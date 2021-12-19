USA Today Sports

USA TODAY Super 25 Week 17 Recap: 5 teams end the season with state titles

Photo: Austin-American Statesman

Football Super 25

By December 19, 2021 7:17 am

By

The 2021 high school football season is officially in the books.

Five teams ranked in the USA TODAY Super 25 ended the season with a state championship. No. 22 North Shore upset No. 11 Duncanville to win a Texas 6A Division II title, while No. 2 Westlake overcame a halftime deficit to defeat Guyer for a 6A Division I championship.

No. 9 Jesuit, No. 10 St. Thomas Aquinas and No. 21 Central won state championships in Florida. Jesuit held off Pine Forest in a 35-29 thriller, while St. Thomas Aquinas and Central dominated on their way to claiming hardware.

No. 25 Chaminade-Madonna ended its season with an 11-point bowl game win over Highland (Ariz.). The GEICO State Champions Bowl Series was not as friendly to No. 3 Collins Hill, though, as it lost to Graham-Kapowsin (Wash.) on a last-second touchdown in one of the best high school football games of the year. Graham-Kapowsin is now likely to debut in the final USA TODAY Super 25 rankings of the year.

For the final time this season, here is a look at how each team ranked in the Super 25 fared over the weekend.

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) — Season Complete

Photo by Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staff

No. 2 Westlake (Texas), 40 Guyer 21

Photo: Austin American-Statesman

Graham-Kapowsin (Wash.) 40, No. 3 Collins Hill (Ga.) 36

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

No. 4 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) — Season Complete

Photo: The Record

No. 5 St. Frances Academy (Md.) — Season Complete

Photo: Logan Newman/USA TODAY High School Sports

No. 6 Center Grove (Ind.) — Season Complete

Photo: The Indianapolis Star

No. 7 Servite (Calif.) — Season Complete

Photo: Greg Biggins, 247Sports

No. 8 St. John Bosco (Calif.) — Season Complete

Photo by Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staff

No. 9 Jesuit (Fla.) 35, Pine Forest 29

Photo: Jesuit High School

No. 10 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) 42, Tampa Bay Tech 14

Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports Images, Gannett

No. 22 North Shore (Texas) 17, No. 11 Duncanville (Texas) 10

Photo: 247Sports

No. 12 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) — Season Complete

Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

No. 13 St. John's (Washington D.C.) — Season Complete

Photo: Larry French/St. Johns College

No. 14 Saguaro (Ariz.) — Season Complete

Photo: Patrick Breen/Arizona Republic

No. 15 Centennial (Calif.) — Season Complete

Photo: Tre Anthony

No. 16 IMG Academy (Fla.) — Season Complete

Syndication: The Tennessean

No. 17 Thompson (Ala.) — Season Complete

MICKEY WELSH / ADVERTISER

No. 18 Bixby (Okla.) — Season Complete

Photo: Cody Nagel, 247Sports

No. 19 Hamilton (Ariz.) — Season Complete

Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK

No. 20 Southlake Carroll (Texas) — Season Complete

Sarah Winch/Carroll Senior High School

No. 21 Central (Fla.) 49, Merritt Island 14

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

No. 23 Oakland (Tenn.) — Season Complete

Photo: Tom Beckwith/For the DNJ

No. 24 Katy (Texas) — Season Complete

Katy won a fifth consecutive game without giving up a point in its playoff opener (Photo: Instagram)

No. 25 Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) 35, Highland (Ariz.) 24

PATRICK DOVE/TCPALM

