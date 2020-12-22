Where each state's top-ranked recruit signed during the Early Signing Period

USA Today Sports

December 22, 2020

Last month, USA Today High School Sports unveiled its top 100 football recruiting ranking for the class of 2021. With the Early Signing Period now in the books, it’s now time to take a deeper look at the crop of prospects ascending to the college ranks in the coming months and where they will be continuing their careers.

With talent spanning from the east coast to the west coast, USA Today High School Sports takes a look at where the top-ranked recruit in each state according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings signed during the Early Signing Period. With no recruits ranked in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, those states were excluded from the list.

Now, let’s get to it! Here’s where the top-ranked recruit in each state is set to play their college football.

Alabama: Ga'Quincy McKinstry — Alabama

Jason Caldwell, 247Sports

School: Pinson Valley

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-0.5

Weight: 180 pounds

Alaska: Georgie Mageo — Unsigned

Georgie Mageo - Hudl

Photo: HUDL

School: East Anchorage

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 235 pounds

Arkansas: Dreyden Norwood — Texas A&M

Photo: Dreyden Norwood

School: Northside

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 175 pounds

California: Korey Foreman — Unsigned

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

School: Centennial

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 265 pounds

Colorado: Terrance Ferguson — Oregon

Photo via Twitter/@tf3four

School: Heritage

Position: Tight End

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 230 pounds

Connecticut: Kechaun Bennett — Michigan

Photo: 247Sports

School: Suffield Academy

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 220 pounds

Delaware: James Yelbert — Unsigned

Photo: 247Sports

School: Salesianum

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 230 pounds

District of Columbia: Caleb Williams — Oklahoma

Photo: Gonzaga TD Club

School: Gonzaga

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 210 pounds

Florida: J.C. Latham — Alabama

Curt Hogg/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

School: IMG Academy

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 305 pounds

Georgia: Amarius Mims — Georgia

Keith Niebuhr, 247Sports

School: Bleckley County

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 315 pounds

Hawaii: Wynden Ho'ohuli — Unsigned

Blair Angulo, 247Sports

School: Mililani

Position: Inside Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 220 pounds

Idaho: Jonah Elliss — Utah

Photo: Jonah Elliss

School: Moscow Senior

Position: Outside Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 210 pounds

Illinois: David Davidkov — Iowa

Photo: 247Sports

School: New Trier

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 295 pounds

Indiana: Blake Fisher — Notre Dame

Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports

School: Avon

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-5.5

Weight: 336 pounds

Iowa: Thomas Fidone — Nebraska

Mike Schaefer, 247Sports

School: Lewis Central

Position: Tight End

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 225 pounds

Kansas: Devin Neal — Kansas

Ryan Wallace, 247Sports

School: Lawrence

Position: Running Back

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 208 pounds

Kentucky: Jager Burton — Kentucky

Darrell Bird, 247Sports

School: Fredrick Douglass

Position: Offensive Guard

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 271

Louisiana: Maason Smith — LSU

Photo: 247Sports

School: Terrebonne

Position: Defensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 316 pounds

Maryland: Landon Tengwall — Penn State

Photo: 247Sports

School: Good Counsel

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 300 pounds

Massachusetts: Drew Kendall — Boston College

Photo: 247Sports

School: Noble and Greenough

Position: Offensive Guard

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 260 pounds

Michigan: Damon Payne — Alabama

Allen Trieu, 247Sports

School: Belleville

Position: Defensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-3.5

Weight: 297 pounds

Minnesota: Riley Mahlman — Wisconsin

Tom Loy, 247Sports

School: Lakeville South

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 270 pounds

Mississippi: Deion Smith — LSU

Jared Thomas, 247Sports

School: Jackson Academy

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot-1.5

Weight: 172 pounds

Missouri: Jakailin Johnson — Ohio State

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

School: De Smet Jesuit

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 175 pounds

Montana: Dylan Rollins — BYU

Photo: Next Up Camp

School: Sentinel

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-5.5

Weight: 284 pounds

Nebraska: Avante Dickerson — Unsigned

Mike Schaefer, 247Sports

School: Westside

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 170 pounds

Nevada: Moliki Matavao — Oregon

Gerard Martinez, 247Sports

School: Liberty

Position: Tight End

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 240 pounds

New Jersey: Tywone Malone — Unsigned

Brian Dohn, 247Sports

School: Bergen Catholic

Position: Defensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-3.5

Weight: 300 pounds

New Mexico: Tyler Kiehne — UCLA

Patrick Yew, 247Sports

School: Los Lunas

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 250 pounds

New York: Seven McGee — Oregon

Photo: 247Sports

School: East

Position: Running Back

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 167 pounds

North Carolina: Will Shipley — Clemson

Photo: 247Sports

School: Weddington

Position: Running Back

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 198 pounds

North Dakota: Andrew Leingang — Kansas State

Photo: 247Sports

School: Century

Position: Center

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 270 pounds

Ohio: Jack Sawyer — Ohio State

Bill Kurelic, 247Sports

School: Pickerington Central

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 248 pounds

Oklahoma: Kendal Daniels — Texas A&M

Cody Nagel, 247Sports

School: Beggs

Position: Safety

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 190 pounds

Oregon: Keith Brown — Oregon

Matt Prehm, 247Sports

School: Lebanon

Position: Inside Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 220 pounds

Pennsylvania: Nolan Rucci — Wisconsin

Photo: 247Sports

School: Warwick

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-8

Weight: 295 pounds

Rhode Island: Jason Onye — Notre Dame

Brice Marich, 247Sports

School: Bishop Hendricken

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 260 pounds

South Carolina: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins — Georgia

Rusty Mansell, 247Sports

School: Gaffney

Position: Defensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 298 pounds

South Dakota: Randolph Kpai — Nebraska

Brad Fredie, 247Sports

School: Washington

Position: Outside Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 185 pounds

Tennessee: Jake Briningstool — Clemson

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

School: Ravenwood

Position: Tight End

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 215 pounds

Texas: Tommy Brockmeyer

Photo: Tim Ingram

School: All Saints Episcopal

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-6.25

Weight: 283 pounds

Utah: Kingsley Suamataia — Oregon

Shotgun Spratling, 247Sports

School: Orem

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 280 pounds

Virginia: Tristan Leigh — Unsigned

Tyler Donohue, 247Sports

School: Robinson Secondary

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 270 pounds

Washington: J.T. Tuimoloau — Unsigned

Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

School: Eastside Catholic

Position: Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-4.5

Weight: 277 pounds

West Virginia: Wyatt Milum — West Virginia

Mark Brennan, 247Sports

School: Spring Valley

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 273 pounds

Wisconsin: J.P. Benzchawel — Wisconsin

Evan Flood, 247Sports

School: Grafton

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 285 pounds

Wyoming: Andrew Johnson — Wyoming

Andrew Johnson - Hudl

Photo: HUDL

School: Cheyenne Central

Position: Athlete

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

