USA TODAY Super 25 Week 17 Recap: 3 teams advance in Texas state playoffs

Football

By December 28, 2020 8:12 am

The postseason raged on in Texas for numerous teams ranked in the USA Today Super 25, as No. 2 Duncanville, No. 4 North Shore and No. 11 Austin Westlake all advanced in their respective regions.

No. 13 Allen suffered a much less fortunate fate, as it fell victim to Trinity by a final score of 49-45 in the 6A Division 1 playoffs. Postseason action in Georgia is slated to continue this week, as No. 5 Grayson and No. 20 Buford, a new addition to the Super 25, are set to appear in championship games.

Here is a look at how each remaining team ranked in the USA Today Super 25 fared over the weekend.

No. 1 IMG Academy (Fla.) — Season Complete

August 17, 2018; Photo by Casey Brooke Lawson

No. 2 Duncanville (Texas) 56, Westfield 0

Duncanville's defense shuts out Skyline, is a real as it was last year. And that should be scary to the rest of Texas.

Photo: Dallas Morning News

No. 3: St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.) — Season Complete

Gil McGlynn/St. Joseph’s Prep

No. 4 North Shore (Texas) 47, Tompkins 22

Godofredo A Vásquez/Houston Chronicle

No. 5 Grayson (Ga.) — Idle until Dec. 30

Photo: Magic Moment Photography

No. 6 Chandler (Ariz.) — Season Complete

Rob Schumacher/The Republic

No. 7 Thompson (Ala.) — Season Complete

MICKEY WELSH / ADVERTISER

No. 8 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) — Season Complete

Photo: Tom Martinez

No. 9 Corner Canyon (Utah) — Season Complete

Photo: Corner Canyon Athletics

No. 10 Center Grove (Ind.) — Season Complete

Syndication: Indianapolis

No. 11 Austin Westlake (Texas) 71, Stevens 14

Photo: Dallas Morning News

No. 12 American Heritage (Fla.) — Season Complete

Julie Bennett-USA TODAY Sports

Trinity (Texas) 49, No. 13 Allen (Texas) 45

Vernon Bryant/Dallas Morning News

No. 14 Miami Columbus (Fla.) — Season Complete

Photo: HUDL

No. 15 Trinity (Ky.) — Season Complete

Matt Stone/Courier-Journal

No. 16 Oakland (Tenn.) — Season Complete

Syndication: The Tennessean

No. 17 Dutch Fork (S.C.) — Season Complete

Photo: GoFlashWin

No. 18 Cherry Creek (Colo.) — Season Complete

Photo: Cherry Creek Touchdown Club

No. 19 Bixby (Okla.) — Season Complete

Photo: Bixby Athletics

No. 20 Carthage (Texas) — Season Complete

Bruce E. Stidham/For the News-Leader

No. 21 Cathedral (Ind.) — Season Complete

Syndication: Indianapolis

No. 22 Cardinal Gibbons (Fla.) — Season Complete

Julie Bennett-USA TODAY Sports

No. 23 Buford (Ga.) — Idle until Dec. 29

Image

Photo via Twitter/@buford_football

No. 24 Pine-Richland (Pa.) — Season Complete

Photo: Tom Loy, 247Sports

No. 25 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) — Season Complete

Chris Pedota/North Jersey

