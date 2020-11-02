Super 25 Week 9 Recap: No. 1 IMG Academy rolls over No. 8 Miami Northwestern

Another week, another win against an elite opponent for No. 1 IMG Academy.

The Ascenders dominated Miami Northwestern, ranked No. 8 in the USA Today Super 25, on Friday night, rolling to a 49-14 victory thanks to a standout performance from Michigan recruit J.J. McCarthy. IMG Academy was not the only nationally ranked program to score a big win in Week 9, though, as No. 4 Grayson (Ga.) rolled to a win over Parkview High School on national television and No. 9 Lowndes (Ga.) etched out a win over rival Tift County.

Here is a recap of how each team in the Super 25 fared in Week 9.