz.) — Season Complete

No. 23 Central (Fla.) — Idle

No. 24 Oakland (Tenn.) — Season Complete

