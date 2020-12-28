USA TODAY Super 25 Week 17 Recap: 3 teams advance in Texas state playoffs

The postseason raged on in Texas for numerous teams ranked in the USA Today Super 25, as No. 2 Duncanville, No. 4 North Shore and No. 11 Austin Westlake all advanced in their respective regions.

No. 13 Allen suffered a much less fortunate fate, as it fell victim to Trinity by a final score of 49-45 in the 6A Division 1 playoffs. Postseason action in Georgia is slated to continue this week, as No. 5 Grayson and No. 20 Buford, a new addition to the Super 25, are set to appear in championship games.

Here is a look at how each remaining team ranked in the USA Today Super 25 fared over the weekend.

