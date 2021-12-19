USA TODAY Super 25 Week 17 Recap: 5 teams end the season with state titles

The 2021 high school football season is officially in the books.

Five teams ranked in the USA TODAY Super 25 ended the season with a state championship. No. 22 North Shore upset No. 11 Duncanville to win a Texas 6A Division II title, while No. 2 Westlake overcame a halftime deficit to defeat Guyer for a 6A Division I championship.

No. 9 Jesuit, No. 10 St. Thomas Aquinas and No. 21 Central won state championships in Florida. Jesuit held off Pine Forest in a 35-29 thriller, while St. Thomas Aquinas and Central dominated on their way to claiming hardware.

No. 25 Chaminade-Madonna ended its season with an 11-point bowl game win over Highland (Ariz.). The GEICO State Champions Bowl Series was not as friendly to No. 3 Collins Hill, though, as it lost to Graham-Kapowsin (Wash.) on a last-second touchdown in one of the best high school football games of the year. Graham-Kapowsin is now likely to debut in the final USA TODAY Super 25 rankings of the year.

For the final time this season, here is a look at how each team ranked in the Super 25 fared over the weekend.

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) — Season Complete
No. 2 Westlake (Texas), 40 Guyer 21
Graham-Kapowsin (Wash.) 40, No. 3 Collins Hill (Ga.) 36
No. 4 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) — Season Complete
No. 5 St. Frances Academy (Md.) — Season Complete
No. 6 Center Grove (Ind.) — Season Complete
No. 7 Servite (Calif.) — Season Complete
No. 8 St. John Bosco (Calif.) — Season Complete
No. 9 Jesuit (Fla.) 35, Pine Forest 29
No. 10 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) 42, Tampa Bay Tech 14
No. 22 North Shore (Texas) 17, No. 11 Duncanville (Texas) 10
No. 12 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) — Season Complete
No. 13 St. John's (Washington D.C.) — Season Complete
No. 14 Saguaro (Ariz.) — Season Complete
No. 15 Centennial (Calif.) — Season Complete
No. 16 IMG Academy (Fla.) — Season Complete
No. 17 Thompson (Ala.) — Season Complete
No. 18 Bixby (Okla.) — Season Complete
No. 19 Hamilton (Ariz.) — Season Complete
No. 20 Southlake Carroll (Texas) — Season Complete
No. 21 Central (Fla.) 49, Merritt Island 14
No. 23 Oakland (Tenn.) — Season Complete
No. 24 Katy (Texas) — Season Complete
No. 25 Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) 35, Highland (Ariz.) 24