Super 25 Week 7 Recap: No. 14 Center Grove downs No. 25 Cathedral in final seconds

Seven of USA Today’s Super 25 teams did not take the field in Week 7, but those who did left lasting impressions. No. 14 Center Grove reaffirmed itself as the top team in Indiana by knocking off No. 25 Cathedral in the final seconds, while No. 18 DeSoto (Texas) overcame a shaky start to defeat high-profile Trinity Christian Academy – Cedar Hill.
Here is a recap of how each team in the Super 25 fared in Week 7.
No. 1 IMG Academy (Fla.) 56, Bishop Sycamore 6
IMG Academy scored 21 points in the first quarter and never looked back, rolling to a 56-6 victory over winless Bishop Sycamore on Friday night.
No. 2 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) 25, TRU Prep Academy 13
St. Thomas Aquinas was forced to endure a two-hour and 40-minute weather delay before kicking off its 2020 season against TRU Prep Academy on Friday night. Once the Raiders did take the field, though, they picked up where they left off last season with a 25-13 win.
TRU Prep, which is comprised of mostly former University School players, gave St. Thomas Aquinas a run by jumping out to an early lead, but the Raiders eventually settled in thanks to the steady play of junior quarterback Zion Turner.
“That’s an explosive offense, and I think they caught us off guard a little bit,” St. Thomas Aquinas coach Roger Harriott said, per Adam Lichtenstein of the Sun-Sentinel. “Football is really about matchups. They have a tremendous pass game and a quick game, and they were able to take our D-linemen out of it for a little bit. But I think once we got into a rhythm, coach [Jason] Taylor and his defensive staff made some adjustments and our guys responded at halftime and came out here and finished the game.”
No. 3 North Shore (Texas) 49, Manvel 14
North Shore manhandled Manvel in its 49-14 win over the Mavericks on Friday night. North Shore led only 28-14 at halftime, but shut Manvel out in the second half to cruise to the victory.
No. 4 Grayson (Ga.) 42, South Gwinnett 7
Grayson hung a 28 spot on South Gwinnett on Friday night and rolled to a 42-7 win to kick off region play.
Junior quarterback De’yon Cannon went 5-8 for 101 yards and two touchdowns.
No. 5 Duncanville (Texas) — BYE
Duncanville had the week off to recover from its loss to No. 1 IMG Academy. Next up for the Panthers is Waco High School.
No. 6 Austin Westlake (Texas) 56 vs. San Marcos 0
Austin Westlake posted over 50 points for the third consecutive weekend, dominating San Marcos in a 56-0 rout on Friday night.
Junior quarterback Cade Clubnik completed 15 of his 26 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Luke both of Clubnik’s touchdowns and registered 138 receiving yards.
No. 7 Chandler (Ariz.) 55, Perry 0
Chandler posted its second consecutive shutout on Friday night, downing Perry by a final score of 55-0.
No. 8 Ryan (Texas) 41, Denton 0
Ryan did not miss a beat coming off a week out of action because of positive COVID-19 cases in the program, cruising to a 41-0 win over local rival Denton High School.
No. 9 Miami Central (Fla.) — BYE
Miami Central begins its 2020 season this weekend against No. 22 Northwestern.
No. 10 Lowndes (Ga.) — BYE
Lowndes was slated to play Alcovy High School on Friday night, but has shut down its football program until Oct. 28 because of positive COVID-19 cases.
No. 11 Katy (Texas) — BYE
Katy’s highly-anticipated Friday night showdown with Tompkins was been postponed to Week 10.
No. 12 Trinity (Ky.) — BYE
Trinity had a bye week. Its next opponent is 0-4 Eastern on Oct. 23.
No. 13 Corner Canyon (Utah) 53, American Fork 32
Corner Canyon’s regular-season finale was pushed up to Wednesday night, but the short-notice scheduling change did not hurt the Chargers, as they completed an undefeated regular season with a 53-32 win over American Fork.
No. 14 Center Grove (Ind.) 17, No. 25 Cathedral 13
Talk about one for the ages.
No 14 Center Grove found paydirt with under a minute remaining to come from behind and defeat No. 25 Cathedral on Friday night. Cathedral went for it on fourth-and-one with a minute and a half remaining to ice the game, but the Trojans came up with a huge stop and promptly marched down the field for a score.
“For whatever reason, we got flat at times in the game and made some mistakes, but we overcome,” Center Grove coach Eric Moore said. “That’s what the game teaches you, and life, to overcome. And we’re undefeated, man. This is an unbelievable season.”
No. 15 Thompson (Ala.) 49, Oak Mountain 21
Thompson had no issue picking up its ninth win of the season on Friday night, downing Oak Mountain 49-21. Next up for Thompson is the game it has had circled on its schedule for the entire year — a showdown with undefeated rival Hoover High School.
No. 16 De Smet Jesuit (Mo.) 38 @ St. Louis University 22
De Smet Jesuit hit the road and defeated St. Louis University High School 38-22 on Friday night.
No. 17 Dutch Fork (S.C.) 55, Lexington 13
Dutch Fork traveled to Lexington High School and defeated the Wildcats by a final score of 55-13 on Friday night. Dutch Fork came out of the gates on fire, dropping 28 points on Lexington in the first half.
No. 18 DeSoto (Texas) 62 vs. Trinity Christian - Cedar Hill 29
DeSoto had some rust to shake off against Trinity Christian – Cedar Hill on Friday night, but eventually had no issue downing the Tigers and the Sanders clan by a final score of 62-29.
Trinity Christian – Cedar Hill jumped out to a 10-0 lead, but DeSoto answered with 41 unanswered points to put the game away.
“We were too anxious at the start” DeSoto coach Claude Mathis said, per the Dallas Morning News. “But we overcame it.”
No. 19 Pickerington Central (Ohio) 35, Hilliard Darby 16
Pickerington Central cruised to a 35-16 second-round playoff victory over Hilliard Darby on Friday night.
No. 20 Bixby (Okla.) 51, Page 20
Bixby’s high-powered offense bounced back after scoring only 24 points in Week 6, registering 51 in its win over Page High School on Friday night.
Bixby made its presence felt early against Page, posting 22 points in the first quarter. Junior running back Braylin Presley caught four passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 64 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.
No. 21 Allen (Texas) — BYE
Allen’s game against Tyler Legacy was canceled because of positive coronavirus cases in Allen’s program. Allen was forced to cancel its game against Cedar Hill the previous week as well.
No. 22 Northwestern (Fla.) — BYE
Northwestern will begin its 2020 season against No. 9 Miami Central next weekend.
Trinity Christian Academy (Fla.) 3, No. 23 American Heritage 0
American Heritage’s defense pitched a shutout for 47 minutes and 13 seconds against Trinity Christian Academy on Friday night, but it was not enough for Defenders to avoid their first loss of 2020.
With 12 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, American Heritage five-star safety James Williams muffed a punt, setting up a 22-yard Trinity Christian game-winning field goal. American Heritage ran 30 more plays than Trinity Christian and dominated in time of possession, but committed 19 penalties that cost itself 141 yards.
“I told the kids after the game, ‘You can’t win a football game when you’re just too undisciplined, no matter how good your defense plays,’” American Heritage coach Patrick Surtain said, per the Miami Herald. “Penalties, a big turnover down deep, missed assignments — it’s how you lose games and that’s what happened to us tonight. You can’t do that against anybody let alone a really good team like Trinity Christian and they made us pay.”
No. 24 St. Peter's Prep (N.J.) 33, St. Joseph (Montvale) 20
St. Peter’s Prep avenged its 24-6 loss to St. Joseph (Montvale) in 2019 with a 33-20 defeat of the Green Knights on Saturday afternoon.