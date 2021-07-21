Where each Team USA men's basketball players attended high school

The roster for the United States men’s basketball team for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics has tentatively been set.
Bradley Beal and Kevin Love were originally supposed to take their shot at earning a gold medal, but were forced to drop off the roster for COVID-19 and personal reasons, respectively. That forced Team USA to replace the two after struggling in exhibitions with losses to Australia and Nigeria.
Here is a look at the roster as it stands right now with a USA Today High School Sports twist — details on each player’s prep career.
Kevin Durant
Forward, Brooklyn Nets
High School(s): National Christian Academy (Md.), Oak Hill Academy (Va.), Montrose Christian School (Md.)
Devin Booker
Guard, Phoenix Suns
High School(s): Grandville (Mich.), Moss Point (Miss.)
Jerami Grant
Forward, Detroit Pistons
High School: DeMatha Catholic (Md.)
Draymond Green
Forward, Golden State Warriors
High School: Saginaw (Mich.)
Jrue Holiday
Guard, Milwaukee Bucks
High School: Campbell Hall (Calif.)
Damian Lillard
Guard, Portland Trail Blazers
High School(s): Arroyo (Calif.), St. Joseph Notre Dame (Calif.), Oakland (Calif.)
Khris Middleton
Forward, Milwaukee Bucks
High School: Porter-Gaud (S.C.)
Jayson Tatum
Forward, Boston Celtics
High School: Chaminade (Mo.)
Bam Adebayo
Forward, Miami Heat
High School(s): Northside (N.C.), High Point Christian Academy (N.C.)
Zach LaVine
Guard, Chicago Bulls
High School: Bothell (Wash.)
JaVale McGee
Center, Denver Nuggets
High School(s): Detroit County Day (Mich.), Providence Christian (Mich.), Hales Franciscan (Mich.)
Keldon Johnson
Forward, San Antonio Spurs
High School(s): Park View (Va.), Oak Hill Academy (Va.)