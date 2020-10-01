Super 25 Week 5 Preview: No. 16 Shadow Creek looks to rebound following season-opening loss to No. 4 North Shore

After an eventful week of high school football, it’s time to take a look at what the country’s elite teams will be up against this weekend.
Many of the teams in USA Today’s Super 25 cruised to wins last weekend, with No. 16 Shadow Creek being the lone team to suffer its first defeat of the season in a battle against No. 4 North Shore. That should be the case again this weekend, but there are plenty of intriguing games on the slate, including No. 1 IMG Academy’s matchup with a talented Life Christian Academy team from Virginia and No. 22 American Heritage taking on undefeated Bartram Trail.
With that being said, let’s see what’s in store for each team in USA Today’s Super 25 in Week 5.
No. 1 IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Life Christian Academy
IMG Academy will look to improve to 4-0 against Life Christian Academy following its 45-13 thrashing of Ravenwood (Tenn.) last week. Life Christian Academy features Tennessee recruit Aaron Willis, as well as elite 2022 recruits Zach Rice and Bryce Carter.
No. 2 Duncanville (Texas) @ Dallas South Oak Cliff
Duncanville opens its 2020 season on the road at Dallas South Oak Cliff on Friday night. The Panthers are coming off a 15-1 2019 season.
No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) — BYE
St. Thomas Aquinas has a bye week, as it does not begin its 2020 season until Oct. 16 against TRU Prep Academy.
No. 4 North Shore (Texas) vs. Klein Collins
North Shore kicked off its 2020 season with a statement win over No. 16 Shadow Creek and will look to improve to 2-0 against Klein Collins on Thursday night.
The Mustangs are led by Auburn recruit Dematrius Davis at quarterback and five-star cornerback Denver Harris in the secondary/
No. 5 Grayson (Ga.) — BYE
Grayson has a bye week, but will look to continue its hot start to 2020 against Mill Creek on Oct. 9.
No. 6 Chandler (Ariz.) @ Liberty
Chandler begins its 2020 season on the road at Liberty High School on Friday night. The Wolves went a perfect 13-0 in 2019, winning Arizona’s 6A Premier title.
No. 7 Austin Westlake (Texas) @ Midway
Austin Westlake opened its 2020 season with a 53-7 drubbing of Clemens High School and will look to stay hot against winless Midway High School on Friday night.
No. 8 Miami Central — BYE
Miami Central has yet to begin its 2020 season.
No. 9 Lowndes — BYE
Lowndes will take on 2-1 Valdosta after its bye week. The Vikings are off to a 4-0 start in 2020, defeating opponents by an average of 24.5 points per game.
No. 10 Corner Canyon (Utah) vs. Westlake
Corner Canyon has run amuck in Utah so far this season, winning its first seven games by an average margin of 33.6 points per game. The Chargers have a chance to improve to 8-0 with a win over 3-4 Westlake on Friday night.
No. 11 Katy @ Cypress Woods
Katy defeated Clear Springs by a score of 28-13 to begin 2020 and has a chance to improve to 2-0 with a win over Cypress Woods this weekend.
No. 12 Trinity (Ky.) @ St. Xavier
Trinity knocked off Male High School 43-14 last weekend and can improve to 3-0 with a win over St. Xavier on Friday.
No. 13 Center Grove (Ind.) @ Pike
Center Grove dominated from start to finish in its 66-0 win over Lawrence Central last weekend. The Trojans can notch their seventh straight win against a Pike team that features Missouri recruit Kyran Montgomery and Purdue recruit Mahamane Moussa on Friday night.
No. 14 Thompson (Ala.) vs. Vestavia Hills
Thompson blanked Mountain Brook 31-0 last weekend and is looking to continue its defensive dominance against 1-2 Vestavia Hills this weekend.
No. 15 De Smet Jesuit — BYE
De Smet Jesuit opens its season against Christian Brothers on Oct. 10.
No. 16 Shadow Creek (Texas) vs. Bridgeland
Shadow Creek’s first game as a district 6A team did not go as planned, as North Shore downed the Sharks in their season opener. Shadow Creek has a chance to bounce back against 1-0 Bridgeland on Friday night.
No. 17 Dutch Fork (S.C.) @ Chapin
Dutch Fork kicked off 2020 with a bang last weekend, downing White Knoll 66-0. Chapin also opened its season with a win, but Dutch Fork has a good chance to remain undefeated when the clock hits zeroes on Friday night.
No. 18 Bixby (Okla.) @ Putnam City West
Bixby lit up the scoreboard with 74 points in its win over Bartlesville last Friday. Such an offensive performance is tough to replicate in consecutive weeks, but the Spartans certainly have a chance to accomplish that feat against 1-3 Putnam City West this week.
No. 19 Allen (Texas) vs. Atascocita
Atascocita is next up on Allen’s slate after beating Plano East by 23 points in Week 1. Atascocita has yet to take the field in 2020.
No. 20 Northwestern (Fla.) — BYE
Northwestern has yet to begin its 2020 season.
No. 21 Pickerington Central (Ohio) @ Reynoldsburg
Pickerington Central has shut opposing offenses down so far this season, allowing only 12 points in its first five games. The Tigers will look to continue their defensive dominance against 3-2 Reynoldsburg on Friday night.
No. 22 American Heritage (Fla.) @ Bartram Trail
American Heritage will have its work cut out for it this weekend when it takes the field against 3-0 Bartram Trail. Pat Surtain’s team is off to a 2-0 start and has allowed only three points in its first two games.
No. 23 St. Peter's Prep (N.J.) @ West Orange
St. Peter’s Prep kicks off its final season under legendary head coach Rich Hansen on the road at West Orange on Friday night. The Marauders are defending New Jersey Non-Public Group IV champions.
No. 24 Denton Guyer (Texas) vs. Ryan
Denton Guyer kicked off 2020 with a 56-33 win over Hebron in its season opener. The Wildcats will face stiff competition against a 1-0 Ryan team on Friday night.
No. 25 Cathedral (Ohio) vs. Elder
Cathedral is off to a 6-0 start in 2020, but had to scratch and claw for its last two victories over St. Xavier and La Salle. Going up against 3-2 Elder this weekend won’t be a cakewalk, either.