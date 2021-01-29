USA Today Sports

Where did Super Bowl LV's star players play high school football?

By January 29, 2021 12:15 pm

There will be no shortage of star power on the field when the Buccaneers and Chiefs meet in Super Bowl LV.

Kansas City and Tampa Bay are both loaded on both sides of the ball. From veterans like Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to younger superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill, this year’s Super Bowl is set to feature an assortment of talent. Regardless of age, though, each star that takes the field in Tampa Bay next weekend will have something in common — humble beginnings at the high school level.

Let’s take a look at where some of the biggest names taking part in Super Bowl LV played their high school football and their journey to the next level.

*Note: Offer lists and recruit rankings are via 247Sports*

Patrick Mahomes

High School: Whitehouse (Texas)

Offers: Oklahoma State, Rice, Texas Tech

Recruit Ranking: Three stars, No. 398 overall, No. 22 pro-style quarterback, No. 50 Texas

College: Texas Tech

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

High School: Catholic (La.)

Offers: Cincinnati, LSU, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Southern Miss, Vanderbilt

Recruit Ranking: Three stars, No. 378 overall, No. 5 all-purpose running back, No. 15 Louisiana

College: LSU

Tyreek Hill

Junior College: Garden City (Kan.)

Offers: Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Florida State, Georgia, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisiana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, USC

Recruit Ranking: Four stars, No. 3 overall, No. 1 all-purpose running back, No. 1 Kansas

College: Oklahoma State

Travis Kelce

High School: Cleveland Heights (Ohio)

Offers: Akron, Cincinnati, Cleveland State, Connecticut, Eastern Michigan, Miami, Pittsburgh

Recruit Ranking: Two stars, No. 1583 overall, No. 85 tight end, No. 81 Ohio

College: Cincinnati

Frank Clark

High School: Glenville (Ohio)

Offers: California, Eastern Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, North Carolina, Toledo

Recruit Ranking: Three stars, No. 692 overall, No. 42 athlete, No. 42 Ohio

College: Michigan

Chris Jones

High School: Houston (Miss.)

Offers: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Miami, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss

Recruit Ranking: Five stars, No. 18 overall, No. 2 strong-side defensive end, No. 1 Mississippi

College: Mississippi State

Tyrann Mathieu

High School: St. Augustine (La.)

Offers: FIU, Louisiana-Monroe, LSU, SMU, Southern Miss, Tennessee, Tulane

Recruit Ranking: Four stars, No. 218 overall, No. 15 cornerback, No. 6 Louisiana

College: LSU

Tom Brady

High School: Junipero Serra (Calif.)

Offers: N/A

Recruit Ranking: N/A

College: Michigan

Mike Evans

High School: Ball (Texas)

Offers: Texas A&M

Recruit Ranking: Three stars, No. 733, No. 83 wide receiver, No. 118 Texas

College: Texas A&M

Chris Godwin

High School: Middletown (Del.)

Offers: Boston College, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, NC State, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers, South Carolina, Stanford, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, West Virginia

Recruit Ranking: Four stars, No. 168 overall, No. 26 wide receiver, No. 1 Delaware

College: Penn State

Rob Gronkowski

High School: Woodland Hills (Pa.)

Offers: Arizona, Clemson, Maryland, Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse

Recruit Ranking: Four stars, No. 101 overall, No. 4 tight end, No. 5 Pennsylvania

College: Arizona

Shaquil Barrett

High School: Baltimore City College (Md.)

Offers: Colorado State

Recruit Ranking: Not ranked

College: Colorado State

Lavonte David

Junior College: Fort Scott (Kan.)

Offers: Nebraska

Recruit Ranking: Not ranked

College: Nebraska

*Note: David originally signed with Middle Tennessee out of Northwestern High School in Florida.

Devin White

High School: North Webster (La.)

Offers: 31, including a group of finalists consisting of Arkansas, Florida State and LSU.

Recruit Ranking: Four stars, No. 135 overall, No. 5 running back (yes, White was originally recruited as a running back), No. 8 Louisiana

