Super 25 Week 8 Preview: No. 9 Miami Central, No. 25 Northwestern square off in season debuts

With two teams making their season debuts and three others making their 2020 USA Today Super 25 debuts this weekend, Week 8 is primed to be an action-packed stretch of football across the country.
With that being said, let’s see what’s in store for each team in USA Today’s Super 25 this weekend.
No. 1 IMG Academy (Fla.) — BYE
IMG Academy is off in Week 8 before taking on No. 25 Northwestern next weekend.
No. 2 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) vs. Cardinal Gibbons
St. Thomas Aquinas will play host to a 2-0 Cardinal Gibbons team headlined by Clemson wide receiver commit Troy Stellato on Friday night.
No. 3 North Shore (Texas) vs. West Brook
North Shore hosts 1-2 West Brook on Friday night.
No. 4 St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.) vs. Bishop Sycamore
St. Joseph’s Prep takes on 0-6 Bishop Sycamore on Friday for the first time as a USA Today Super 25 team in 2020. Bishop Sycamore is fresh off a 50-point loss to No. 1 IMG Academy.
No. 5 Grayson (Ga.) — BYE
Grayson is off this weekend. Its next game comes on Oct. 30 against 5-1 Parkview.
No. 6 Duncanville (Texas) @ Waco
Duncanville is back in action on Friday night, taking on 1-1 Waco High School.
No. 7 Ryan (Texas) @ Wakeland
Ryan will have its work cut out for it when it hits the road to play 4-0 Wakeland High School on Friday night.
No. 8 Chandler (Ariz.) @ Higley
Chandler will look to extend its shutout streak to three games on the road against 2-1 Higley High School on Friday night.
No. 9 Miami Central (Fla.) vs. No. 25 Northwestern (Fla.)
Miami Central and Northwestern open its seasons in this week’s lone USA Today Super 25 matchup
No. 10 Lowndes (Ga.) — BYE
Lowndes is scheduled to return on Oct. 30 against rival Tift County. However, the program is currently shut down because of COVID-19 and coach Jamey DuBose was hospitalized over the weekend with coronavirus.
No. 11 Katy (Texas) @ Cinco Ranch
Katy hits the road to take on 1-3 Cinco Ranch on Saturday afternoon.
No. 12 Austin Westlake (Texas) — BYE
Austin Westlake is on a bye in Week 8. Its next opponent is 2-2 Hays High School on Oct. 30.
No. 13 Trinity (Ky.) @ Eastern
Trinity is slated for a road matchup with 0-5 Eastern High School on Friday night.
No. 14 Corner Canyon (Utah) — BYE
Corner Canyon has a first-round bye in the Utah state playoffs.
No. 15 Center Grove (Ind.) vs. Columbus North
Center Grove will take on 6-2 Columbus North in the first round of the 2020-21 IHSAA Football State Tournament.
No. 16 Thompson (Ala.) vs. Hoover
The week Thompson has waited for all season is finally here, as it will host rival and undefeated Hoover High School on Friday night.
No. 17 De Smet Jesuit (Mo.) vs. Vashon
De Smet Jesuit will host Vashon High School, which has yet to begin its 2020 season, on Friday night.
No. 18 Dutch Fork (S.C.) vs. Spring Valley
Dutch Fork hosts 1-2-1 Spring Valley High School on Friday night.
No. 19 DeSoto (Texas) vs. Waxahachie
DeSoto follows up its dominant win over Trinity Christian Academy – Cedar Hill by hosting 1-2 Waxahachie on Friday night.
No. 20 Cherry Creek (Colo.) vs. Grandview
Cherry Creek makes its 2020 debut as a USA Today Super 25 team this weekend, taking on 1-1 Grandview High School on Friday night.
No. 21 Pickerington Central (Ohio) vs. Hilliard Bradley
Pickerington Central hosts 3-5 Hilliard Bradley in the semifinals of OHSAA Division I – Region 3 playoffs on Friday night.
No. 22 Lake Travis (Texas) vs. Austin
Lake Travis will host 3-0 Austin High School on Friday night after scoring 70 points against Hays High School last weekend.
No. 23 Bixby (Okla.) @ Muskogee
Bixby hits the road to take on 0-6 Muskogee High School on Friday night.
No. 24 St. Peter's Prep (N.J.) @ Paramus Catholic
A road matchup with 0-3 Paramus Catholic on Friday night is next on St. Peter’s Prep’s schedule.