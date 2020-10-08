Super 25 Week 6 Preview: No. 1 IMG Academy and No. 2 Duncanville's heavyweight battle, No. 7 Chandler being put to the test against Pinnacle

Strap in, high school football fans. This is going to one action-packed week of football across the country.
The marquee game of the weekend is No. 1 IMG Academy vs. No. 2 Duncanville, but those two schools are not the only USA Today Super 25 teams faced with intriguing matchups in Week 6. No. 7 Chandler will be put to the test against fellow Arizona powerhouse Pinnacle, while No. 11 Corner Canyon will take on a 7-1 Skyridge team that is ranked No. 2 in the state according to MaxPreps. All in all, Week 6 is shaping up to be a doozy.
With that being said, let’s see what’s in store for each team in USA Today’s Super 25 in Week 6.
No. 1 IMG Academy (Fla.) @ No. 2 Duncanville (Texas)
It doesn’t get much better than the No. 1 and No. 2 team country doing battle.
No. 1 IMG Academy will travel to Arlington, Texas to take on No. 2 Duncanville, which welcomes back head coach Reginald Samples after he missed its season opener because of a suspension. To say there will be an abundance of Division I talent on the field on Saturday would be an understatement — there are over 60 Division I prospects on both teams.
Heavyweights like this seldom square off in a season. If all goes as expected, this could be a game people in Florida and Texas talk about for a while.
No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas — BYE
St. Thomas Aquinas begins its 2020 season on Oct. 16.
No. 4 North Shore (Texas) vs. Willis
North Shore will get a bit of a break this weekend after a grueling start to its 2020 season, as 0-2 Willis High School comes to town on Friday night. North Shore is fresh off a nail-biting 30-23 win over Klein Collins last weekend.
No. 5 Grayson (Ga.) vs. Mill Creek
Grayson is back in action after its bye week and will take on 2-1 Mill Creek on Friday night. Grayson last defeated Archer High School 26-7 two weeks ago.
No. 6 Ryan (Texas) — BYE
Ryan has canceled all games and football practices for the next two weeks after two positive COVID-19 tests. This comes on the heels of Ryan’s upset victory over Denton Guyer, propelling it into the Super 25.
No. 7 Chandler (Ariz.) vs. Pinnacle
Chandler opened its 2020 season with an easy 44-10 win last weekend, but will be put to the test when it hosts fellow Arizona power Pinnacle on Friday night. According to MaxPreps, Pinnacle is the No. 8 team in Arizona.
No. 8 Austin Westlake (Texas) vs. Del Valle
Austin Westlake will host a 1-1 Del Valle team without five-star wide receiver Caleb Burton on Friday night. Austin Westlake dominated to the tune of a 56-0 rout over Midway High School last weekend.
No. 9 Miami Central (Fla.) - BYE
Miami Central will begin its 2020 season against No. 21 Northwestern on Oct. 23.
No. 10 Lowndes (Ga.) @ Valdosta
Lowndes is back in action on Friday after its bye week, hitting the road to take on 2-1 Valdosta. Lowndes most recently cruised to a 38-13 win over Lee County High School.
No. 11 Corner Canyon (Utah) @ Skyridge
Corner Canyon will face its toughest test of the season when it hits the road to take on 7-1 Skyridge High School on Thursday night. According to MaxPreps, Skyridge is the No. 2 team in Utah, making this a battle of the two best teams in the state.
No. 12 Katy (Texas) vs. Seven Lakes
Katy is set to host 0-2 Seven Lakes High School on Friday night. Katy defeated Cypress Woods 66-21 last weekend.
No. 13 Trinity (Ky.) vs. Ballard
3-0 Trinity will host 1-1 Ballard High School on Friday night. The Shamrocks are off to a roaring start in 2020, scoring over 40 points in each of their first three games.
No. 14 Center Grove (Ind.) at Lawrence North
Center Grove hits the road to take on 5-2 Lawrence North High School on Friday night. Center Grove’s matchup with Lawrence North is primed to be its toughest since taking on Warren Central in Week 2.
No. 15 Thompson (Ala.) at Gadsden City
Thompson will play its first road game in two weeks when it takes on 3-4 Gadsden City on Thursday night.
No. 16 De Smet Jesuit (Mo.) vs. Christian Brothers
De Smet Jesuit kicks off its 2020 season against 1-0 Christian Brothers on Saturday afternoon.
No. 17 Dutch Fork (S.C.) at River Bluff
Dutch Fork has a road game at River Bluff High School on Friday night. Dutch Fork has dominated so far this season, scoring over 50 points in each of its first two games.
No. 18 Southlake Carroll (Texas) @ Rockwall
Southlake Carroll burst into the rankings after scoring 72 points in its season opener against Rockwall-Heath last weekend. The Dragons will face a stiffer test on Friday night when they travel to 2-0 Rockwall High School.
No. 19 Bixby (Okla.) vs. Choctaw
Bixby will host 3-1 Choctaw High School on Friday night. Bixby defeated Carl Albert High School 56-14 last weekend.
No. 20 Allen (Texas) @ Cedar Hill
Fresh off a statement win at home against Atascocita last weekend, Allen will hit the road to take on 1-0 Cedar Hill on Friday night.
No. 21 Northwestern (Fla.) — BYE
Northwestern will open its 2020 season against No. 9 Miami Central on Oct. 23.
No. 22 Pickerington Central (Ohio) vs. Grove City
Pickerington Central will take on 2-4 Grove City in the first round of the OHSAA Division I Region III playoffs on Friday night. Pickerington Central is the No. 1 seed in the region.
No. 23 American Heritage (Fla.) vs. Trinity Christian Academy
American Heritage is set to face another tough opponent on Friday night when 2-1 Trinity Christian Academy travels to Plantation for a matchup with the 3-0 Patriots.
No. 24 St. Peter's Prep (N.J.) vs. Don Bosco Prep
St. Peter’s begins its gauntlet of a conference schedule against 1-0 Don Bosco Prep on Friday night. Don Bosco kicked off its 2020 season by defeating Paramus Catholic by 21 points last weekend and is one of the best teams in New Jersey.
No. 25 Cathedral (Ind.) vs. Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory
7-0 Cathedral will host 3-2 Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory on Friday. Cathedral defeated Elder 36-14 last weekend.