Where did Super Bowl LV's star players play high school football?

There will be no shortage of star power on the field when the Buccaneers and Chiefs meet in Super Bowl LV.

Kansas City and Tampa Bay are both loaded on both sides of the ball. From veterans like Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to younger superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill, this year’s Super Bowl is set to feature an assortment of talent. Regardless of age, though, each star that takes the field in Tampa Bay next weekend will have something in common — humble beginnings at the high school level.

Let’s take a look at where some of the biggest names taking part in Super Bowl LV played their high school football and their journey to the next level.

*Note: Offer lists and recruit rankings are via 247Sports*