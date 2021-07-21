USA Today Sports

Where each Team USA men's basketball players attended high school

Boys Basketball

By July 21, 2021 7:32 am

The roster for the United States men’s basketball team for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics has tentatively been set.

Bradley Beal and Kevin Love were originally supposed to take their shot at earning a gold medal, but were forced to drop off the roster for COVID-19 and personal reasons, respectively. That forced Team USA to replace the two after struggling in exhibitions with losses to Australia and Nigeria.

Here is a look at the roster as it stands right now with a USA Today High School Sports twist — details on each player’s prep career. 

Kevin Durant

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Forward, Brooklyn Nets

High School(s): National Christian Academy (Md.), Oak Hill Academy (Va.), Montrose Christian School (Md.)

Devin Booker

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, Phoenix Suns

High School(s): Grandville (Mich.), Moss Point (Miss.)

Jerami Grant

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Forward, Detroit Pistons

High School: DeMatha Catholic (Md.)

Draymond Green

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Forward, Golden State Warriors

High School: Saginaw (Mich.)

Jrue Holiday

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, Milwaukee Bucks

High School: Campbell Hall (Calif.)

Damian Lillard

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, Portland Trail Blazers

High School(s): Arroyo (Calif.), St. Joseph Notre Dame (Calif.), Oakland (Calif.)

Khris Middleton

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Forward, Milwaukee Bucks

High School: Porter-Gaud (S.C.)

Jayson Tatum

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Forward, Boston Celtics

High School: Chaminade (Mo.)

Bam Adebayo

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Forward, Miami Heat

High School(s): Northside (N.C.), High Point Christian Academy (N.C.)

Zach LaVine

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Guard, Chicago Bulls

High School: Bothell (Wash.)

JaVale McGee

Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Center, Denver Nuggets

High School(s): Detroit County Day (Mich.), Providence Christian (Mich.), Hales Franciscan (Mich.)

Keldon Johnson

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Forward, San Antonio Spurs

High School(s): Park View (Va.), Oak Hill Academy (Va.)

