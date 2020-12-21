USA TODAY Super 25 Week 16 Recap: 3 state champions in Florida

State championship weekend in Florida resulted in each team from the Sunshine State ranked in the USA Today Super 25 ending 2020 with a new piece of hardware for their trophy case.

No. 8 St. Thomas Aquinas, No. 12 American Heritage and No. 24 Cardinal all won state titles in their respective groups, with St. Thomas Aquinas claiming the Class 7A crown, while American Heritage won Class 5A and Cardinal Gibbons won Class 4A. All three teams won by double digits.

State playoff action also continued in Georgia and Texas, with No. 5 Grayson blanking No. 17 Norcross in Georgia and No. 2 Duncanville, No. 4 North Shore, No. 11 Allen, No. 13 Austin Westlake and No. 25 Tompkins all advanced with wins.

Let’s take a look at how each team ranked in the USA Today Super 25 fared over the weekend.

RELATED: The Top 10 remaining unsigned 2021 recruits after the Early Signing Period