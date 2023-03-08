Which NBA players does LeBron James think are worse than Bronny?

You know the meme. One day, Tony Snell played 28 minutes and put up zero points, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals. That game lives in infamy.

Who was closest to this on Monday?

Matisse Thybulle: 37.5 minutes, 3 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal

Do I think it was him?

No, because Thybulle’s games can’t be judged based just on stat line. His value is based on his stellar defense. It’s why he played 38 minutes. However, it is possible that James sees similarities between Thybulle and Bronny, given as the latter is also hyped more for his defense than offense.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 35.6 minutes, 3-for-10 shooting, 6 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists

Do I think it was him?

KCP’s defense is similarly solid, but that 3-for-10 shooting is rough. He and James know each other well from the Lakers, so I doubt it’s him either — though with that said, maybe James is still trying to convince himself that including Caldwell-Pope in the Russell Westbrook acquisition was actually a fine idea.

Mike Muscala: 35 minutes, 5 points, 6 rebounds

Do I think it was him?

Those six rebounds are far enough from the Snell line that he probably shouldn’t have been included. It’s just nice to see Muscala playing March basketball again.

Chris Duarte: 23.6 minutes, 4 points, 1 rebounds, 3 assists

Do I think it was him?

Maybe. I could see it. After a very nice start to his career last season, he hasn’t lived up to his draft potential, the No. 13 overall pick in 2021. If we’re just judging off his Monday performance, the 4/1/3 line over more than 23 minutes of play doesn’t excite.

Kira Lewis: 19.2 minutes, 3 points, 1-for-7 shooting, 1 rebound, 1 assist

Do I think it was him?

Something about those No. 13 overall picks, man. Lewis, No. 13 in 2020, hasn’t broken out. This was as close to a Snell line as we got.

Mathew Dellavedova: 15.8 minutes, 0 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists

Do I think it was him?

After the 2015 Finals? Dellavdedova has earned a pass for life. LeBron better not mean him. If he does, it would be the second-biggest betrayal of LeBron’s career.

Dean Wade: 10.9 minutes, 0 points, 2 rebounds, 0 assists

Do I think it was him?

Is Cleveland Dean really that much worse than Cleveland Dwyane?