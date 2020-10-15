Super 25 Week 7 Preview: No. 14 Center Grove, No. 25 Cathedral battle for Indiana supremacy

Another intriguing week of action for each team ranked in USA Today’s Super 25 is already underway.

No. 13 Corner Canyon kicked off the week on Wednesday after its regular-season finale was moved up by a day at the last minute. Friday night will feature no shortage of juicy matchups, as No. 14 Center Grove and No. 25 Cathedral will battle for the No. 1 ranking in Indiana, No. 2 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) will kick off its 2020 season and No. 8 Ryan (Texas) will return to the field after being forced to postpone its last game because of positive coronavirus tests in the program.

With that being said, let’s see what’s in store for each team in USA Today’s Super 25 in Week 7.