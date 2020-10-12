Super 25 Week 6 Recap: No. 1 IMG Academy downs No. 2 Duncanville

IMG Academy, the top-ranked team USA Today’s Super 25, traveled to Texas and did what it did best against No. 2 Duncanville on Saturday afternoon.

It dominated.

IMG Academy handed Duncanville its worst loss in five years in a 41-14 rout, headlining an eventful week of high school football across the country. A handful of Super 25 teams were pushed to the brink, staving off ferocious upset bids. Others, like No. 7 Chandler, sent resounding messages and proved themselves worthy of their rankings in blowout wins over quality opponents.

Here is a recap of how each team in the Super 25 fared in Week 5.