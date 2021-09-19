USA TODAY Super 25 Week 4 Recap: No. 24 Hamilton stages comeback for the ages

High school football season is always one of the craziest times of the year, but it’s going to be tough for anyone to top what No. 24 Hamilton pulled off against No. 7 Bishop Gorman on Friday night.

Hamilton, led by West Virginia commit Nico Marchiol, scored 15 points in the final minute to overcome a 24-7 deficit and shock Bishop Gorman by a final score of 25-24. Hamilton recovered two straight onside kick attempts and a banged-up Marchiol made play after play to lead the Arizona school to one of the craziest comebacks in recent history.

The Hamilton and Bishop Gorman craziness dominated the weekend slate, but let’s take a look at how each team ranked in the Super 25 fared in Week 4.