Super 25 Week 7 Recap: No. 14 Center Grove downs No. 25 Cathedral in final seconds

St. Thomas Aquinas was forced to endure a two-hour and 40-minute weather delay before kicking off its 2020 season against TRU Prep Academy on Friday night. Once the Raiders did take the field, though, they picked up where they left off last season with a 25-13 win.

TRU Prep, which is comprised of mostly former University School players, gave St. Thomas Aquinas a run by jumping out to an early lead, but the Raiders eventually settled in thanks to the steady play of junior quarterback Zion Turner.

“That’s an explosive offense, and I think they caught us off guard a little bit,” St. Thomas Aquinas coach Roger Harriott said, per Adam Lichtenstein of the Sun-Sentinel. “Football is really about matchups. They have a tremendous pass game and a quick game, and they were able to take our D-linemen out of it for a little bit. But I think once we got into a rhythm, coach [Jason] Taylor and his defensive staff made some adjustments and our guys responded at halftime and came out here and finished the game.”