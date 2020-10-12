Super 25 Week 6 Recap: No. 1 IMG Academy downs No. 2 Duncanville

IMG Academy, the top-ranked team USA Today’s Super 25, traveled to Texas and did what it did best against No. 2 Duncanville on Saturday afternoon.
It dominated.
IMG Academy handed Duncanville its worst loss in five years in a 41-14 rout, headlining an eventful week of high school football across the country. A handful of Super 25 teams were pushed to the brink, staving off ferocious upset bids. Others, like No. 7 Chandler, sent resounding messages and proved themselves worthy of their rankings in blowout wins over quality opponents.
Here is a recap of how each team in the Super 25 fared in Week 5.
No. 1 IMG Academy (Fla.) 41, No. 2 Duncanville (Texas) 14
IMG Academy traveled to Texas and got the best of Duncanville on Saturday afternoon, handing the Panthers their worst loss since 2015 in a 41-14 blowout.
Five-star Michigan commit J.J. McCarthy had his way with Duncanville’s defense, tossing three touchdown passes. Duncanville built an early 7-3 lead, but IMG Academy rattled off 31 unanswered points en route to its fifth win of 2020.
“When you come to IMG, and you play football, you give up your entire life so you can perform, so you can be the best,” McCarthy said, per Greg Riddle of the Dallas Morning News. “It’s in our DNA to come down here and get the job done.”
No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas — BYE
St. Thomas Aquinas kicks off its 2020 on Oct. 16 against TRU Prep Academy.
No. 4 North Shore 48 (Texas), Willis 21
North Shore jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back on Friday night, downing Willis High School by a final score of 48-21.
Willis scored a touchdown in the second quarter to make it a 14-7 game, but North Shore responded with 35 unanswered points to pull away for the victory. Auburn commit Dematrius Davis completed 12 of 14 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns.
No. 5 Grayson (Ga.) 20, Mill Creek 13 (2OT)
Mill Creek gave Grayson everything it could handle on its senior night, but in the end, the No. 5 team in the country got the job done in overtime.
Mill Creek pushed Grayson to double overtime on Friday night in a defensive battle for the ages. However, Grayson’s offensive talent took over in the extra period and did just enough to knock off a feisty, upset-minded Mill Creek squad.
“I think when you go through games like that, it’s more about the learning experience for everybody … for us as coaches and especially for our players,” Grayson head coach Adam Carter said, per Jack Leo of the Gwinnet Daily Post. “We had a couple kids in overtime and late in the fourth quarter that found a way to make some plays, so that was a positive. We’ll find a way to build off of it and we have a bunch of stuff to fix, but it’s much better to come out with a win and it be ugly than a loss.”
No. 6 Ryan (Texas) — BYE
Ryan has canceled all games and football practices for the next two weeks after two positive COVID-19 tests.
No. 7 Chandler (Ariz.) 64, Pinnacle 0
Chandler took the field on Friday night with a chance to send a resounding message across the country and it delivered, blowing out Pinnacle behind four first-half touchdowns from Boise State commit Eli Sanders.
Sanders rushed for 200 yards and four touchdowns in the first half against Pinnacle, who entered the week ranked No. 5 in the Arizona Republic’s state Top 10. The Wolves led 43-0 at halftime, instituting a running clock for the entirety of the second half.
“The offensive linemen did a tremendous job with the holes tonight,” Sanders said, per The Republic. “I just trusted them. Tomorrow, we’re going to move on like nothing happened, and get ready for next week.”
No. 8 Austin Westlake (Texas) 58, Del Valle 0
Austin Westlake cruised to a dominant 58-0 win over Del Valle sans five-star receiver Caleb Burton on Friday night. Junior quarterback Cade Klubnik went 16-23 for 247 yards and three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing), while sophomore wide receiver Jaden Greathouse caught seven passes for 132 yards and a score.
No. 9 Miami Central (Fla.) — BYE
Miami Central will begin its 2020 season against No. 21 Northwestern on Oct. 23.
No. 10 Lowndes (Ga.) 33, Valdosta 21
Lowndes got the best of Valdosta in one of Georgia’s best rivalries, as it emerged from a wild game that was televised on ESPN2 with a 33-21 victory.
Lowndes quarterback Jacurri Brown filled up the stat sheet, rushing for 175 yards and two touchdowns to go along with over 100 yards and two more touchdowns through the air.
No. 11 Corner Canyon (Utah) 29, Skyridge 26
Friday night high football in Utah featured two of the premier programs in the state, as Corner Canyon traveled to Skyridge and edged the Falcons by a final score of 29-26.
Skyridge had a chance to win on Corner Canyon’s five with eight seconds remaining, but sophomore quarterback McCae Hillstead was tackled two yards short of the end zone as time expired. Corner Canyon closes out its regular-season slate against a 7-2 American Fork team this weekend.
No. 12 Katy (Texas) 59, Seven Lakes 3
Katy cruised to its second consecutive blowout victory, downing Seven Lakes 59-3 on Friday night. Things will not be as easy for the Tigers this upcoming weekend, as they will hit the road to take on 3-0 Thompkins.
No. 13 Trinity (Ky.) 40, Ballard 0
Trinity dominated from start to finish against Ballard on Friday night, cruising to a 40-0 win. Trinity jumped out to a 26-0 halftime lead and tacked on 14 more in the third, giving the Shamrocks their fourth consecutive 40-point performance.
Next up for Trinity is a date with 0-4 Eastern High School. Assuming all goes well against Eastern, Trinity will be 5-0 entering its showdown with Bowling Green High School in two weeks.
No. 14 Center Grove (Ind.) 28, Lawrence North 13
For a while, it looked like Center Grove was going to drop its first contest of 2020 on the road at Lawrence North.
Faced with a 13-0 deficit at halftime, the Trojans scored 28 unanswered points in the second half to rally for their eighth win of the season. Center Grove shot itself in the foot on multiple occasions in the first half, driving deep into Lawrence North territory only to not come away with any points. That was not the case over the final 30 minutes, though, as Center Grove broke through and had no issue finding paydirt in crunch time.
No. 15 Thompson (Ala.) 48, Gadsden City 0
Thompson blew out Gadsen City 48-0 on Friday night. The Warriors will have to get past 6-1 Oak Mountain this upcoming weekend before their highly-anticipated showdown with Hoover on Oct. 23.
No. 16 De Smet Jesuit (Mo.) 41, Christian Brothers 21
De Smet Jesuit kicked off its 2020 season with a 20-point victory over Christian Brothers on Saturday afternoon. Christian Brothers led 7-3 at the end of the first quarter, but De Smet Jesuit responded with 14 points in the second quarter to jump out in front and never relinquished its lead from that point on.
No. 17 Dutch Fork (S.C.) 41, River Bluff 7
Dutch Fork cruised to a 41-7 win over River Bluff on Friday night. Next up for the Silver Foxes are 0-1 Lexington this upcoming weekend.
Rockwall (Texas) 44, No. 18 Southlake Carroll 42
Southlake Carroll’s first week in the USA Today Super 25 did not end well, as Rockwall edged the Dragons 44-42 on Friday night.
Southlake Carroll sophomore running back Owen Allen ran for 150 yards and two scores against Rockwall, while junior wide receivers Landson Samson and RJ Maryland combined for six catches, 236 yards and three touchdowns. Samson caught six passes for 130 yards and a touchdown, while Maryland hauled in four for 106 yards and two touchdowns.
No. 19 Bixby (Okla.) 24, Choctaw 13
Choctaw put Bixby to the test on Friday night, but the Spartans had just enough to emerge with a 24-13 victory.
Junior running back Braylin Presley followed up his six-touchdown performance against Carl Albert High School by rushing for 167 yards and three scores.
No. 20 Allen (Texas) — BYE
Positive COVID-19 cases forced Allen to cancel its game against Cedar Hill on Friday night.
No. 21 Northwestern (Fla.) — BYE
Northwestern will open its 2020 season against No. 9 Miami Central on Oct. 23.
No. 22 Pickerington Central (Ohio) 49, Grove City 0
Pickerington Central cruised to a first-round playoff victory on Friday night, shutting out Grove City 49-0.
Pickerington Central scored 28 points in the second quarter to put some distance between itself and Grove City after a tight 7-0 first quarter. Pickerington Central will play Hilliard Darby OHSAA Division I Region III playoffs.
No. 23 American Heritage (Fla.) — BYE
American Heritage will take on Trinity Christian Academy on Oct. 16.
No. 24 St. Peter's Prep (N.J.) 21, Don Bosco Prep 7
Don Bosco Prep jumped out to a 7-0 first-quarter lead against St. Peter’s Prep, but that was the only offense the Ironmen could muster on Friday night, as St. Peter’s Prep dominated the remaining three quarters en route to a 21-7 win.
Virginia Tech commit Taj Bullock accounted for all three of St. Peter’s Prep’s touchdowns, throwing for two and rushing for one. Bullock passed for 89 yards and rushed for 85.
No. 25 Cathedral (Ind.) 49, Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory 7
Cathedral rolled through Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory on Friday night. Now, it’s time for the biggest game on Cathedral’s slate — a matchup with No. 14 Center Grove this upcoming weekend before the playoffs begin.