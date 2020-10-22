USA Today Sports

Super 25 Week 8 Preview: No. 9 Miami Central, No. 25 Northwestern square off in season debuts

Football

By October 22, 2020 1:10 pm

By

With two teams making their season debuts and three others making their 2020 USA Today Super 25 debuts this weekend, Week 8 is primed to be an action-packed stretch of football across the country.

With that being said, let’s see what’s in store for each team in USA Today’s Super 25 this weekend.

No. 1 IMG Academy (Fla.) — BYE

Syndication: The Tennessean

IMG Academy is off in Week 8 before taking on No. 25 Northwestern next weekend.

No. 2 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) vs. Cardinal Gibbons

Chuck Bethel/Football Hotbed

St. Thomas Aquinas will play host to a 2-0 Cardinal Gibbons team headlined by Clemson wide receiver commit Troy Stellato on Friday night.

No. 3 North Shore (Texas) vs. West Brook

Godofredo A Vásquez/Houston Chronicle

North Shore hosts 1-2 West Brook on Friday night.

No. 4 St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.) vs. Bishop Sycamore

Gil McGlynn/St. Joseph’s Prep

St. Joseph’s Prep takes on 0-6 Bishop Sycamore on Friday for the first time as a USA Today Super 25 team in 2020. Bishop Sycamore is fresh off a 50-point loss to No. 1 IMG Academy.

No. 5 Grayson (Ga.) — BYE

Photo: Magic Moment Photography

Grayson is off this weekend. Its next game comes on Oct. 30 against 5-1 Parkview.

No. 6 Duncanville (Texas) @ Waco

John F. Rhodes/Dallas Morning News

Duncanville is back in action on Friday night, taking on 1-1 Waco High School.

No. 7 Ryan (Texas) @ Wakeland

Jeff Woo/Denton Record-Chronicle

Ryan will have its work cut out for it when it hits the road to play 4-0 Wakeland High School on Friday night.

No. 8 Chandler (Ariz.) @ Higley

Rob Schumacher/The Republic

Chandler will look to extend its shutout streak to three games on the road against 2-1 Higley High School on Friday night.

No. 9 Miami Central (Fla.) vs. No. 25 Northwestern (Fla.)

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Miami Central and Northwestern open its seasons in this week’s lone USA Today Super 25 matchup

No. 10 Lowndes (Ga.) — BYE

Syndication: Montgomery

Lowndes is scheduled to return on Oct. 30 against rival Tift County. However, the program is currently shut down because of COVID-19 and coach Jamey DuBose was hospitalized over the weekend with coronavirus.

No. 11 Katy (Texas) @ Cinco Ranch

Tim Warner/Houston Chronicle

Katy hits the road to take on 1-3 Cinco Ranch on Saturday afternoon.

No. 12 Austin Westlake (Texas) — BYE

Action Gallery Pros

Austin Westlake is on a bye in Week 8. Its next opponent is 2-2 Hays High School on Oct. 30.

No. 13 Trinity (Ky.) @ Eastern

Matt Stone/Courier Journal

Trinity is slated for a road matchup with 0-5 Eastern High School on Friday night.

No. 14 Corner Canyon (Utah) — BYE

MaxPreps

Corner Canyon has a first-round bye in the Utah state playoffs.

No. 15 Center Grove (Ind.) vs. Columbus North

Syndication: Indianapolis

Center Grove will take on 6-2 Columbus North in the first round of the 2020-21 IHSAA Football State Tournament.

No. 16 Thompson (Ala.) vs. Hoover

Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images

The week Thompson has waited for all season is finally here, as it will host rival and undefeated Hoover High School on Friday night.

No. 17 De Smet Jesuit (Mo.) vs. Vashon

De Smet Jesuit will host Vashon High School, which has yet to begin its 2020 season, on Friday night.

No. 18 Dutch Fork (S.C.) vs. Spring Valley

Anderson Independent Mail

Dutch Fork hosts 1-2-1 Spring Valley High School on Friday night.

No. 19 DeSoto (Texas) vs. Waxahachie

Steve Hamm/Dallas Morning News

DeSoto follows up its dominant win over Trinity Christian Academy – Cedar Hill by hosting 1-2 Waxahachie on Friday night.

No. 20 Cherry Creek (Colo.) vs. Grandview

Cherry Creek Touchdown Club

Cherry Creek makes its 2020 debut as a USA Today Super 25 team this weekend, taking on 1-1 Grandview High School on Friday night.

No. 21 Pickerington Central (Ohio) vs. Hilliard Bradley

Michael Noyes for The Enquirer

Pickerington Central hosts 3-5 Hilliard Bradley in the semifinals of OHSAA Division I – Region 3 playoffs on Friday night.

No. 22 Lake Travis (Texas) vs. Austin

Lake Travis will host 3-0 Austin High School on Friday night after scoring 70 points against Hays High School last weekend.

No. 23 Bixby (Okla.) @ Muskogee

Syndication: Tulsa

Bixby hits the road to take on 0-6 Muskogee High School on Friday night.

No. 24 St. Peter's Prep (N.J.) @ Paramus Catholic

Michael Karas/NorthJersey.com

A road matchup with 0-3 Paramus Catholic on Friday night is next on St. Peter’s Prep’s schedule.

