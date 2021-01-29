Where did Super Bowl LV's star players play high school football?

There will be no shortage of star power on the field when the Buccaneers and Chiefs meet in Super Bowl LV.
Kansas City and Tampa Bay are both loaded on both sides of the ball. From veterans like Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to younger superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill, this year’s Super Bowl is set to feature an assortment of talent. Regardless of age, though, each star that takes the field in Tampa Bay next weekend will have something in common — humble beginnings at the high school level.
Let’s take a look at where some of the biggest names taking part in Super Bowl LV played their high school football and their journey to the next level.
*Note: Offer lists and recruit rankings are via 247Sports*
Patrick Mahomes
High School: Whitehouse (Texas)
Offers: Oklahoma State, Rice, Texas Tech
Recruit Ranking: Three stars, No. 398 overall, No. 22 pro-style quarterback, No. 50 Texas
College: Texas Tech
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
High School: Catholic (La.)
Offers: Cincinnati, LSU, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Southern Miss, Vanderbilt
Recruit Ranking: Three stars, No. 378 overall, No. 5 all-purpose running back, No. 15 Louisiana
College: LSU
Tyreek Hill
Junior College: Garden City (Kan.)
Offers: Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Florida State, Georgia, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisiana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, USC
Recruit Ranking: Four stars, No. 3 overall, No. 1 all-purpose running back, No. 1 Kansas
College: Oklahoma State
Travis Kelce
High School: Cleveland Heights (Ohio)
Offers: Akron, Cincinnati, Cleveland State, Connecticut, Eastern Michigan, Miami, Pittsburgh
Recruit Ranking: Two stars, No. 1583 overall, No. 85 tight end, No. 81 Ohio
College: Cincinnati
Frank Clark
High School: Glenville (Ohio)
Offers: California, Eastern Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, North Carolina, Toledo
Recruit Ranking: Three stars, No. 692 overall, No. 42 athlete, No. 42 Ohio
College: Michigan
Chris Jones
High School: Houston (Miss.)
Offers: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Miami, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss
Recruit Ranking: Five stars, No. 18 overall, No. 2 strong-side defensive end, No. 1 Mississippi
College: Mississippi State
Tyrann Mathieu
High School: St. Augustine (La.)
Offers: FIU, Louisiana-Monroe, LSU, SMU, Southern Miss, Tennessee, Tulane
Recruit Ranking: Four stars, No. 218 overall, No. 15 cornerback, No. 6 Louisiana
College: LSU
Tom Brady
High School: Junipero Serra (Calif.)
Offers: N/A
Recruit Ranking: N/A
College: Michigan
Mike Evans
High School: Ball (Texas)
Offers: Texas A&M
Recruit Ranking: Three stars, No. 733, No. 83 wide receiver, No. 118 Texas
College: Texas A&M
Chris Godwin
High School: Middletown (Del.)
Offers: Boston College, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, NC State, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers, South Carolina, Stanford, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, West Virginia
Recruit Ranking: Four stars, No. 168 overall, No. 26 wide receiver, No. 1 Delaware
College: Penn State
Rob Gronkowski
High School: Woodland Hills (Pa.)
Offers: Arizona, Clemson, Maryland, Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse
Recruit Ranking: Four stars, No. 101 overall, No. 4 tight end, No. 5 Pennsylvania
College: Arizona
Shaquil Barrett
High School: Baltimore City College (Md.)
Offers: Colorado State
Recruit Ranking: Not ranked
College: Colorado State
Lavonte David
Junior College: Fort Scott (Kan.)
Offers: Nebraska
Recruit Ranking: Not ranked
College: Nebraska
*Note: David originally signed with Middle Tennessee out of Northwestern High School in Florida.
Devin White
High School: North Webster (La.)
Offers: 31, including a group of finalists consisting of Arkansas, Florida State and LSU.
Recruit Ranking: Four stars, No. 135 overall, No. 5 running back (yes, White was originally recruited as a running back), No. 8 Louisiana
