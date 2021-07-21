Where each Team USA men's basketball players attended high school

The roster for the United States men’s basketball team for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics has tentatively been set.

Bradley Beal and Kevin Love were originally supposed to take their shot at earning a gold medal, but were forced to drop off the roster for COVID-19 and personal reasons, respectively. That forced Team USA to replace the two after struggling in exhibitions with losses to Australia and Nigeria.

Here is a look at the roster as it stands right now with a USA Today High School Sports twist — details on each player’s prep career.