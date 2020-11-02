Super 25 Week 9 Recap: No. 1 IMG Academy rolls over No. 8 Miami Northwestern

Another week, another win against an elite opponent for No. 1 IMG Academy.
The Ascenders dominated Miami Northwestern, ranked No. 8 in the USA Today Super 25, on Friday night, rolling to a 49-14 victory thanks to a standout performance from Michigan recruit J.J. McCarthy. IMG Academy was not the only nationally ranked program to score a big win in Week 9, though, as No. 4 Grayson (Ga.) rolled to a win over Parkview High School on national television and No. 9 Lowndes (Ga.) etched out a win over rival Tift County.
Here is a recap of how each team in the Super 25 fared in Week 9.
No. 1 IMG Academy (Fla.) 49, No. 8 Miami Northwestern (Fla.) 14
IMG Academy made easy work of Miami Northwestern on Friday night, as the Ascenders rolled to a 49-14 victory. Michigan recruit J.J. McCarthy fired four touchdown passes, while junior running back Kaytron Allen accounted for three touchdowns.
No. 2 North Shore (Texas) 55, Humble 6
It was business as usual for North Shore against Humble High School on Friday night, as the Mustangs scored 28 first-quarter points and never looked back in a 55-6 win.
No. 3 St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.) 52, Archbishop Wood 6
St. Joseph’s Prep reaffirmed its status as the dominant prep program in Pennsylvania on Saturday, defeating rival Archbishop Wood 52-6.
Ohio State recruit Kyle McCord went 12-23 for 235 yards and four touchdowns to go along with a rushing touchdown.
No. 4 Grayson (Ga.) 47, Parkview 7
USC recruit Jake Garcia was granted eligibility last week and made the most of it in his Grayson debut, throwing for 240 yards and two touchdowns in a 47-7 win over Parkview that was televised nationally on ESPN.
Clemson recruit racked up 149 rushing yards and two touchdowns on only 12 carries.
No. 5 Duncanville (Texas) 35, Mansfield 0
Duncanville pitched a shutout on Friday night, downing Mansfield by a final score of 35-0.
No. 6 Ryan (Texas) 68, Centennial (Texas) 28
Ryan lit up the scoreboard on Friday night, defeating Centennial High School 68-28.
No. 7 Chandler (Ariz.) 31, Centennial (Ariz.) 7
Chandler led just 13-7 at halftime, but turned in a dominant second-half defensive effort en route to a win over Centennial on Friday night.
The Wolves shut Centennial out in the second half and ripped off 25 unanswered points to put the Coyotes away. Senior quarterback Mikey Keene threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns, while senior running back Nicholas Nesbitt rushed for two scores. Classmate Eli Sanders also chipped in 86 yards on the ground.
No. 9 Lowndes (Ga.) 17, Tift County 13
Lowndes’ rust was on full display when it took the field against Tift County on Friday night, but the Vikings did just enough to etch out a 17-13 win.
Junior quarterback Jacurri Brown dominated with both his arm and his legs, throwing for 201 yards and a touchdown to go along with 90 rushing yards and a score on the ground.
Lowndes had not played since Oct. 9.
No. 10 DeSoto (Texas) 42, Lake Ridge 0
DeSoto cruised to a 42-0 shutout victory over Lake Ridge on Friday night. Senior quarterback Samari Collier threw for 372 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed for 112 yards on just four attempts.
American Heritage (Fla.) 23, No. 11 Cardinal Gibbons (Fla.) 17
Cardinal Gibbons missed out on two red zone opportunities late in the game and dropped its first contest ranked in the USA Today Super 25 to American Heritage, who was ranked to begin the season.
With the win, American Heritage now has a chance to jump back into the Super 25.
No. 12 Katy (Texas) 49, Dickinson 7
Katy handily defeated Dickinson High School 49-7 on Friday night. Sophomore running back Seth Davis totaled 121 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries, while senior tailback Jalen Davis added 120 yards and two scores.
No. 13 Thompson (Ala.) — BYE
Thompson had the week off. It begins the Alabama state playoffs as a No. 1 seed against Grissom High School on Nov. 6.
No. 14 Trinity (Ky.) 42, Bowling Green 7
Trinity scored 21 points in the first quarter and dominated from start to finish in a 42-7 win over Bowling Green High School on Friday night.
No. 15 Austin Westlake (Texas) 59, Hays 6
Junior quarterback Cade Klubnik threw for 300 yards and four touchdowns in Austin Westlake’s 59-6 win over Hays High School on Friday night.
Senior running back Zane Minors added 101 rushing yards and a touchdown. Klubnik also found the end zone on the ground.
No. 16 Corner Canyon (Utah) 59 Westlake 3
Corner Canyon kicked off the playoffs by dominating Westlake High School 59-3. Senior quarterback Jaxson Dart fired five touchdown passes in the win.
No. 17 Center Grove (Ind.) 42, Columbus North 7
Center Grove cruised in its first playoff game, downing Columbus North by a final score of 42-7.
No. 18 De Smet Jesuit (Mo.) 55, Howell Central 0
De Smet Jesuit defeated Howell Central 55-0 in the first round of the Missouri state playoffs.
No. 19 Dutch Fork (S.C.) 35, South Pointe 7
Dutch Fork notched its sixth consecutive win on Friday night, defeating South Pointe 35-7.
Junior running back Marcus Taylor had his way with South Pointe’s defense, rushing for 151 yards and three touchdowns. Senior quarterback Will Taylor went 19-31 for 276 yards and two touchdowns.
No. 20 Cherry Creek (Colo.) @ Overland
Cherry Creek notched its second straight shutout on Friday night, defeating winless Overland High School 45-0.
No. 21 Pickerington Central (Ohio) vs. Westerville Central
Pickerington Central cruised to a 38-7 win over Westerville Central to advance to the Ohio Division 1 state playoff semifinals.
No. 22 St. Peter's Prep (N.J.) — BYE
St. Peter’s Prep has the weekend off. The Marauders take on Bergen Catholic on Nov. 7.
No. 23 Hamilton (Ariz.) 38, Desert Vista 17
Hamilton dominated Desert Vista on Friday night, not allowing a single point until the fourth quarter in its 38-17 win.
Junior quarterback Nicco Marchiol was efficient through the air, going 20-26 for 205 yards and a touchdown.
No. 24 Allen (Texas) 42, Boyd 9
Allen showed no signs of rust in its return to the field on Friday night, defeating Boyd High School 42-9. The Eagles had not played since Oct. 2 because of COVID-19.
No. 25 Bixby (Okla.) 59, Ponca City 0
Bixby rolled to a 59-0 win over Ponca City on Friday night. Senior quarterback Mason Williams went 20-28 for 332 yards and three touchdowns.