Super 25 Week 5 Preview: No. 16 Shadow Creek looks to rebound following season-opening loss to No. 4 North Shore

Football

By October 1, 2020 3:03 pm

After an eventful week of high school football, it’s time to take a look at what the country’s elite teams will be up against this weekend.

Many of the teams in USA Today’s Super 25 cruised to wins last weekend, with No. 16 Shadow Creek being the lone team to suffer its first defeat of the season in a battle against No. 4 North Shore. That should be the case again this weekend, but there are plenty of intriguing games on the slate, including No. 1 IMG Academy’s matchup with a talented Life Christian Academy team from Virginia and No. 22 American Heritage taking on undefeated Bartram Trail.

With that being said, let’s see what’s in store for each team in USA Today’s Super 25 in Week 5.

No. 1 IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Life Christian Academy

Syndication: The Tennessean

IMG Academy will look to improve to 4-0 against Life Christian Academy following its 45-13 thrashing of Ravenwood (Tenn.) last week. Life Christian Academy features Tennessee recruit Aaron Willis, as well as elite 2022 recruits Zach Rice and Bryce Carter.

No. 2 Duncanville (Texas) @ Dallas South Oak Cliff

Godofredo A. Vasquez/Houston Chronicle

Duncanville opens its 2020 season on the road at Dallas South Oak Cliff on Friday night. The Panthers are coming off a 15-1 2019 season.

No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) — BYE

Photo: Chuck Bethel/Football Hotbed

St. Thomas Aquinas has a bye week, as it does not begin its 2020 season until Oct. 16 against TRU Prep Academy.

No. 4 North Shore (Texas) vs. Klein Collins

Photo: Godofredo A Vásquez/Houston Chronicle

North Shore kicked off its 2020 season with a statement win over No. 16 Shadow Creek and will look to improve to 2-0 against Klein Collins on Thursday night.

The Mustangs are led by Auburn recruit Dematrius Davis at quarterback and five-star cornerback Denver Harris in the secondary/

No. 5 Grayson (Ga.) — BYE

Magic Moment Photography

Grayson has a bye week, but will look to continue its hot start to 2020 against Mill Creek on Oct. 9.

No. 6 Chandler (Ariz.) @ Liberty

Brady Klain/The Republic

Chandler begins its 2020 season on the road at Liberty High School on Friday night. The Wolves went a perfect 13-0 in 2019, winning Arizona’s 6A Premier title.

No. 7 Austin Westlake (Texas) @ Midway

Action Gallery Pros

Austin Westlake opened its 2020 season with a 53-7 drubbing of Clemens High School and will look to stay hot against winless Midway High School on Friday night.

No. 8 Miami Central — BYE

Robson Lopes/Football Hotbed

Miami Central has yet to begin its 2020 season.

No. 9 Lowndes — BYE

Syndication: Montgomery

Lowndes will take on 2-1 Valdosta after its bye week. The Vikings are off to a 4-0 start in 2020, defeating opponents by an average of 24.5 points per game.

No. 10 Corner Canyon (Utah) vs. Westlake

MaxPreps

Corner Canyon has run amuck in Utah so far this season, winning its first seven games by an average margin of 33.6 points per game. The Chargers have a chance to improve to 8-0 with a win over 3-4 Westlake on Friday night.

No. 11 Katy @ Cypress Woods

Joe Buvid, Houston Chronicle Contributor

Katy defeated Clear Springs by a score of 28-13 to begin 2020 and has a chance to improve to 2-0 with a win over Cypress Woods this weekend.

No. 12 Trinity (Ky.) @ St. Xavier

Michelle Hutchins/Special to Courier Journal

Trinity knocked off Male High School 43-14 last weekend and can improve to 3-0 with a win over St. Xavier on Friday.

No. 13 Center Grove (Ind.) @ Pike

Syndication: Indianapolis

Center Grove dominated from start to finish in its 66-0 win over Lawrence Central last weekend. The Trojans can notch their seventh straight win against a Pike team that features Missouri recruit Kyran Montgomery and Purdue recruit Mahamane Moussa on Friday night.

No. 14 Thompson (Ala.) vs. Vestavia Hills

Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images

Thompson blanked Mountain Brook 31-0 last weekend and is looking to continue its defensive dominance against 1-2 Vestavia Hills this weekend.

No. 15 De Smet Jesuit — BYE

Allen Trieu/247Sports

De Smet Jesuit opens its season against Christian Brothers on Oct. 10.

No. 16 Shadow Creek (Texas) vs. Bridgeland

Godofredo A Vásquez/Houston Chronicle

Shadow Creek’s first game as a district 6A team did not go as planned, as North Shore downed the Sharks in their season opener. Shadow Creek has a chance to bounce back against 1-0 Bridgeland on Friday night.

No. 17 Dutch Fork (S.C.) @ Chapin

Photo: GoFlashWin

Dutch Fork kicked off 2020 with a bang last weekend, downing White Knoll 66-0. Chapin also opened its season with a win, but Dutch Fork has a good chance to remain undefeated when the clock hits zeroes on Friday night.

No. 18 Bixby (Okla.) @ Putnam City West

Syndication: Tulsa

Bixby lit up the scoreboard with 74 points in its win over Bartlesville last Friday. Such an offensive performance is tough to replicate in consecutive weeks, but the Spartans certainly have a chance to accomplish that feat against 1-3 Putnam City West this week.

No. 19 Allen (Texas) vs. Atascocita

AP Photo/LM Otero

Atascocita is next up on Allen’s slate after beating Plano East by 23 points in Week 1. Atascocita has yet to take the field in 2020.

No. 20 Northwestern (Fla.) — BYE

Scorestream

Northwestern has yet to begin its 2020 season.

No. 21 Pickerington Central (Ohio) @ Reynoldsburg

Scott Olmstead Photography

Pickerington Central has shut opposing offenses down so far this season, allowing only 12 points in its first five games. The Tigers will look to continue their defensive dominance against 3-2 Reynoldsburg on Friday night.

No. 22 American Heritage (Fla.) @ Bartram Trail

Photo: Kayla Rubenstein

American Heritage will have its work cut out for it this weekend when it takes the field against 3-0 Bartram Trail. Pat Surtain’s team is off to a 2-0 start and has allowed only three points in its first two games.

No. 23 St. Peter's Prep (N.J.) @ West Orange

Michael Karas/NorthJersey.com

St. Peter’s Prep kicks off its final season under legendary head coach Rich Hansen on the road at West Orange on Friday night. The Marauders are defending New Jersey Non-Public Group IV champions.

No. 24 Denton Guyer (Texas) vs. Ryan

Antonio Morano / Special to Kens5.com

Denton Guyer kicked off 2020 with a 56-33 win over Hebron in its season opener. The Wildcats will face stiff competition against a 1-0 Ryan team on Friday night.

No. 25 Cathedral (Ohio) vs. Elder

Cathedral is off to a 6-0 start in 2020, but had to scratch and claw for its last two victories over St. Xavier and La Salle. Going up against 3-2 Elder this weekend won’t be a cakewalk, either.

