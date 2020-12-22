Where each state's top-ranked recruit signed during the Early Signing Period

Last month, USA Today High School Sports unveiled its top 100 football recruiting ranking for the class of 2021. With the Early Signing Period now in the books, it’s now time to take a deeper look at the crop of prospects ascending to the college ranks in the coming months and where they will be continuing their careers.
With talent spanning from the east coast to the west coast, USA Today High School Sports takes a look at where the top-ranked recruit in each state according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings signed during the Early Signing Period. With no recruits ranked in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, those states were excluded from the list.
Now, let’s get to it! Here’s where the top-ranked recruit in each state is set to play their college football.
Alabama: Ga'Quincy McKinstry — Alabama
School: Pinson Valley
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-0.5
Weight: 180 pounds
Alaska: Georgie Mageo — Unsigned
School: East Anchorage
Position: Defensive End
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 235 pounds
Arkansas: Dreyden Norwood — Texas A&M
School: Northside
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 175 pounds
California: Korey Foreman — Unsigned
School: Centennial
Position: Defensive End
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 265 pounds
Colorado: Terrance Ferguson — Oregon
School: Heritage
Position: Tight End
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 230 pounds
Connecticut: Kechaun Bennett — Michigan
School: Suffield Academy
Position: Defensive End
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 220 pounds
Delaware: James Yelbert — Unsigned
School: Salesianum
Position: Defensive End
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 230 pounds
District of Columbia: Caleb Williams — Oklahoma
School: Gonzaga
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 210 pounds
Florida: J.C. Latham — Alabama
School: IMG Academy
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 305 pounds
Georgia: Amarius Mims — Georgia
School: Bleckley County
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 315 pounds
Hawaii: Wynden Ho'ohuli — Unsigned
School: Mililani
Position: Inside Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 220 pounds
Idaho: Jonah Elliss — Utah
School: Moscow Senior
Position: Outside Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 210 pounds
Illinois: David Davidkov — Iowa
School: New Trier
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 295 pounds
Indiana: Blake Fisher — Notre Dame
School: Avon
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-5.5
Weight: 336 pounds
Iowa: Thomas Fidone — Nebraska
School: Lewis Central
Position: Tight End
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 225 pounds
Kansas: Devin Neal — Kansas
School: Lawrence
Position: Running Back
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 208 pounds
Kentucky: Jager Burton — Kentucky
School: Fredrick Douglass
Position: Offensive Guard
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 271
Louisiana: Maason Smith — LSU
School: Terrebonne
Position: Defensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 316 pounds
Maryland: Landon Tengwall — Penn State
School: Good Counsel
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 300 pounds
Massachusetts: Drew Kendall — Boston College
School: Noble and Greenough
Position: Offensive Guard
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 260 pounds
Michigan: Damon Payne — Alabama
School: Belleville
Position: Defensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-3.5
Weight: 297 pounds
Minnesota: Riley Mahlman — Wisconsin
School: Lakeville South
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 270 pounds
Mississippi: Deion Smith — LSU
School: Jackson Academy
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-foot-1.5
Weight: 172 pounds
Missouri: Jakailin Johnson — Ohio State
School: De Smet Jesuit
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 175 pounds
Montana: Dylan Rollins — BYU
School: Sentinel
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-5.5
Weight: 284 pounds
Nebraska: Avante Dickerson — Unsigned
School: Westside
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 170 pounds
Nevada: Moliki Matavao — Oregon
School: Liberty
Position: Tight End
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 240 pounds
New Jersey: Tywone Malone — Unsigned
School: Bergen Catholic
Position: Defensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-3.5
Weight: 300 pounds
New Mexico: Tyler Kiehne — UCLA
School: Los Lunas
Position: Defensive End
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 250 pounds
New York: Seven McGee — Oregon
School: East
Position: Running Back
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 167 pounds
North Carolina: Will Shipley — Clemson
School: Weddington
Position: Running Back
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 198 pounds
North Dakota: Andrew Leingang — Kansas State
School: Century
Position: Center
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 270 pounds
Ohio: Jack Sawyer — Ohio State
School: Pickerington Central
Position: Defensive End
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 248 pounds
Oklahoma: Kendal Daniels — Texas A&M
School: Beggs
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 190 pounds
Oregon: Keith Brown — Oregon
School: Lebanon
Position: Inside Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 220 pounds
Pennsylvania: Nolan Rucci — Wisconsin
School: Warwick
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-8
Weight: 295 pounds
Rhode Island: Jason Onye — Notre Dame
School: Bishop Hendricken
Position: Defensive End
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 260 pounds
South Carolina: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins — Georgia
School: Gaffney
Position: Defensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 298 pounds
South Dakota: Randolph Kpai — Nebraska
School: Washington
Position: Outside Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 185 pounds
Tennessee: Jake Briningstool — Clemson
School: Ravenwood
Position: Tight End
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 215 pounds
Texas: Tommy Brockmeyer
School: All Saints Episcopal
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-6.25
Weight: 283 pounds
Utah: Kingsley Suamataia — Oregon
School: Orem
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 280 pounds
Virginia: Tristan Leigh — Unsigned
School: Robinson Secondary
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 270 pounds
Washington: J.T. Tuimoloau — Unsigned
School: Eastside Catholic
Position: Defensive End
Height: 6-foot-4.5
Weight: 277 pounds
West Virginia: Wyatt Milum — West Virginia
School: Spring Valley
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 273 pounds
Wisconsin: J.P. Benzchawel — Wisconsin
School: Grafton
Position: Offensive Tackle
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 285 pounds
Wyoming: Andrew Johnson — Wyoming
School: Cheyenne Central
Position: Athlete
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 180 pounds