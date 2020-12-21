USA Today Sports

USA TODAY Super 25 Week 16 Recap: 3 state champions in Florida

Football

By December 21, 2020 8:19 am

State championship weekend in Florida resulted in each team from the Sunshine State ranked in the USA Today Super 25 ending 2020 with a new piece of hardware for their trophy case.

No. 8 St. Thomas Aquinas, No. 12 American Heritage and No. 24 Cardinal all won state titles in their respective groups, with St. Thomas Aquinas claiming the Class 7A crown, while American Heritage won Class 5A and Cardinal Gibbons won Class 4A. All three teams won by double digits.

State playoff action also continued in Georgia and Texas, with No. 5 Grayson blanking No. 17 Norcross in Georgia and No. 2 Duncanville, No. 4 North Shore, No. 11 Allen, No. 13 Austin Westlake and No. 25 Tompkins all advanced with wins.

Let’s take a look at how each team ranked in the USA Today Super 25 fared over the weekend.

No. 1 IMG Academy (Fla.) — Season Complete

Photo: IMG Academy Football

No. 2 Duncanville (Texas) 49, Skyline 14

Photos: Clouds part revealing clear, pink skies for Duncanville's win over Skyline

Photo: Dallas Morning News

No. 3 St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.) — Season Complete

Gil McGlynn/St. Joseph’s Prep

No. 4 North Shore (Texas) 38, Dawson 7

Godofredo A Vásquez/Houston Chronicle

No. 5 Grayson (Ga.) 28, No. 17 Norcross (Ga.) 0

Photo: Magic Moment Photography

No. 6 Chandler (Ariz.) — Season Complete

Darryl Webb/Special for The Republic

No. 7 Thompson (Ala.) — Season Complete

MICKEY WELSH / ADVERTISER

No. 8 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) 31, Edgewater 21

Chuck Bethel/Football Hotbed

No. 9 Corner Canyon (Utah) — Season Complete

Photo: Corner Canyon Athletics

No. 10 Center Grove (Ind.) — Season Complete

Syndication: Indianapolis

No. 11 Allen (Texas) 20, South Grand Prairie 16

Vernon Bryant/Dallas Morning News

No. 12 American Heritage (Fla.) 24, Rickards 6

Julie Bennett-USA TODAY Sports

No. 13 Austin Westlake (Texas) 62, Smithson Valley 3

Photo: Dallas Morning News

No. 14 Miami Columbus (Fla.) 27, Deerfield Beach 24

Photo: HUDL

No. 15 Trinity (Ky.) 28, Male 0

Matt Stone/Courier-Journal

No. 16 Oakland (Tenn.) — Season Complete

Syndication: The Tennessean

No. 18 Dutch Fork (S.C.) — Season Complete

Photo: GoFlashWin

No. 19 Cherry Creek (Colo.) — Season Complete

Photo: Cherry Creek Touchdown Club

No. 20 Bixby (Okla.) — Season Complete

Photo: Bixby Athletics

No. 21 Cathedral (Ind.) — Season Complete

Syndication: Indianapolis

No. 22 Pine-Richland (Pa.) — Season Complete

Photo: Tom Loy, 247Sports

No. 23 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) — Season Complete

Chris Pedota/North Jersey

No. 24 Cardinal Gibbons (Fla.) 35, Bolles 21

Julie Bennett-USA TODAY Sports

No. 25 Tompkins (Texas) 51, Cy-Fair 28

Photo: Houston Chronicle

