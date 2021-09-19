USA Today Sports

USA TODAY Super 25 Week 4 Recap: No. 24 Hamilton stages comeback for the ages

USA TODAY Super 25 Week 4 Recap: No. 24 Hamilton stages comeback for the ages

Football Super 25

USA TODAY Super 25 Week 4 Recap: No. 24 Hamilton stages comeback for the ages

By September 19, 2021 7:30 am

By |

High school football season is always one of the craziest times of the year, but it’s going to be tough for anyone to top what No. 24 Hamilton pulled off against No. 7 Bishop Gorman on Friday night.

Hamilton, led by West Virginia commit Nico Marchiol, scored 15 points in the final minute to overcome a 24-7 deficit and shock Bishop Gorman by a final score of 25-24. Hamilton recovered two straight onside kick attempts and a banged-up Marchiol made play after play to lead the Arizona school to one of the craziest comebacks in recent history.

The Hamilton and Bishop Gorman craziness dominated the weekend slate, but let’s take a look at how each team ranked in the Super 25 fared in Week 4.

No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) — Idle

Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staff

No. 2 IMG Academy (Fla.) 63, Jones 3

Syndication: The Tennessean

No. 3 St. John Bosco (Calif.) 49, Oscar Smith (Va.) 0

Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

No. 4 Westlake (Texas) — Idle

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

No. 5 Thompson (Ala.) 42, Hewitt-Trussville 9

MICKEY WELSH / ADVERTISER

No. 6 Bergen Catholic (N.J.) 28, Delbarton 19

Syndication: The Record

No. 24 Hamilton (Ariz.) 25, No. 7 Bishop Gorman 24

Syndication: Arizona Republic

No. 8 Collins Hill (Ga.) 42, Alpharetta 0

Photo: Rusty Mansell, 247Sports

No. 9 Center Grove (Ind.) 53, North Central 7

Syndication: Indianapolis

No. 10 Servite (Calif.) 44, Sierra Canyon 22

Photo: Servite High School

No. 11 Katy (Texas) 21, The Woodlands 14

Photo: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

No. 12 Chandler (Ariz.) 36, O'Connor 14

Brady Klain/The Republic

No. 13 St. Xavier (Ohio) 49, Archbishop Moeller 16

Moeller wide receiver Carrington Valentine (19) is tackled in the backfield

Photo: The Enquirer/Kareem Elgazzar

No. 14 Centennial (Calif.) 52, Long Beach Poly 7

Photo: Tre Anthony

No. 15 Southlake Carroll (Texas) 31, Martin 7

Sarah Winch/Carroll Senior High School

No. 16 Corner Canyon (Utah) 51, American Fork 22

Photo: Corner Canyon Athletics

No. 17 Jesuit (Fla.) 28, Hillsborough 7

Photo: Jesuit High School

Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) 7, No. 18 Buford (Ga.) 0

Buford RB Derrian Brown, a Texas commit (Photo: 247Sports)

Photo: 247Sports

No. 19 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) 56, Monsignor Pace 6

Photo: Tom Martinez

No. 20 St. Frances Academy (Md.) 50, Our Lady Good Counsel 7

Logan Newman/USA TODAY High School Sports

No. 21 Duncanville (Texas) 42, DeSoto 21

Image

Photo: Mike Roach, 247Sports

St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.) 35, No. 22 Gonzaga (Washington D.C.) 3

Gil McGlynn/St. Joseph’s Prep

No. 23 Bixby (Okla.) 42, Stillwater 14

Photo: Bixby Athletics

No. 25 Dutch Fork (S.C.) 56, Greenwood 16

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

, , , , , Football Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home